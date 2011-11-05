Batty tops in Canadian championships
Harlton, Dyck fill out podium
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|0:40:59
|2
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
|0:00:33
|3
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|0:01:15
|4
|Évelyne Blouin (Can) Unattached
|0:01:58
|5
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|0:02:18
|6
|Amanda Sin (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:02:30
|7
|Véronique Fortin (Can) Rocky Mountain Valeur Mobilier
|0:03:20
|8
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing Canada P/B The
|0:03:23
|9
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery
|0:03:25
|10
|Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team
|0:03:34
|11
|Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus/Ogc
|0:03:43
|12
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Independent
|0:03:52
|13
|Shantel Koenig (Can) Team Alberta
|0:04:43
|14
|Laura Bietola (Can) 3Rox Racing
|0:05:07
|15
|Mandy Dreyer (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:05:16
|16
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.Cx
|0:05:35
|17
|Emily Flynn (Can) Emd Serono-Specialized Cycling
|0:05:52
|18
|Briana Illingworth (Can) True North Cycles
|0:07:29
|19
|Anna Schappert (Can) Bikes And Beyond
|0:07:44
|20
|Katlyn Dundas (Can) Team Hardwood Cycling And Ski
|0:07:46
|21
|Amanda Wakeling (Can) Trail Bicycles Eatmore Sprouts
|0:10:45
