Trending

Batty tops in Canadian championships

Harlton, Dyck fill out podium

Image 1 of 6

Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) winning the Canadian Elite Women's title.

Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) winning the Canadian Elite Women's title.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 6

Elite Women's podium: Pepper Harlton (Juventus), Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing).

Elite Women's podium: Pepper Harlton (Juventus), Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 6

The start of the women's race.

The start of the women's race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 6

Pepper Harlton (Juventus) took silver.

Pepper Harlton (Juventus) took silver.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 6

Winner Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek).

Winner Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 6

Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing) took bronze.

Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing) took bronze.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek0:40:59
2Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus0:00:33
3Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing0:01:15
4Évelyne Blouin (Can) Unattached0:01:58
5Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Xprezo-Borsao0:02:18
6Amanda Sin (Can) 3 Rox Racing0:02:30
7Véronique Fortin (Can) Rocky Mountain Valeur Mobilier0:03:20
8Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing Canada P/B The0:03:23
9Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery0:03:25
10Leigh Hobson (Can) The Hub Race Team0:03:34
11Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus/Ogc0:03:43
12Sarah Stewart (Can) Independent0:03:52
13Shantel Koenig (Can) Team Alberta0:04:43
14Laura Bietola (Can) 3Rox Racing0:05:07
15Mandy Dreyer (Can) Lapierre Canada0:05:16
16Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.Cx0:05:35
17Emily Flynn (Can) Emd Serono-Specialized Cycling0:05:52
18Briana Illingworth (Can) True North Cycles0:07:29
19Anna Schappert (Can) Bikes And Beyond0:07:44
20Katlyn Dundas (Can) Team Hardwood Cycling And Ski0:07:46
21Amanda Wakeling (Can) Trail Bicycles Eatmore Sprouts0:10:45

Latest on Cyclingnews