Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized) took the Canadian Under-23 cyclo-cross title with an impressive ride away from a very strong field. Fellow Ontarian Jared Stafford (Bikesports) worked his way up from fifth to take the silver medal, while Nova Scotia's Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) did the same to win the bronze. Defending champion Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain), still working his way back from a season-long illness, had a very strong start, but faded to finish fifth.

Full Results 1 Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized CC) 0:45:34 2 Jared Stafford (BikeSports Racing Team) 0:00:36 3 Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) 0:01:14 4 Zachary Hughes (Norco Factory Team/The Hub Race Team) 0:01:27 5 Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:01:46 6 Conor O`Brien (EMD Serono/Specialized CC) 0:02:41 7 Mackenzie Carson (Juventus Cycling Club) 0:02:48 8 Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team) 0:02:49 9 Mitchell Bailey (Jetpower) 0:02:59 10 Andrew L'Esperance (Cyclesmith CC/Trek Store Race Team) 0:03:08 11 Hugo Houle (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault) 0:03:28 12 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech p/bPlanet Energy) 0:03:52 13 Naud Pierrick (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy) 0:03:56 14 Antoine Matteau (Gaspésien) 0:04:00 15 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (PlaneteSports.ca) 0:04:48 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Eurosports.ca/Foodery) 0:04:36 17 Francis Morin (Specialized) 0:04:45 18 Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing) 0:05:08 19 Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma) 0:05:30 20 Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing) 0:05:37 21 Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall) 0:05:45 22 Andrew De Cal (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 23 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy) 0:06:16 24 Paul Benson (Alter Ego Sports) 0:06:55 25 Alex Gibson (esteemtraining.com) 0:07:23 26 Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit/Cannondale p/b Rhus Elementi) -1lap 27 Kyle Fry (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault) 28 Justin Henri (Handlebars Cycling Company/Queen City Cyclists) 29 Brendan Cubello (esteemtraining.com) 30 Louis Leclerc (Vélo Sélect- Prud'Homme- Glasshield) 31 Jayden Aldrich (Team Sask) -2laps