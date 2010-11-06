McNeely prevails in U23 championship
Stafford, McLeod round out top three
Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized) took the Canadian Under-23 cyclo-cross title with an impressive ride away from a very strong field. Fellow Ontarian Jared Stafford (Bikesports) worked his way up from fifth to take the silver medal, while Nova Scotia's Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) did the same to win the bronze. Defending champion Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain), still working his way back from a season-long illness, had a very strong start, but faded to finish fifth.
|1
|Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized CC)
|0:45:34
|2
|Jared Stafford (BikeSports Racing Team)
|0:00:36
|3
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:14
|4
|Zachary Hughes (Norco Factory Team/The Hub Race Team)
|0:01:27
|5
|Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)
|0:01:46
|6
|Conor O`Brien (EMD Serono/Specialized CC)
|0:02:41
|7
|Mackenzie Carson (Juventus Cycling Club)
|0:02:48
|8
|Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)
|0:02:49
|9
|Mitchell Bailey (Jetpower)
|0:02:59
|10
|Andrew L'Esperance (Cyclesmith CC/Trek Store Race Team)
|0:03:08
|11
|Hugo Houle (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault)
|0:03:28
|12
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech p/bPlanet Energy)
|0:03:52
|13
|Naud Pierrick (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy)
|0:03:56
|14
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspésien)
|0:04:00
|15
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (PlaneteSports.ca)
|0:04:48
|16
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Eurosports.ca/Foodery)
|0:04:36
|17
|Francis Morin (Specialized)
|0:04:45
|18
|Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|0:05:08
|19
|Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)
|0:05:30
|20
|Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|0:05:37
|21
|Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
|0:05:45
|22
|Andrew De Cal (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)
|23
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy)
|0:06:16
|24
|Paul Benson (Alter Ego Sports)
|0:06:55
|25
|Alex Gibson (esteemtraining.com)
|0:07:23
|26
|Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit/Cannondale p/b Rhus Elementi)
|-1lap
|27
|Kyle Fry (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault)
|28
|Justin Henri (Handlebars Cycling Company/Queen City Cyclists)
|29
|Brendan Cubello (esteemtraining.com)
|30
|Louis Leclerc (Vélo Sélect- Prud'Homme- Glasshield)
|31
|Jayden Aldrich (Team Sask)
|-2laps
