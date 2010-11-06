Trending

McNeely prevails in U23 championship

Stafford, McLeod round out top three

Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized) took the Canadian Under-23 cyclo-cross title with an impressive ride away from a very strong field. Fellow Ontarian Jared Stafford (Bikesports) worked his way up from fifth to take the silver medal, while Nova Scotia's Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block) did the same to win the bronze. Defending champion Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain), still working his way back from a season-long illness, had a very strong start, but faded to finish fifth.

 

Full Results
1Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized CC)0:45:34
2Jared Stafford (BikeSports Racing Team)0:00:36
3Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:01:14
4Zachary Hughes (Norco Factory Team/The Hub Race Team)0:01:27
5Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:01:46
6Conor O`Brien (EMD Serono/Specialized CC)0:02:41
7Mackenzie Carson (Juventus Cycling Club)0:02:48
8Jérémy Martin (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team)0:02:49
9Mitchell Bailey (Jetpower)0:02:59
10Andrew L'Esperance (Cyclesmith CC/Trek Store Race Team)0:03:08
11Hugo Houle (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault)0:03:28
12Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech p/bPlanet Energy)0:03:52
13Naud Pierrick (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy)0:03:56
14Antoine Matteau (Gaspésien)0:04:00
15Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (PlaneteSports.ca)0:04:48
16Matteo Dal-Cin (Eurosports.ca/Foodery)0:04:36
17Francis Morin (Specialized)0:04:45
18Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)0:05:08
19Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone d'Alma)0:05:30
20Preston Wagler (3 Rox Racing)0:05:37
21Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)0:05:45
22Andrew De Cal (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)
23Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/CIBC Wood Gundy)0:06:16
24Paul Benson (Alter Ego Sports)0:06:55
25Alex Gibson (esteemtraining.com)0:07:23
26Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit/Cannondale p/b Rhus Elementi)-1lap
27Kyle Fry (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Ogilvy Renault)
28Justin Henri (Handlebars Cycling Company/Queen City Cyclists)
29Brendan Cubello (esteemtraining.com)
30Louis Leclerc (Vélo Sélect- Prud'Homme- Glasshield)
31Jayden Aldrich (Team Sask)-2laps

