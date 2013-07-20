Trending

Disera wins junior men's Canadian cross country titles

Pageau earns junior women's championship

Image 1 of 2

Junior women's podium at Canadian cross country nationals

(Image credit: Canadian Cycling)
Image 2 of 2

Junior men's podium at Canadian cross country nationals

(Image credit: Canadian Cycling)

Brothers Peter and Quinton Disera left a mark on their home turf on Saturday, both winning a Canadian title in their respective age categories.

Peter, who won notably the junior time trial race at the Canadian Road Championships earlier in Lac Mégantic, Quebec and the junior title at the Canadian Cyclo-Cross Championships last fall, was without a doubt the number one rider to watch today in the men's junior race. Disera certainly delivered a spectacular performance, taking the title by over two minutes over his closest competitor, Félix Burke of Mont-Tremblant (CVM 2 Vals), and almost three minutes on third-place finisher Félix Belhumeur (Équipe du Québec-Lessard Bicycle).

"It was unexpected for the both of us. Those wins were something different for us, acknowledged Peter, who lives six kilometres from the championships venue and trains at Hardwood Ski and Bike. "This title feels awesome. The other title I won this year, the time trial, was one where I just showed up and did my best. The cyclo-cross was also one that I was gunning for, and it went well. This one today, I was training hard for, and knew the competition would be there, and that I had to go."

Peter Disera extends the streak to four of Ontario wins in the junior men's category. In the last four editions of the event, an Ontario rider won the junior men category.

Younger brother Quinton, at his first year cadet and first appearance at Canadian Cross Country Championships, also demonstrated his skills by winning the race by 2:23 over Tyler Orschel (Team Ontario-Trek Store) in second place. Cédrik Cantin (Équipe VESR) finished in third place to complete the podium.

"It feels pretty awesome to wear this jersey. All the hard work that we put into it just paid off today, and I am looking forward to the next races this season. I'd be interested in racing in the junior races next year," added Quinton.

"There are many people that my brother and I have to thank, including my parents who have trucked us to all these races and paid for all this jazz. Team Ontario have been a great help, as well as both of our coaches and neighbour in the community," continued Peter.

In the women's junior race, Rachel Pageau (Équipe du Québec-Devinci) took the opportunity left by the departure of two-time defending champion Frédérique Trudel to the espoirs category, and rode away to win her first Canadian Championships jersey. Pageau spent some this year in Europe, racing the UCI World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy representing the Canadian National Team. Haley Golding (Team Ontario-CSAJCC p/b Norco) took the second place of the women's junior race, followed by Gabrielle April (Rocky Mountain Bicycle/Procycle) in third place.

After Kristina Laforge junior women victory in 2010, and Frédérique Trudel's two-year stretch winning the junior women race, Pageau continues Québec strong performances in the women's junior category, taking the fourth consecutive title by a Quebec rider.

In the women's cadet category, Soren Meeuwisse of Barrie, Ontario, and daughter of race organizer Glenn Meeuwisse, rode the very familiar course with ease, and took the title with a lead of over two minutes on Liah Harvey of Banff, Alberta. Arianne Lewis of St-Sauveur, Quebec ended her day on the mountain in third position.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Disera
2Felix Burke
3Felix Belhumeur
4Marc−André ForƟer
5Raphaël Auclair
6Guillaume Larose−Gingras
7Jarred Jonker
8Aaron Thomas
9Matthew Turcotte
10Bryan Meyers
11Mahon Lamont
12Trevor O`Donnell
13Charles Faucher Robert
14Francis Pelletier
15Eric Johnston
16Braedyn Kozman
17Jaxon Brennan
18Ari Robinson
19Eddie Skala
20Samuel Chouinard
21Darcy Cornish
22Tommy Waldeck
23Justin Samson
24Andrew Gowthorpe
25Brandon Freund
DNFIsaac Niles
DNFNeil Symington
DNFSean Germaine
DNFGraham McDougall
DNSWilliam Elliott

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rachel Pageau
2Haley Golding
3Gabrielle April
4Marine Lewis
5Sarah-Claudie DosOe-Ménard
6Anne-Julie Tremblay
7Kayla Morin-Blanche?e
8Marie-Pierre Nadon
9Gillian Hague
10Stéfanie Tremblay
11Siobhan Kelly
12Alexandra Bernier
13Judith Desmeules
14Jess Demers
15Rachel St-Amand
16Sarah-Louise Ruder
DNSMegan Fleury

Cadet (U17) Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soren Meeuwisse (Team Ontario-Trek Store C.C.)0:42:59
2Liah Harvie (Team Alberta)0:02:01
3Ariane Lewis0:02:05

Cadet (U17) Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinton Disera (Team Ontario-Csajcc P/B Norco Lg)0:55:52
2Tyler Orschel (Team Ontario-Trek Store C.C.)0:02:24
3Cédrick Cantin (Équipe Vesr)0:02:35

