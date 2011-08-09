Panorama Mountain Village hosted the final race of the 2011 Canada Cup downhill series, also a BC Cup mountain bike race, under beautiful blue skies and in front of cheering supporters.

One hundred and ninety two entries ranged from first time "Citizen" category racers to last weekend's Canadian Downhill Mountain Bike Champion Andrew Mitchell, who competed in the "Elite" category.

Rob Fraser won the Canada Cup men's category. Fraser had the fastest time of the day at 03:24.60 on a course he described as rough and physical.

"It was a good length and wicked track," said Fraser. "I feel like I made it up in the middle rock garden."

The Canada Cup women's category went to Lauren Rosser with a time of 03:51.67. She also won the Canadian Downhill Mountain Bike Championship at Panorama last weekend.

"The World Cup will be my last race this season," she said. "These two wins will give me the points I need to get there and give me the confidence to know I can do really well at Worlds."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:03:24.60 2 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:00.38 3 Ryan Vanderham (Can) 0:00:01.38 4 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:01.57 5 Riley Suhan (Can) 0:00:01.61 6 Tyler Allison (Can) 0:00:02.08 7 Andrew Mitchell (Can) 0:00:02.38 8 Dean Tennant (Can) 0:00:02.41 9 Luke Stevens (Can) 0:00:03.08 10 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:03.34 11 Daniel Sims (NZl) 0:00:04.12 12 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:04.18 13 Jeffery Bryson (Can) 0:00:05.52 14 Ken Faubert (Can) 0:00:06.02 15 Sheldon Smith (Can) 0:00:06.13 16 Adriano Digiacinto (Can) 0:00:06.27 17 Cory Brunelle (Can) 0:00:07.40 18 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 0:00:07.60 19 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 0:00:08.03 20 Jamie Biluk (Can) 0:00:08.84 21 Harrison Duxbury-Sleep (Can) 0:00:10.87 22 Nick Grimm (Can) 0:00:12.16 23 Robert Venables (Can) 0:00:12.46 24 Adam Mantle (Can) 0:00:12.81 25 Ross Roseingrave (Irl) 0:00:13.39 26 Kip Shortreed (Can) 0:00:13.75 27 Adam Kral (Can) 0:00:14.30 28 Cody Ratte (Can) 0:00:14.38 29 Jeff Hunter (Can) 0:00:14.71 30 Tyler Gorz (Can) 0:00:15.10 31 Daniel Banks (Can) 0:00:15.93 32 Sky Gustin (USA) 0:00:17.11 33 Grant Lestock-Kay (Can) 0:00:17.27 34 Bas Van Steenbergen (Can) 0:00:18.37 35 Cameron Porteous (Can) 0:00:18.41 36 Braeden Oncuil (Can) 0:00:18.56 37 Tim Coleman (Can) 0:00:18.58 38 Justin Dale (Can) 0:00:19.52 39 Taylor Rowlands (Can) 0:00:20.03 40 Joe Esnouf (Can) 0:00:21.83 41 Bryden Rigets (Can) 0:00:22.02 42 Andre Volard (Can) 0:00:22.65 43 Tyler Paksi (Can) 0:00:22.93 44 Daniel Anderson (Can) 0:00:25.08 45 Kylar Highe (Can) 0:00:25.17 46 Jay Boysen (Can) 0:00:26.43 47 Nicholas Le Mare (Can) 0:00:26.55 48 Trevor Leblanc (Can) 0:00:27.94 49 Evan Blackwell (Can) 0:00:31.45 50 Trevor Thew (Can) 0:00:32.42 51 Max Horner (Can) 0:00:32.59 52 Cameron Storcheski (Can) 0:00:36.36 53 Jordan Hodder (Can) 0:00:41.36