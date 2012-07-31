Trending

Wallace wins final Canada Cup downhill round

Uyesugi descends to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Wallace (Can)0:03:15.16
2Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:02.28
3Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:05.45
4Mckay Vezina (Can)0:00:06.72
5Adriano Digiacinto (Can)0:00:07.19
6Nick Geddes (Can)0:00:07.38
7Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:07.82
8Jamie Biluk (Can)0:00:08.06
9Zander Geddes (Can)0:00:09.09
10Lee Jackson (Can)0:00:09.70
11Jeffery Bryson (Can)0:00:09.98
12Bryden Rigets (Can)0:00:10.11
13Robert Venables (Can)0:00:10.82
14Stuart Dickson (Can)0:00:11.52
15Ken Faubert (Can)0:00:11.62
16Matthew Nielsen (Can)0:00:11.71
17Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)0:00:14.78
18Kirk Mcdowall (Can)0:00:15.06
19Anthony Evans (Can)0:00:15.65
20Jordan Hodder (Can)0:00:16.55
21Spencer Graf (Can)0:00:17.11
22Regan Hogelie (Can)0:00:17.47
23Ryan Schepf (Can)0:00:18.13
24Bas Van Steenbergen (Can)0:00:18.17
25Cody Ratte (Can)0:00:18.23
26Daniel Banks (Can)0:00:18.53
27Chris Barlin (Aus)0:00:19.09
28Branden Ostoforoff (Can)0:00:19.35
29Ben Porteous (Can)0:00:19.61
30Grant Lestock-Kay (Can)0:00:20.12
31Mike Trickett (Can)0:00:21.17
32Dexter Robson (Can)0:00:22.15
33Braeden Onciul (Can)0:00:23.07
34Cameron Storcheski (Can)0:00:26.02
35Jonathan Widen (USA)0:00:26.03
36Jordan Bromley (Can)0:00:26.87
37Jake Grob (USA)0:00:27.81
38David Tronnes (Can)0:00:27.89
39Andre Volard (Can)0:00:28.09
40Benjamin Yeager (Can)0:00:28.63
41Justin Dale (Can)0:00:35.92
42Neil Mcginnis (Can)0:00:37.06
43Philippe Ricard (Can)0:00:37.19
44Nick Chappell-Moss (Can)0:00:40.24
45Trevor Leblanc (Can)0:00:42.71

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danice Uyesugi (Can)0:03:51.43
2Kristen Courtney (Can)0:00:02.30
3Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:02.32
4Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:08.28
5Jaime Hill (Can)0:00:08.47
6Jaime Rees (USA)0:00:15.04
7Katherine Short (Can)0:00:20.43
8Lindsay Trimble (Can)0:00:28.05
9Diane Mccullagh (Can)0:01:32.95

