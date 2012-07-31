Wallace wins final Canada Cup downhill round
Uyesugi descends to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Wallace (Can)
|0:03:15.16
|2
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:02.28
|3
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:05.45
|4
|Mckay Vezina (Can)
|0:00:06.72
|5
|Adriano Digiacinto (Can)
|0:00:07.19
|6
|Nick Geddes (Can)
|0:00:07.38
|7
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|0:00:07.82
|8
|Jamie Biluk (Can)
|0:00:08.06
|9
|Zander Geddes (Can)
|0:00:09.09
|10
|Lee Jackson (Can)
|0:00:09.70
|11
|Jeffery Bryson (Can)
|0:00:09.98
|12
|Bryden Rigets (Can)
|0:00:10.11
|13
|Robert Venables (Can)
|0:00:10.82
|14
|Stuart Dickson (Can)
|0:00:11.52
|15
|Ken Faubert (Can)
|0:00:11.62
|16
|Matthew Nielsen (Can)
|0:00:11.71
|17
|Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)
|0:00:14.78
|18
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:15.06
|19
|Anthony Evans (Can)
|0:00:15.65
|20
|Jordan Hodder (Can)
|0:00:16.55
|21
|Spencer Graf (Can)
|0:00:17.11
|22
|Regan Hogelie (Can)
|0:00:17.47
|23
|Ryan Schepf (Can)
|0:00:18.13
|24
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Can)
|0:00:18.17
|25
|Cody Ratte (Can)
|0:00:18.23
|26
|Daniel Banks (Can)
|0:00:18.53
|27
|Chris Barlin (Aus)
|0:00:19.09
|28
|Branden Ostoforoff (Can)
|0:00:19.35
|29
|Ben Porteous (Can)
|0:00:19.61
|30
|Grant Lestock-Kay (Can)
|0:00:20.12
|31
|Mike Trickett (Can)
|0:00:21.17
|32
|Dexter Robson (Can)
|0:00:22.15
|33
|Braeden Onciul (Can)
|0:00:23.07
|34
|Cameron Storcheski (Can)
|0:00:26.02
|35
|Jonathan Widen (USA)
|0:00:26.03
|36
|Jordan Bromley (Can)
|0:00:26.87
|37
|Jake Grob (USA)
|0:00:27.81
|38
|David Tronnes (Can)
|0:00:27.89
|39
|Andre Volard (Can)
|0:00:28.09
|40
|Benjamin Yeager (Can)
|0:00:28.63
|41
|Justin Dale (Can)
|0:00:35.92
|42
|Neil Mcginnis (Can)
|0:00:37.06
|43
|Philippe Ricard (Can)
|0:00:37.19
|44
|Nick Chappell-Moss (Can)
|0:00:40.24
|45
|Trevor Leblanc (Can)
|0:00:42.71
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danice Uyesugi (Can)
|0:03:51.43
|2
|Kristen Courtney (Can)
|0:00:02.30
|3
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:02.32
|4
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:08.28
|5
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:00:08.47
|6
|Jaime Rees (USA)
|0:00:15.04
|7
|Katherine Short (Can)
|0:00:20.43
|8
|Lindsay Trimble (Can)
|0:00:28.05
|9
|Diane Mccullagh (Can)
|0:01:32.95
