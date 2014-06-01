Trending

Jette wins Baie St Paul cross country

Walter best among the women

Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Jette (Can)1:29:10
2Andrew Watson (Can)0:01:16
3Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:01:34
4Evan Guthrie (Can)0:02:10
5Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:03:39
6Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:04:00
7Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)0:04:38
8Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:05:15
9Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:05:55
10Christopher Hamlin (USA)0:06:16
11Quinn Moberg (Can)0:07:00
12Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:08:16
13Noah Tautfest (USA)0:08:26
14Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)0:08:40
15Julien Gagne (Can)0:10:34
16Adrian Retief (NZl)0:12:37
17Vincent Belhumeur (Can)0:12:53
18Merlin Dallaire (Can)0:13:01
19Alex Lavertu (Can)0:13:08
20Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:13:37
21Eric Tourville (Can)
22Matthew Turcotte (Can)0:14:06
23Chris Ziegler (USA)0:14:21
24Jon Slaughter (Can)0:14:31
25Jean-Daniel Boily (Can)0:14:36
26Neil Symington (Can)0:15:12
27Luc Boily (Can)0:15:23
28Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:16:35
29Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)0:17:08
30Guillaume Plourde (Can)0:18:04
31Vincent Lessard (Can)0:18:58
32Forrest Parsons Parsons (USA)0:20:45
33Maxime Lemay (Can)0:22:42
34Jasmin Cantin (Can)0:24:25

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Walter (Can)1:26:48
2Haley Smith (Can)0:00:48
3Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:02:53
4Cindy Montambault (Can)0:05:27
5Amanda Sin (Can)0:05:32
6Catherine Fleury (Can)0:06:00
7Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:07:27
8Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:09:02
9Laurence Harvey (Can)0:10:08
10Jamie Busch (USA)0:10:38
11Gabrielle April (Can)0:12:10
12Elyse Nieuwold (Can)0:13:26
13Sarah-Claudie Dostie-Menard (Can)
14Cayley Brooks (Can)0:14:19
15Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)0:16:20
16Stéphanie Tremblay (Can)0:18:52
17Valerie Meunier (Can)0:20:04
18Katlyn Dundas (Can)0:23:41

