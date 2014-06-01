Jette wins Baie St Paul cross country
Walter best among the women
Cross country: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|1:29:10
|2
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:01:16
|3
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:01:34
|4
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:02:10
|5
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:03:39
|6
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:04:00
|7
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|0:04:38
|8
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:05:15
|9
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:05:55
|10
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|0:06:16
|11
|Quinn Moberg (Can)
|0:07:00
|12
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:08:16
|13
|Noah Tautfest (USA)
|0:08:26
|14
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|0:08:40
|15
|Julien Gagne (Can)
|0:10:34
|16
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|0:12:37
|17
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can)
|0:12:53
|18
|Merlin Dallaire (Can)
|0:13:01
|19
|Alex Lavertu (Can)
|0:13:08
|20
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:13:37
|21
|Eric Tourville (Can)
|22
|Matthew Turcotte (Can)
|0:14:06
|23
|Chris Ziegler (USA)
|0:14:21
|24
|Jon Slaughter (Can)
|0:14:31
|25
|Jean-Daniel Boily (Can)
|0:14:36
|26
|Neil Symington (Can)
|0:15:12
|27
|Luc Boily (Can)
|0:15:23
|28
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:16:35
|29
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
|0:17:08
|30
|Guillaume Plourde (Can)
|0:18:04
|31
|Vincent Lessard (Can)
|0:18:58
|32
|Forrest Parsons Parsons (USA)
|0:20:45
|33
|Maxime Lemay (Can)
|0:22:42
|34
|Jasmin Cantin (Can)
|0:24:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|1:26:48
|2
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:00:48
|3
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|0:02:53
|4
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:05:27
|5
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:05:32
|6
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:06:00
|7
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:07:27
|8
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:09:02
|9
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:10:08
|10
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|0:10:38
|11
|Gabrielle April (Can)
|0:12:10
|12
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|0:13:26
|13
|Sarah-Claudie Dostie-Menard (Can)
|14
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:14:19
|15
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|0:16:20
|16
|Stéphanie Tremblay (Can)
|0:18:52
|17
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:20:04
|18
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|0:23:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy