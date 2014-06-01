Trending

L'Esperance and Montambault win Baie St. Paul short track

Canada cup hosts another round

Results

Elite men short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew L'Esperance (Can)0:36:35
2Alexandre Vialle (Can)
3Evan Guthrie (Can)
4Quinn Moberg (Can)0:00:01
5Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:00:03
6Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:00:11
7Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:00:13
8Julien Gagne (Can)0:00:40
9Cameron Jette (Can)0:00:50
10Merlin Dallaire (Can)0:00:53
11Neil Symington (Can)0:01:05
12Luc Boily (Can)0:01:09
13Alex Lavertu (Can)0:01:11
14Matthew Turcotte (Can)0:01:13
15Vincent Belhumeur (Can)0:01:25
16Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:01:34
17Jean-Daniel Boily (Can)0:01:43
18Vincent Lessard (Can)
19Maxime Lemay (Can)
20Guillaume Plourde (Can)
21Jasmin Cantin (Can)
22Jonathan Cantin (Can)

Elite women short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cindy Montambault (Can)0:36:35
2Catherine Fleury (Can)0:00:02
3Rebecca Beaumont (Can)0:00:08
4Laurence Harvey (Can)0:00:15
5Gabrielle April (Can)0:01:03
6Stéphanie Tremblay (Can)0:01:28
7Jamie Busch (USA)0:01:29
8Sarah-Claudie Dostie-Menard (Can)0:01:31

