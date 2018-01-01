Image 1 of 36 Chloe Hosking crosses the line to win the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 The podium: Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Chloe Hosking all smiles with the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Chloe Hosking cools off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Respect between the winner and runner-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Chloe Hosking celebrates with her parents (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Some tired faces after a hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Mitchelton-Scott analyse where things went wrong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Giorgia Bronzini on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Katrin Garfoot claimed the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Chloe Hosking also won the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Eva Buurman on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Champagne aplenty on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Gracie Elvin on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Eva Buurman was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 The sprint to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Mitchelton-Scott take control (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 The breakaway of Georgia Whitehouse (Sydney Uni-Staminade) and Lisa Morzenti (BePink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten tracked by Katrin Garfoot on Challambra with Chloe Hosking holding on in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) making her move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Jenelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked late (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 The number to call should you spot injured wildlife (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 A shot of the scenic coastline and bush (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 The peloton in the early stages of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Chloe Hosking (Alé – Cipollini) taking it easy in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Former winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Defending champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 2018 winner Chloe Hosking (Alé – Cipollini) with Cadel Evans on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Second place for Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 A long shot of the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) starts to take her hands off the bars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) celebrating victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) with her winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Targeting the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race since November, Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) executed her plan to perfection by taking out the race ahead of Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance).

The Australian rider kept her cool in the finale as the reduced peloton caught the late attackers, launching her sprint with 300 metres to go for her biggest win yet on home soil.

While Hosking's director doubted her ability to get over the challenging Challambra climb, the 27-year-old proved her doubters wrong to set up the win with a strong climb. Following the podium celebrations, Hosking explained the run to the line.

"I was saying into my radio 'is Giorgia Bronzini here?' because if she comes to the end of a bike race she is dangerous," said Hosking, who recently won the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour.

"That is the wheel I would have been looking for in a sprint. I didn't have any information so I found Gracie Elvin's wheel and she had two teammates left. They kept the pace high and then I was just surfing wheels in the last two kay. I jumped early and the others couldn't come over me."

The win also secured qualification for April's Commonwealth Games, giving Hosking the opportunity to add to her bronze medal from 2010. First, she will line out at the Herald Sun Tour next week and bring a curtain down on the Australian summer of racing.

The early phases

Warm conditions and sunshine greeted the peloton Saturday morning as riders assembled in the adjacent Steampacket Gardens for the team presentation prior to race start.

Once the flag was dropped, Lisa Morzenti (BePink) led off the first attack to begin an aggressive start to the race. Following the early skirmish, a crash via a touch of wheels brought down numerous riders in the bunch, Roxane Knetemann's day ending with an ambulance ride to a local hospital.

Shortly after the crash, Georgia Whitehouse of Sydney Uni-Staminade forced her way clear as the solo leader on the road, 30 seconds to the good once the race hit the coastline. Whitehouse doubled her advantage to one minute as a second crash took place in the peloton. Morzenti though jumped out to chase down Whitehouse and blitzed past as the Sydney Uni rider lost her lead due to a mechanical. As the lead to the peloton was over three minutes, Morzenti waited for Whitehouse, regrouping then pressing on as a duo.

The peloton slowly chipped away at the lead of the duo on the trip back into Geelong and then ended the breakaway 30km shy of the finish line. Entering Geelong, the race kicked into life, with Mitchelton-Scott dropping the hammer. On Challambra, the selection was made as Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) then Molly Weaver (Trek-Drops) forced a move.

Katrin Garfoot (Kordamentha-Australia) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) followed, with Garfoot leading over the top of Challambra. Garfoot, Van Vleuten and Stultiens then joined up for the descent into the Steampacket Gardens. At 6km to go, Stultiens went for gold but the chasing bunch reeled her in inside one kilometre to race, setting up the bunch sprint finish.

