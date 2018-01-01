Trending

Hosking wins 2018 Women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Second for Elvin with Bronzini rounding out the podium

Chloe Hosking crosses the line to win the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium: Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott), Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking all smiles with the trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking cools off

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Respect between the winner and runner-up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking celebrates with her parents

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Some tired faces after a hot day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mitchelton-Scott analyse where things went wrong

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giorgia Bronzini on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katrin Garfoot claimed the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking also won the sprint classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eva Buurman on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Champagne aplenty on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gracie Elvin on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eva Buurman was the best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mitchelton-Scott take control

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway of Georgia Whitehouse (Sydney Uni-Staminade) and Lisa Morzenti (BePink)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annemiek van Vleuten tracked by Katrin Garfoot on Challambra with Chloe Hosking holding on in the background

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) making her move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jenelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked late

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The number to call should you spot injured wildlife

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A shot of the scenic coastline and bush

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in the early stages of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Alé – Cipollini) taking it easy in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Former winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Defending champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pre-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2018 winner Chloe Hosking (Alé – Cipollini) with Cadel Evans on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Second place for Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A long shot of the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) starts to take her hands off the bars

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) celebrating victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) with her winners trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Targeting the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race since November, Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) executed her plan to perfection by taking out the race ahead of Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance).

The Australian rider kept her cool in the finale as the reduced peloton caught the late attackers, launching her sprint with 300 metres to go for her biggest win yet on home soil.

While Hosking's director doubted her ability to get over the challenging Challambra climb, the 27-year-old proved her doubters wrong to set up the win with a strong climb. Following the podium celebrations, Hosking explained the run to the line.

"I was saying into my radio 'is Giorgia Bronzini here?' because if she comes to the end of a bike race she is dangerous," said Hosking, who recently won the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour.

"That is the wheel I would have been looking for in a sprint. I didn't have any information so I found Gracie Elvin's wheel and she had two teammates left. They kept the pace high and then I was just surfing wheels in the last two kay. I jumped early and the others couldn't come over me."

The win also secured qualification for April's Commonwealth Games, giving Hosking the opportunity to add to her bronze medal from 2010. First, she will line out at the Herald Sun Tour next week and bring a curtain down on the Australian summer of racing.

The early phases

Warm conditions and sunshine greeted the peloton Saturday morning as riders assembled in the adjacent Steampacket Gardens for the team presentation prior to race start.

Once the flag was dropped, Lisa Morzenti (BePink) led off the first attack to begin an aggressive start to the race. Following the early skirmish, a crash via a touch of wheels brought down numerous riders in the bunch, Roxane Knetemann's day ending with an ambulance ride to a local hospital.

Shortly after the crash, Georgia Whitehouse of Sydney Uni-Staminade forced her way clear as the solo leader on the road, 30 seconds to the good once the race hit the coastline. Whitehouse doubled her advantage to one minute as a second crash took place in the peloton. Morzenti though jumped out to chase down Whitehouse and blitzed past as the Sydney Uni rider lost her lead due to a mechanical. As the lead to the peloton was over three minutes, Morzenti waited for Whitehouse, regrouping then pressing on as a duo.

The peloton slowly chipped away at the lead of the duo on the trip back into Geelong and then ended the breakaway 30km shy of the finish line. Entering Geelong, the race kicked into life, with Mitchelton-Scott dropping the hammer. On Challambra, the selection was made as Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals) then Molly Weaver (Trek-Drops) forced a move.

Katrin Garfoot (Kordamentha-Australia) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) followed, with Garfoot leading over the top of Challambra. Garfoot, Van Vleuten and Stultiens then joined up for the descent into the Steampacket Gardens. At 6km to go, Stultiens went for gold but the chasing bunch reeled her in inside one kilometre to race, setting up the bunch sprint finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale - Cipollini3:15:54
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
5Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
7Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
8Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
9Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
11Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
12Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
13Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
14Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
15Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
16Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
17Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
20Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
21Rachel Neylan (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:22
23Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
24Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank0:00:48
25Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:13
26Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
27Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
28Lydia Rippon (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
30Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
31Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
32Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
33Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
35Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
36Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
37Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
38Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
39Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:21
40Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T200:02:59
41Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
42Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
43Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:03:14
44Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
46Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
48Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
49Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
50Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale - Cipollini
51Matilda Reynolds (Aus) Holden Team Gusto0:03:38
52Kate Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
53Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
54Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
55Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
56Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
57Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
58Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
60Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
61Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
62Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
64Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
65Peta Mullens (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
66Liza Rachetto (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
67Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
68Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
69Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
70Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling0:06:37
71Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
72Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
73Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:10:45
74Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
75Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade
76Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
77Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
78Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
79Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
80Rylee McMullen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
81Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
OTLAlison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
OTLLisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
DNFRoxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNSErin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto

 

