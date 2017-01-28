Image 1 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) celebrates her Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) walking to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten was smiling all day long (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) attending sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Wiggle High5's Mayuko Hagiwara was relaxed pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten crossing onto the wrong side of the tracks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) with her Tag-Heuer prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 The peloton was watching any early moves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Cadel Evans with Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Amanda Manly (Orica-Scott) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 The Orica-Scott team assembled and ready for battle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 The peloton out on the Great Ocean Road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Picturesque along the Great Ocean Road for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Rider swell to the front with the chance of crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 The women's 2017 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race rolls out of Gellong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 The national anthem is sung before the start of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 The peloton on the start line ready to rock'n'roll (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Katherine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 The race profile for the Orica-Scott team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Defending champion Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten with the winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) earlier in the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) takes it all in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) looks back before celebrating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) opens the gap in the final 100 metres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) was awarded a TAG Heuer watch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) celebrates her first win of 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Cadel Evans was on hand for the podium celebrations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Fans try and catch a glimpse of the backstage going ons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 QOM winner Ruth Winder of UntitedHealthcare (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Third place finisher Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) with Robbie McEwen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Thumbs up from the winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Ruth Winder is interviewed by Robbie McEwen for the host broadcaster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 It's a happy team at Orica-Scott post-victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten hugs it out with her Orica-Scott teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) after finishing the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Annemiek van Vleuten makes it two in a row for Orica-Scott at Cadels race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten had a domestique's early work in her legs as she opened her sprint on Eastern Beach Road along Geelong's waterfront. The Dutchwoman was meant to work her Australian teammates, newly crowned double Australian champion Katrin Garfoot and Santos Women's Tour overall winner Amanda Spratt, at the Deakin Women's Race but was the lone Orica-Scott rider amongst a selection of five riders fighting towards the finish. Second to jump, Van Vleuten was first across the line.

"I surprised myself to be there in the final," Van Vleuten told reporters, including Cyclingnews, following podium presentations. "In Tour Down Under, I was still struggling uphill. Today I was one of the better riders uphill."

Early crosswinds and unrelenting aggression played to Van Vleuten's strengths. With only five kilometres raced, Van Vleuten launched the first attack of the day as the peloton turned toward Barwon Heads. The wind had changed direction, and Van Vleuten hoped to split or at least soften the field in the crosswinds. Although her attack didn't have the desired intent, it signalled Orica-Scott's intention.

Ten kilometres later, the Australian-registered squad in conjunction with Canyon//SRAM forced the pace in the cross-winds. The damage was swift and dramatic. Only 18 kilometres into the 113-kilometre day, three distinct groups had taken shape. Thirty riders made the front split.

"I'm a bit older, and I have a big engine," said Van Vleuten. "For me, it's really good that there were already some crosswinds, already people started to suffer. The big suffering races that are really hard, that's what I like."

Van Vleuten contested both intermediate sprints, coming second to Alé Cipollini's Romy Kasper on the first and winning the second. Combined with her position at the finish, it was enough to earn the sprint jersey. She chased down the near-constant attacks and launched a few of her own in the closing kilometres.

"I had the feeling with Katrin Garfoot and Amanda Spratt, they were supposed to be our leaders, and they didn't have a great day. When I noticed that they weren't there, and it was only me, and I had already done some work, then I felt some pressure," noted Van Vleuten. "I thought: ‘Maybe it will be up to me today. It will maybe ge hard to finish this one off, and it's really important to my team to win this one.' Then I felt a little pressure. I tried to forget about all the work I had done already in the race."

The peloton, which had regrouped following earlier splits, had tackled three of the six hills that come in quick succession in the Deakin Women's Race finale when a group of around 20 riders emerged. It was from this group that Emma Pooley, guest-riding for Holden Women's Cycling, escaped in a solo bid for glory. When Pooley had pocketed 20-seconds, race announcers began to discuss her chances, excitedly reminding viewers of Pooley's previous success in Victoria -- an individual time trial world title in Geelong in 2010.

In Pooley's wake, Van Vleuten, Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) and Lucy Kennedy (High5 Dream Team) traded pulls. A mechanical took an obviously and understandably frustrated Ensing out of the chase as Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-High5) bridged across to Van Vleuten and Kennedy.

The quartet reached Pooley with three kilometres remaining.

"I knew that I was fastest of the group, but you feel the extra pressure so that they don't surprise you," said Van Vleuten. "With Emma Pooley it was: ‘I want to be last wheel and she wants to be last wheel. No, I want to be there.' I didn't want it to be that they would surprise."

Winder opened the sprint.

"I got caught on the front with a probably a kilometre to go and no matter how slow I went, no one really wanted to come around me," Winder told Cyclingnews. "I tried to ramp it up and go early, but Van Vleuten came around me. I just put my head down and did everything I could to jump onto her wheel to hold onto second place."

Van Vleuten said her win in Australia buoys her confidence as she heads back to Europe where she'll train at altitude in preparation for her biggest goals of the season.

"I go home tomorrow with this trophy in my backpack," said Van Vleuten. "It's awesome. It inspires me even more […] I start racing at the end of February. This gives me good confidence that I'm in a good way for spring."

Van Vleuten was quick to shut down any suggestions that a race win, this one one or any other, would help put her horrific crash at the Rio Olympics behind her.

"I don't want [memories of the crash] to disappear," said Van Vleuten. "For me, it was one of the best races of my life. I don't ever want to forget about it. The ending maybe, but I also don't want to forget the ending because that's cycling. It's horrific and awful and beautiful.

"I'm okay to talk about the crash, but not only about the crash, especially about the whole race in Rio," Van Vleuten added. "If people want to talk to me about that, about the whole race, I'm fine with that. I hope they will talk about that. It was a big race for women's cycling. It was wonderful to watch. For me, it had a bad ending, but it's good for me to show people that my shape in Rio inspired me already for next season."

Full Results