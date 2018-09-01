Ackermann wins Brussels Cycling Classic
Demare disrupted by crash in finale
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory in the 2018 edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday, continuing his fine run of late-summer form.
The German, who has won RideLondon and two stages of the Tour de Pologne since winning his national championships road race in June, triumphed in a bunch sprint that was marred by a heavy crash.
2017 champion Arnaud Démare, whose FDJ team had joined Bora as the dominant forces on the run-in, was held up - and lucky himself not to crash - as riders from AG2R La Mondiale and Team Sunweb fell hard.
Ackermann was already sprinting and had a clear run for the line, with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) finishing a distant second and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) third.
"It was really hard. It was a hilly circuit, not easy, but my team was amazing today - they worked really hard for me and I'm really happy today," said Ackermann.
"It's my first victory in Belgium and I hope some more will follow."
The 201km route contained no fewer than 13 climbs but, all being short and the final one coming more than 25km from the line, it was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) did everything he could to prevent it, sparking an early six-man breakaway with Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy), Nike van der Lijke (Roompot), and Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic).
The opened up a lead of 3:30 before Schreurs was dropped with just over 70km to go, but at that point FDJ were working hard in the peloton and brought the gap down to a minute by the penultimate climb of Krabbos with just under 50km to go. At that point, four riders - Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Kamil Gradek (CCC), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), and Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis) - attacked and succeeded in making it across to make a front group of eight.
Despite several attacks, the gap was too tight to entertain any real hopes of success, and Bak was the last to be caught, with the racing coming back together with 10km remaining. At that point, Bora and FDJ took to the front yet the contest between Ackermann and Démare was denied by the late crash, not that it takes anything away from another win for the young German.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:35:12
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:01
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Clement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|13
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|17
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|20
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|24
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|26
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:08
|27
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|36
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:13
|37
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|41
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:15
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|45
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:19
|46
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|47
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:22
|48
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:27
|49
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|51
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|52
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|53
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|54
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo
|55
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
|56
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|59
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Quick - Step Floors
|61
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|62
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|63
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|65
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|69
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
|70
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|73
|Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|74
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|75
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:36
|78
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|79
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|80
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|84
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|85
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:39
|86
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|88
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|90
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|92
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|93
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|94
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|95
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|98
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|99
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:30
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|103
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|104
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|105
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|106
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|107
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:17
|109
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|110
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|112
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj
|113
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|114
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|115
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|116
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|118
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj
|119
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|120
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:30
|121
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|122
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|123
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|125
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|127
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|128
|Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
|129
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Sergio Tu (Tpe) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Jens Vanoverberghe (Bel) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
