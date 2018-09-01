Trending

Ackermann wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Demare disrupted by crash in finale

Image 1 of 13

Pascal Ackermann celebrates his Brussels Cycling Classic victory

Pascal Ackermann celebrates his Brussels Cycling Classic victory
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 2 of 13

Pascal Ackermann on the podium

Pascal Ackermann on the podium
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 3 of 13

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 4 of 13

Champagne for the winner

Champagne for the winner
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 5 of 13

Stuyven could never get on terms with Ackermann

Stuyven could never get on terms with Ackermann
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 6 of 13

Stuyven could never get on terms with Ackermann

Stuyven could never get on terms with Ackermann
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 7 of 13

Ackermann punches the air

Ackermann punches the air
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 8 of 13

Pascal Ackermann wins the 2018 Brussels Cycling Classic

Pascal Ackermann wins the 2018 Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 9 of 13

Quick-Step working early on

Quick-Step working early on
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 10 of 13

Quick-Step working early on

Quick-Step working early on
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 11 of 13

Pacsal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pacsal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 12 of 13

Lampaert, Demare, Ackermann, and Peak on the start line

Lampaert, Demare, Ackermann, and Peak on the start line
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)
Image 13 of 13

Pascal Ackermann on the podium

Pascal Ackermann on the podium
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory in the 2018 edition of the Brussels Cycling Classic on Saturday, continuing his fine run of late-summer form. 

The German, who has won RideLondon and two stages of the Tour de Pologne since winning his national championships road race in June, triumphed in a bunch sprint that was marred by a heavy crash. 

2017 champion Arnaud Démare, whose FDJ team had joined Bora as the dominant forces on the run-in, was held up - and lucky himself not to crash - as riders from AG2R La Mondiale and Team Sunweb fell hard. 

Ackermann was already sprinting and had a clear run for the line, with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) finishing a distant second and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) third. 

"It was really hard. It was a hilly circuit, not easy, but my team was amazing today - they worked really hard for me and I'm really happy today," said Ackermann. 

"It's my first victory in Belgium and I hope some more will follow."

The 201km route contained no fewer than 13 climbs but, all being short and the final one coming more than 25km from the line, it was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint. Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) did everything he could to prevent it, sparking an early six-man breakaway with Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Hamish Schreurs (Israel Cycling Academy), Nike van der Lijke (Roompot), and Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). 

The opened up a lead of 3:30 before Schreurs was dropped with just over 70km to go, but at that point FDJ were working hard in the peloton and brought the gap down to a minute by the penultimate climb of Krabbos with just under 50km to go. At that point, four riders - Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Kamil Gradek (CCC), Thomas Sprengers (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), and Jimmy Turgis (Cofidis) - attacked and succeeded in making it across to make a front group of eight. 

Despite several attacks, the gap was too tight to entertain any real hopes of success, and Bak was the last to be caught, with the racing coming back together with 10km remaining. At that point, Bora and FDJ took to the front yet the contest between Ackermann and Démare was denied by the late crash, not that it takes anything away from another win for the young German. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe4:35:12
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:01
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
11Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Clement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
13Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
17Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
20Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
24Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
26Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:08
27Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
31Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
36Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo0:00:13
37Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Uae Team Emirates
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
41Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors0:00:15
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
45Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:19
46Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
47Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:22
48Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:27
49Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
51Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
52Christophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
53Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
54Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo
55Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
56Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
58Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
59Michal Paluta (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
60Barnabás Peák (Hun) Quick - Step Floors
61Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
62Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
63Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
65Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
67Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
69German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
73Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
74Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
75Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:00:36
78Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
79Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
80Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
84Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
85Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:39
86Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
88Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
89Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
90Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
92Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
93Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
94Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
95Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
98Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
99Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates0:01:24
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors0:01:30
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
103Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
104Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
105Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
106Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
107Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates0:03:17
109Leon Heinschke (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:03:19
110Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
111Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
112Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj
113Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
114Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
115Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
116Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
117Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
118Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj
119Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team0:05:20
120Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:30
121Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
122Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
123Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
124Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
125Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
127Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
128Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
129Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFClement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFMaxence Moncassin (Fra) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFSimone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFNiklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
DNFMartin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
DNFSergio Tu (Tpe) Development Team Sunweb
DNFJens Vanoverberghe (Bel) Development Team Sunweb
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service

Latest on Cyclingnews