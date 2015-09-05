Trending

Groenewegen wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Tom Boonen third in one-day HC race

Image 1 of 11

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 11

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 11

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.

Dylan Groenewegen on the Brussels Cycling Classic podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 11

Thomas Boudat at the Brussels Cycling Classic.

Thomas Boudat at the Brussels Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 11

Berden de Vries congratulates teammate Dylan Groenewegen on the win.

Berden de Vries congratulates teammate Dylan Groenewegen on the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 11

Berden de Vries congratulates teammate Dylan Groenewegen on the win.

Berden de Vries congratulates teammate Dylan Groenewegen on the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 11

Tom Boonen at the finish.

Tom Boonen at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 11

Michal Kwiatkowski at the finish.

Michal Kwiatkowski at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 11

Roy Jans, Dylan Groenewegen and Tom Boonen on the Brussels podium.

Roy Jans, Dylan Groenewegen and Tom Boonen on the Brussels podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 11

Roy Jans, Dylan Groenewegen and Tom Boonen on the Brussels podium.

Roy Jans, Dylan Groenewegen and Tom Boonen on the Brussels podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 11

Tom Boonen celebrates on the Brussels podium.

Tom Boonen celebrates on the Brussels podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4:47:58
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
19Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
24Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
25Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
31Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
32Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:10
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
38Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:14
39Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:17
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:31
46Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
50Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) RusVelo
55Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
60Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
61Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
63Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:43
64Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
65Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:54
66Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
67Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
68Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
69Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:07
70Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:09
71Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
72Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
73Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
76Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
77Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
78Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
79Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:52
81Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:32
82Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
84Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
85Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
89Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
90Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
91Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
92Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
95Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
97Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
98Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
99Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
101Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
108Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
114Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
115Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
117Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
121Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
123Jerome Kerf (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
124Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
126Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
128Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
129Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
134Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
135Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
137Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
138Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
140Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
141Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel0:02:51
145Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:45
146Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:03
147Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
150Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
152Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:21
154Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel0:11:04
155Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
156Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
158Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel
159Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
160Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel
161Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
162Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
163Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
164Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
165Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
166Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
167Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
168Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSDimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews