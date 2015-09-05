Groenewegen wins Brussels Cycling Classic
Tom Boonen third in one-day HC race
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4:47:58
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|24
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|25
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|32
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:10
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|38
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:14
|39
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:17
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:31
|46
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|50
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|61
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|63
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:43
|64
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|65
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:54
|66
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|67
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|68
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|70
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:09
|71
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:20
|72
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|73
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|76
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|79
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:52
|81
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:32
|82
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel
|85
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|89
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|91
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
|95
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|97
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|98
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|114
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|115
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|121
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|123
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|124
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|134
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|137
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|141
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:51
|145
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:45
|146
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:03
|147
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|150
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:21
|154
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Cibel
|0:11:04
|155
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|156
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|158
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel
|159
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel
|160
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel
|161
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|163
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|164
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|165
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|167
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNS
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy