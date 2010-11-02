Trending

Killeen outsprints Oldham for the win

Belgium's De Decker completes podium

Full Results
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:04:24
2Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
3Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects0:00:14
4Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team0:00:28
5Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:01:08
6Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team0:01:18
7Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:01:24
8Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
9Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team0:01:40
10Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk0:01:50
11Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK0:01:54
12Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:02:11
13Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC0:02:55
14Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC0:03:07
15Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT0:03:36
16Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com0:03:42
17Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing0:03:47
18Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles0:03:55
19Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:03:58
20Lee Westwood (GBr)
21David Rees (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC0:04:40
22Daniel Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized0:04:58
23Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC0:05:13
24Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing0:05:28
25Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon0:05:37
26Thomas Lowe (GBr) Raleigh RT/Michelin/High50:05:43
27Nathan Miller (GBr) X RT/Elmy Cycles0:06:12
28Michael Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:06:28
29Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves0:06:31
30Peter Middlehurst (GBr) www.cyclepremier.com/Metaltek0:06:53
31Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic0:06:59
32James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek0:07:15
33Paul Sheers (GBr)0:07:36
34Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland-1lap
35James Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
36Martin Woffindin (GBr) Sport City Velo
37Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
38Greg Simcock (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
39Kyle Burleigh (GBr) Nottingham Clarion CC
40James Astbury (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
41Karl Norfolk (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
42Nicholas Jones (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
43Tim Guy (GBr) Extreme Sports Therapy
44Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
45Scott Chalmers (GBr) Dream CC/Zero
46Hugo Hocknell (GBr) VC Revolution
47Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
48Michael Guilford (GBr) Sheffield University CC

