Killeen outsprints Oldham for the win
Belgium's De Decker completes podium
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:04:24
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|3
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|0:00:14
|4
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:01:08
|6
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|0:01:18
|7
|Dave Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|8
|Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|9
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|0:01:40
|10
|Adrian Lansley (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|0:01:50
|11
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:01:54
|12
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:02:11
|13
|Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC
|0:02:55
|14
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|0:03:07
|15
|Darren Barclay (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT
|0:03:36
|16
|Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com
|0:03:42
|17
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:03:47
|18
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|0:03:55
|19
|Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:03:58
|20
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|21
|David Rees (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
|0:04:40
|22
|Daniel Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|0:04:58
|23
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
|0:05:13
|24
|Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:05:28
|25
|Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon
|0:05:37
|26
|Thomas Lowe (GBr) Raleigh RT/Michelin/High5
|0:05:43
|27
|Nathan Miller (GBr) X RT/Elmy Cycles
|0:06:12
|28
|Michael Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:06:28
|29
|Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves
|0:06:31
|30
|Peter Middlehurst (GBr) www.cyclepremier.com/Metaltek
|0:06:53
|31
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|0:06:59
|32
|James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek
|0:07:15
|33
|Paul Sheers (GBr)
|0:07:36
|34
|Malcolm Lewis (GBr) MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland
|-1lap
|35
|James Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|36
|Martin Woffindin (GBr) Sport City Velo
|37
|Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
|38
|Greg Simcock (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|39
|Kyle Burleigh (GBr) Nottingham Clarion CC
|40
|James Astbury (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|41
|Karl Norfolk (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|42
|Nicholas Jones (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|43
|Tim Guy (GBr) Extreme Sports Therapy
|44
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|45
|Scott Chalmers (GBr) Dream CC/Zero
|46
|Hugo Hocknell (GBr) VC Revolution
|47
|Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
|48
|Michael Guilford (GBr) Sheffield University CC
