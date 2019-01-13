Trending

Pidcock wins elite men's British cyclo-cross title

Turner second, Mein third

Tom Pidcock wheelies as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing1:04:44
2Ben Turner (GBr) Corendon - Circus0:01:27
3Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex0:02:02
4Ian Field (GBr)0:02:35
5Daniel Tulett (GBr) Tp Racing0:02:44
6Cameron Mason (GBr)0:03:29
7Toby Barnes (GBr)0:04:36
8Isaac Mundy (GBr)0:05:02
9George Thompson (GBr)0:05:07
10Paul Oldham (GBr)0:05:11
11Sean Flynn (GBr)0:05:18
12Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:27
13Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:05:29
14Steven James (GBr)
15Lee Williams (GBr)
16Giles Drake (GBr)
17Graham Briggs (GBr)
18Jake Womersley (GBr)
19Michael Butler (GBr)
20Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
21Jacob Scott (GBr)
22Jonathan Dennis (GBr)
23Sam Allen (GBr)
24Tom Budden (GBr)
25Leon Mazzone (GBr)
26Freddie Checketts (GBr)
27Lewis Craven (GBr)
28Edward Davies (GBr)
29Alexander Forrester (GBr)
30Neil Phillips (GBr)
31David Duggan (GBr)
32Kieren Brown (GBr)
34Samuel Morris (GBr)
35Bruce Dalton (GBr)
36Jake Jackson (GBr)
37Cameron Hurst (GBr)
38Karl Norfolk (GBr)
39Wilfred Sinclair (GBr)
40Scott Chalmers (GBr)
41Joshua Jones (GBr)
42Tom Martin (GBr)
43Pete Matthews (GBr)
44Connor Rumbles (GBr)
45Kieran Jarvis (GBr)
46James Flury (GBr)
47William Brown (GBr)
48Antony Glover (GBr)
49Roddy Weir (GBr)
50Thomas Nightingale (GBr)
51Jared Linden (GBr)
52Samuel Holder (GBr)
53Simon Gibbs (GBr)
54Neil Dunn (GBr)
55Daniel Atkins (GBr)
56Steve Revill-Darton (GBr)
57Patrick Hough (GBr)
58Sebastian Bacon (GBr)
59Cameron Preece (GBr)
60Finlay Robertson (GBr)
61Matthew Lister (GBr)
62Alex Watkins (GBr)
63Fletcher Adams (GBr)
64Paul Morris (GBr)
65Benjamin Shucksmith (GBr)
66Tim Doole (GBr)
67Robert Watson (GBr)
68David Brazier (GBr)
69William Weatherill (GBr)
70Paul Elcock (GBr)
71Robin Godden (GBr)
72Nick Blight (GBr)
73Martin Pearson (GBr)
74Tyla Loftus (GBr)
75Peter Link (GBr)
76Luke Coleman (GBr)
77Felix Barker (GBr)
78Jake Roe (GBr)
79Alan Collins (GBr)
80Owen Jowett (GBr)
81Nicholas Wood (GBr)
82Jack Dunne (GBr)
83Daniel Weale (GBr)
84Simon Meadwell (GBr)
85Christopher Mcgovern (GBr)
DNFMax Gibbons (GBr)
DNFMatthew Taylor (GBr)
DNFAlec Briggs (GBr)
DNFJoseph Ricciardi (GBr)

