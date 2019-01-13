Pidcock wins elite men's British cyclo-cross title
Turner second, Mein third
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing
|1:04:44
|2
|Ben Turner (GBr) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:27
|3
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:02
|4
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:02:35
|5
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Tp Racing
|0:02:44
|6
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:03:29
|7
|Toby Barnes (GBr)
|0:04:36
|8
|Isaac Mundy (GBr)
|0:05:02
|9
|George Thompson (GBr)
|0:05:07
|10
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:05:11
|11
|Sean Flynn (GBr)
|0:05:18
|12
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:27
|13
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:05:29
|14
|Steven James (GBr)
|15
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|16
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr)
|18
|Jake Womersley (GBr)
|19
|Michael Butler (GBr)
|20
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr)
|22
|Jonathan Dennis (GBr)
|23
|Sam Allen (GBr)
|24
|Tom Budden (GBr)
|25
|Leon Mazzone (GBr)
|26
|Freddie Checketts (GBr)
|27
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|28
|Edward Davies (GBr)
|29
|Alexander Forrester (GBr)
|30
|Neil Phillips (GBr)
|31
|David Duggan (GBr)
|32
|Kieren Brown (GBr)
|34
|Samuel Morris (GBr)
|35
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|36
|Jake Jackson (GBr)
|37
|Cameron Hurst (GBr)
|38
|Karl Norfolk (GBr)
|39
|Wilfred Sinclair (GBr)
|40
|Scott Chalmers (GBr)
|41
|Joshua Jones (GBr)
|42
|Tom Martin (GBr)
|43
|Pete Matthews (GBr)
|44
|Connor Rumbles (GBr)
|45
|Kieran Jarvis (GBr)
|46
|James Flury (GBr)
|47
|William Brown (GBr)
|48
|Antony Glover (GBr)
|49
|Roddy Weir (GBr)
|50
|Thomas Nightingale (GBr)
|51
|Jared Linden (GBr)
|52
|Samuel Holder (GBr)
|53
|Simon Gibbs (GBr)
|54
|Neil Dunn (GBr)
|55
|Daniel Atkins (GBr)
|56
|Steve Revill-Darton (GBr)
|57
|Patrick Hough (GBr)
|58
|Sebastian Bacon (GBr)
|59
|Cameron Preece (GBr)
|60
|Finlay Robertson (GBr)
|61
|Matthew Lister (GBr)
|62
|Alex Watkins (GBr)
|63
|Fletcher Adams (GBr)
|64
|Paul Morris (GBr)
|65
|Benjamin Shucksmith (GBr)
|66
|Tim Doole (GBr)
|67
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|68
|David Brazier (GBr)
|69
|William Weatherill (GBr)
|70
|Paul Elcock (GBr)
|71
|Robin Godden (GBr)
|72
|Nick Blight (GBr)
|73
|Martin Pearson (GBr)
|74
|Tyla Loftus (GBr)
|75
|Peter Link (GBr)
|76
|Luke Coleman (GBr)
|77
|Felix Barker (GBr)
|78
|Jake Roe (GBr)
|79
|Alan Collins (GBr)
|80
|Owen Jowett (GBr)
|81
|Nicholas Wood (GBr)
|82
|Jack Dunne (GBr)
|83
|Daniel Weale (GBr)
|84
|Simon Meadwell (GBr)
|85
|Christopher Mcgovern (GBr)
|DNF
|Max Gibbons (GBr)
|DNF
|Matthew Taylor (GBr)
|DNF
|Alec Briggs (GBr)
|DNF
|Joseph Ricciardi (GBr)
