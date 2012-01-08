Wyman wins British women's 'cross title
Harris beats Last for silver medal
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman
|0:43:45
|2
|Nikki Harris
|0:01:02
|3
|Annie Last
|4
|Gabriella Day
|0:02:14
|5
|Louise Robinson
|0:03:11
|6
|Isla Rowntree
|0:03:49
|7
|Hannah Payton
|0:04:37
|8
|Delia Beddis
|0:04:44
|9
|Diane Lee
|0:04:55
|10
|Bethany Crumpton
|0:05:18
|11
|Rebecca Preece
|0:06:16
|12
|Leona Kadir
|0:06:18
|13
|Sarah Naylor
|0:06:40
|14
|Emily Barnes
|0:06:52
|15
|Imogen Buick
|16
|Anna Buick
|0:06:56
|17
|Claire Beaumont
|0:07:29
|18
|Keira Mcvitty
|0:07:55
|19
|Nikola Butler
|20
|Joanne Mcrae
|0:07:58
|21
|Nicola Hamilton
|0:08:13
|22
|Helen Clayton
|0:08:30
|23
|Jessica Stone
|0:08:34
|24
|Helen Macgregor
|0:09:07
|25
|Elizabeth Clayton
|0:09:23
|26
|Verity Appleyard
|0:09:45
|27
|Emma Johnson
|0:09:52
|28
|Phoebe Sneddon
|29
|Sarah Woods
|0:10:04
|30
|Louise Mahe
|31
|Lynn Bland
|32
|Rebecca Keogh
|33
|Louise Rickard
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy