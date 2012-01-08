Trending

Wyman wins British women's 'cross title

Harris beats Last for silver medal

Helen Wyman on her way to a win.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Helen Wyman wins the British 'cross elite women's title

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Elite women's British 'cross podium: Winner Helen Wyman with Nikki Harris (right) and Annie Last (left)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman0:43:45
2Nikki Harris0:01:02
3Annie Last
4Gabriella Day0:02:14
5Louise Robinson0:03:11
6Isla Rowntree0:03:49
7Hannah Payton0:04:37
8Delia Beddis0:04:44
9Diane Lee0:04:55
10Bethany Crumpton0:05:18
11Rebecca Preece0:06:16
12Leona Kadir0:06:18
13Sarah Naylor0:06:40
14Emily Barnes0:06:52
15Imogen Buick
16Anna Buick0:06:56
17Claire Beaumont0:07:29
18Keira Mcvitty0:07:55
19Nikola Butler
20Joanne Mcrae0:07:58
21Nicola Hamilton0:08:13
22Helen Clayton0:08:30
23Jessica Stone0:08:34
24Helen Macgregor0:09:07
25Elizabeth Clayton0:09:23
26Verity Appleyard0:09:45
27Emma Johnson0:09:52
28Phoebe Sneddon
29Sarah Woods0:10:04
30Louise Mahe
31Lynn Bland
32Rebecca Keogh
33Louise Rickard

