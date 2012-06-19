Beckingsale wins in Kirroughtree
Craigie speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|1:57:43
|2
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:00:23
|3
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:00:46
|4
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:01:11
|5
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:01:23
|6
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:02:43
|7
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:03:44
|8
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:04:59
|9
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:06:39
|10
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:07:57
|11
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:08:49
|12
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:09:11
|13
|Matthew Dennis (GBr)
|0:09:23
|14
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:10:53
|15
|Christopher Andrews (GBr)
|0:12:31
|16
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:12:36
|17
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:12:44
|18
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|0:13:19
|19
|James Williams (GBr)
|0:13:57
|20
|Ben Price (GBr)
|0:14:23
|21
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:16:15
|22
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:16:50
|23
|Ed Moseley (GBr)
|0:17:04
|24
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:17:32
|25
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:19:08
|26
|Anton Wouters (GBr)
|0:19:37
|27
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:20:21
|28
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:28:11
|29
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|0:39:10
|30
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|31
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|32
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|33
|John Whittington (GBr)
|34
|Robert Sorby (GBr)
|35
|Liam Glen (GBr)
|36
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|37
|Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
|38
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|1:25:59
|2
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:01:51
|3
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:04:41
|4
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:05:02
|5
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:05:12
|6
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:08:02
|7
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|0:10:00
|8
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:12:00
|9
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|0:12:19
|10
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:14:20
|11
|Claire Oakley (Irl)
|0:16:38
|12
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:17:38
|13
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:23:13
|14
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|0:26:27
|15
|Elke Prasad (Ger)
|16
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
