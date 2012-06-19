Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)1:57:43
2Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:00:23
3Dave Henderson (GBr)0:00:46
4Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:01:11
5Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:01:23
6Robert Wardell (GBr)0:02:43
7David Fletcher (GBr)0:03:44
8Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:04:59
9Steven James (GBr)0:06:39
10Robin Seymour (Irl)0:07:57
11Robert Friel (GBr)0:08:49
12Giles Drake (GBr)0:09:11
13Matthew Dennis (GBr)0:09:23
14Ben Sumner (GBr)0:10:53
15Christopher Andrews (GBr)0:12:31
16George Budd (GBr)0:12:36
17Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:12:44
18Matthew Page (GBr)0:13:19
19James Williams (GBr)0:13:57
20Ben Price (GBr)0:14:23
21Neal Crampton (GBr)0:16:15
22Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:16:50
23Ed Moseley (GBr)0:17:04
24Neil Hayward (GBr)0:17:32
25Richard Jones (GBr)0:19:08
26Anton Wouters (GBr)0:19:37
27Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:20:21
28Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:28:11
29Giles Bett (GBr)0:39:10
30Matthew Adair (Irl)
31Rourke Croeser (RSA)
32Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
33John Whittington (GBr)
34Robert Sorby (GBr)
35Liam Glen (GBr)
36Lee Westwood (GBr)
37Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
38Paul Beales (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Craigie (GBr)1:25:59
2Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:01:51
3Maxine Filby (GBr)0:04:41
4Carla Haines (GBr)0:05:02
5Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:05:12
6Joanne Clay (GBr)0:08:02
7Katy Winton (GBr)0:10:00
8Natasha Barry (GBr)0:12:00
9Sally Gabriel (GBr)0:12:19
10Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:14:20
11Claire Oakley (Irl)0:16:38
12Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:17:38
13Morven Brown (GBr)0:23:13
14Emma Bradley (GBr)0:26:27
15Elke Prasad (Ger)
16Erica Zaveta (USA)

