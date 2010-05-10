Trending

Australian Kovarik cruises to victory at British Downhill Series round

Rachel Atherton wins in Fort William

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kovarik (Aus)0:05:02.43
2Dan Atherton (GBr)0:00:03.45
3Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:04.68
4Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:05.35
5Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:05.87
6Julien Camellini (Fra)0:00:05.98
7Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:07.02
8Gee Atherton (GBr)0:00:07.54
9Danny Hart (GBr)0:00:07.92
10Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:08.57
11Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:08.99
12Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:10.20
13Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:12.51
14Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:14.22
15Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:14.56
16Joe Barnes (GBr)0:00:15.54
17Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:16.94
18Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:17.55
19Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:18.47
20David Smith (GBr)0:00:19.83
21Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:20.04
22Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:20.44
23Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:26.62
24Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:29.11
25Chris Hutchens (GBr)0:01:56.06
26Scott Mears (GBr)0:02:15.60
27James Hughes (GBr)0:03:53.72
28Alex Florian (GBr)0:12:39.38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:05:44.71
2Claire Buchar (Can)0:00:16.17
3Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:43.69
4Helen Gaskell (GBr)0:00:44.68
5Emily Horridge (GBr)0:00:46.50
6Aimee Dix (GBr)0:00:52.23
7Sarah Newman (GBr)0:00:52.28
8Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:53.91
9Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:00:59.18
10Emma Wareham (GBr)0:01:24.79

Latest on Cyclingnews