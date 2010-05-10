Australian Kovarik cruises to victory at British Downhill Series round
Rachel Atherton wins in Fort William
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Kovarik (Aus)
|0:05:02.43
|2
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:03.45
|3
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:04.68
|4
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|0:00:05.35
|5
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:05.87
|6
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|0:00:05.98
|7
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:07.02
|8
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:07.54
|9
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:00:07.92
|10
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:08.57
|11
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:08.99
|12
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:10.20
|13
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:12.51
|14
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:14.22
|15
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:14.56
|16
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:15.54
|17
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:16.94
|18
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:17.55
|19
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:18.47
|20
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:19.83
|21
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:20.04
|22
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:20.44
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:26.62
|24
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:29.11
|25
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:01:56.06
|26
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:02:15.60
|27
|James Hughes (GBr)
|0:03:53.72
|28
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:12:39.38
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:05:44.71
|2
|Claire Buchar (Can)
|0:00:16.17
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:43.69
|4
|Helen Gaskell (GBr)
|0:00:44.68
|5
|Emily Horridge (GBr)
|0:00:46.50
|6
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|0:00:52.23
|7
|Sarah Newman (GBr)
|0:00:52.28
|8
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:53.91
|9
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|0:00:59.18
|10
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:01:24.79
