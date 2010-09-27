Trending

Beaumont wins in Caresws

Curd fastest woman

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marc Beaumont (GT Bikes)
2Ben Cathro
3Joseph Smith (Team Kona)
4Harry Molloy
5Sam Dale
6Ben Reid
7Peter Williams
8Robert Smith
9Gareth Brewin (2StageFactory)
10David Smith
11Alex Bond (Team Skene)
12Ralph Jones
13Scott Mears
14Harry Heath
15Scott Laughland
16Jack Reading
17Alex Florian (Pearce Cycles RT)
18Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain UK)
19Ashley Maller
20Tom Deacon
21Sion Whitecross (Team Skene)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Curd
2Emma Wareham
3Aimee Dix (Mojo Suspension)
4Jessica Stone
5Monet Adams

Junior
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Williamson
2Samuel Wakefield
3Sam Maddison
4Sam Flockhart
5Joel Moore (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
6Ronan Taylor
7Brad Mather
8Allan Findlay
9Arran Gannicott
10Mathew Stuttard
11Andrew Kelly (All Terrain Cycles)
12Brandon Love
13Jay Williamson (Team Certini - McCaulays)
14Callum Dew
15David Kynaston
16Ben Millward
17Mitchell Ingley (Racer's Guild Of Cannock Chase)
18Callum Cussen
19David Trask
20Josh Lewis
21Jack Chapman (PS Cycles/ Cwmdown)
22Sean Davies
23Jamie Scott
24Vivian Jones
25Joshua Hobbs
26Calvin Rogers
27Jamie Maller
28Dave Wood
29Oliver Wakeman (Wycombe Summit MTB Club)
30Benjamin Williamson (Perth City Cycles)
31Liam McGowan
32Russell Paver
33Akib Ahmed
34Thomas Coles
35Robert Newman
36Peter Robinson (PS Cycles/ Cwmdown)
37Richard Acott
38Nathan Million
39Glenn Stewart
40Harry Ives
41Jonathan Coulier
42Gregory Blinch
43James Anderson
44James Baker
45Craig Dias
46James Connock
47George Gore-Browne
48James Shaw
DNFGrant Boyce
DNFBen Stanley
DNFAndrew Bennett

Latest on Cyclingnews