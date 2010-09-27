Beaumont wins in Caresws
Curd fastest woman
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Beaumont (GT Bikes)
|2
|Ben Cathro
|3
|Joseph Smith (Team Kona)
|4
|Harry Molloy
|5
|Sam Dale
|6
|Ben Reid
|7
|Peter Williams
|8
|Robert Smith
|9
|Gareth Brewin (2StageFactory)
|10
|David Smith
|11
|Alex Bond (Team Skene)
|12
|Ralph Jones
|13
|Scott Mears
|14
|Harry Heath
|15
|Scott Laughland
|16
|Jack Reading
|17
|Alex Florian (Pearce Cycles RT)
|18
|Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain UK)
|19
|Ashley Maller
|20
|Tom Deacon
|21
|Sion Whitecross (Team Skene)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd
|2
|Emma Wareham
|3
|Aimee Dix (Mojo Suspension)
|4
|Jessica Stone
|5
|Monet Adams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Williamson
|2
|Samuel Wakefield
|3
|Sam Maddison
|4
|Sam Flockhart
|5
|Joel Moore (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
|6
|Ronan Taylor
|7
|Brad Mather
|8
|Allan Findlay
|9
|Arran Gannicott
|10
|Mathew Stuttard
|11
|Andrew Kelly (All Terrain Cycles)
|12
|Brandon Love
|13
|Jay Williamson (Team Certini - McCaulays)
|14
|Callum Dew
|15
|David Kynaston
|16
|Ben Millward
|17
|Mitchell Ingley (Racer's Guild Of Cannock Chase)
|18
|Callum Cussen
|19
|David Trask
|20
|Josh Lewis
|21
|Jack Chapman (PS Cycles/ Cwmdown)
|22
|Sean Davies
|23
|Jamie Scott
|24
|Vivian Jones
|25
|Joshua Hobbs
|26
|Calvin Rogers
|27
|Jamie Maller
|28
|Dave Wood
|29
|Oliver Wakeman (Wycombe Summit MTB Club)
|30
|Benjamin Williamson (Perth City Cycles)
|31
|Liam McGowan
|32
|Russell Paver
|33
|Akib Ahmed
|34
|Thomas Coles
|35
|Robert Newman
|36
|Peter Robinson (PS Cycles/ Cwmdown)
|37
|Richard Acott
|38
|Nathan Million
|39
|Glenn Stewart
|40
|Harry Ives
|41
|Jonathan Coulier
|42
|Gregory Blinch
|43
|James Anderson
|44
|James Baker
|45
|Craig Dias
|46
|James Connock
|47
|George Gore-Browne
|48
|James Shaw
|DNF
|Grant Boyce
|DNF
|Ben Stanley
|DNF
|Andrew Bennett
