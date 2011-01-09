Trending

Gray earns U23 British 'cross title

Fletcher, Whenman round out top three

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Gray0:53:42
2David Fletcher0:01:24
3Billy Joe Whenman0:02:08
4Tom Payton (Cult Racing)0:02:15
5Steven James0:02:20
6Steven Allen0:02:50
7Robert Watson (Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic)0:03:07
8Perry Bowater0:03:09
9Lee Westwood0:03:16
10David Nichols0:04:09
11Andrew Hargroves (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI)0:04:20
12Sam Allen0:04:22
13Thomas Lowe (Raleigh RT/Michelin/High5)0:04:43
14Paul Young (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale)0:04:59
15Andrew Nichols0:05:38
16Kenta Gallagher0:05:39
17Lawrence Frost (Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com)0:07:45
18Martin Woofindin0:08:06
19Bruce Dalton0:08:55
20Tim Allen0:10:00
21Luke Beswick0:11:07

Latest on Cyclingnews