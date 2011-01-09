Trending

Wyman wins British 'cross national title

Harris finishes second, Day in third

Image 1 of 6

Helen Wyman celebrates her victory in the Brtish cyclo-cross national championships.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 6

Helen Wyman powered to her sixth British title

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 3 of 6

The start of the women's race

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 4 of 6

Helen Wyman concentrates on the course

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 5 of 6

Helen Wyman cruised to another British title

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 6 of 6

Crashes galore on the greasy course

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (Kona)0:40:09
2Nikki Harris (APB Cycling Team)0:00:54
3Gabriella Day (The ChainStay-RENNER)0:01:10
4Hannah Payton0:04:17
5Victoria Wilkinson0:04:45
6Bethany Crumpton0:04:46
7Corinne Hall0:04:53
8Amy Roberts0:06:14
9Ruby Miller0:07:10
10Delia Beddis0:07:49
11Claire Beaumont0:08:01
12Laura Ralston (MIT)0:08:06
13Katy Winton0:08:37
14Hannah Reynolds0:09:05
15Claire Thomas0:09:38
16Caroline Goward0:10:29
17Erin Billington0:13:09
18Nikola Butler
19Madeleine Robinson
20Rebecca Keogh

