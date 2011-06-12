Killeen wins in Wasing Park
Harris victorious in women's race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:35:10
|2
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:00:55
|3
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:01:49
|4
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:02:07
|5
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:02:36
|6
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:02:53
|7
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|0:03:29
|8
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|9
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:03:35
|10
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:03:42
|11
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:05:05
|12
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:05:22
|13
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:06:35
|14
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:06:40
|15
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|0:06:43
|16
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:06:48
|17
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:07:22
|18
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|0:07:53
|19
|Simon Ernest (GBr)
|0:08:10
|20
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|0:08:14
|21
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:08:17
|22
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:08:40
|23
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:08:41
|24
|Ben Simmons (GBr)
|0:09:31
|25
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:10:41
|26
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:11:05
|27
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:12:02
|28
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:13:10
|29
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|0:13:43
|30
|Anton Wouters (GBr)
|0:13:52
|31
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:14:38
|32
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|0:15:33
|33
|David Beskeen (GBr)
|0:16:25
|34
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:19:03
|35
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|36
|Gary Record (GBr)
|37
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|38
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|39
|Trevor Allen (GBr)
|40
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|41
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|42
|Stephen James (GBr)
|43
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|44
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|45
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|1:51:24
|2
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:01:55
|3
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:04:14
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:05:17
|5
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl)
|0:06:10
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:07:20
|7
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:07:47
|8
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|0:11:30
|9
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:21:09
|10
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
|0:24:13
|11
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|12
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|13
|Jo Munden (GBr)
