Killeen wins in Wasing Park

Harris victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:35:10
2Paul Oldham (GBr)0:00:55
3Ola Kjören (Nor)0:01:49
4Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:02:07
5David Collins (GBr)0:02:36
6Lee Williams (GBr)0:02:53
7Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)0:03:29
8Rourke Croeser (RSA)
9Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:03:35
10Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:03:42
11Ross Adams (GBr)0:05:05
12Ben Thomas (GBr)0:05:22
13Steven James (GBr)0:06:35
14Dave Henderson (GBr)0:06:40
15Chris Andrews (GBr)0:06:43
16Christopher Minter (GBr)0:06:48
17John Whittington (GBr)0:07:22
18Tim Dunford (GBr)0:07:53
19Simon Ernest (GBr)0:08:10
20Tom Bell (GBr)0:08:14
21Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:08:17
22Michael Cotty (GBr)0:08:40
23Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:08:41
24Ben Simmons (GBr)0:09:31
25Giles Drake (GBr)0:10:41
26George Budd (GBr)0:11:05
27Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:12:02
28Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:13:10
29Paul Robertson (GBr)0:13:43
30Anton Wouters (GBr)0:13:52
31Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:14:38
32Christian Aucote (GBr)0:15:33
33David Beskeen (GBr)0:16:25
34Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:19:03
35Andrew Howett (GBr)
36Gary Record (GBr)
37David Fletcher (GBr)
38Paul Beales (GBr)
39Trevor Allen (GBr)
40Neal Crampton (GBr)
41Robin Seymour (Irl)
42Stephen James (GBr)
43Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
44Phil Lenney (GBr)
45Matthew Page (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris (GBr)1:51:24
2Maddie Horton (GBr)0:01:55
3Melanie Spath (Ger)0:04:14
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:05:17
5Caitlin Elliott (Irl)0:06:10
6Maxine Filby (GBr)0:07:20
7Gabriella Day (GBr)0:07:47
8Jane Cumming (GBr)0:11:30
9Natasha Barry (GBr)0:21:09
10Danielle Rider (GBr)0:24:13
11Emma Bradley (GBr)
12Morven Brown (GBr)
13Jo Munden (GBr)

