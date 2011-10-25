Image 1 of 10 Thick mud was too difficult to ride over with many choosing to dismount, rather than risk getting bogged. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 10 One racer takes a pause that refreshes. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 10 The start of stage 2 of the Brasil Ride (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 10 On the descent into national rainforest. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 10 Water crossings were a common occurence for the competitors in the second stage of the Brasil Ride. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 10 The course for stage two was littered with small, punchy climbs. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 10 Riders enter the national park. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 10 It took a while before the peloton would split up on the tarmac roads. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 10 Hynek and Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) settled for second. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 10 of 10 The stage two winner shows how it's done on one of the more technical stretches of the Brasil Ride. (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Stage 2 of the 2011 Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race delivered on its promise of punishment, doling out pain to all ends of the peloton. Of the 100 teams that started the 145km with 3372 meters of climbing stage from Mucuge to Rio de Contas, only 72 finished. Reasons for the rash of early exits ranged from broken bikes to broken bodies to both.

With the heat, some exceptionally rough, rocky terrain, and a ton of saddle time, it was perhaps not surprising. Save for the top open division racers, everyone here logged at least 8 hours on the bike Monday, and many pushed right up against the 12-hour time limit.

Among the survivors was the Iberian duo of Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso), who crossed the finish line in 6:32:24, just a shade less than three minutes ahead of 2010 Brasil Ride champs Robert Novatny and Kristian Hynek (Future Cycling-Sweep), who slotted second. Those two teams are also top two in the overall, separated by a similar margin.

“We were with them until the last climb, but then it came apart,” said Hynek of the day’s end game. “But there is still five days to go, so the race is not lost yet.”

Mechanicals befell two of Sunday’s top teams. Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC) had to deal with Vokrouhlik’s broken derailleur, which meant the Czech rider pedaled nearly 100km with what amounted to a single speed. Stage 1 winners Steffen Thum and Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racing) were derailed by Gegenheimer’s ongoing chainsuck drama that forced him to use the big ring most of the day.

Among the long list of full-on stage 2 casualties was the husband and wife duo of Brian and Jenny Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team-Breezer- SRAM) who after snagging the stage 1 prologue win, were forced to drop out Monday when Brian Smith came down with a nasty case of food poisoning.

That opened the door for Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes), who snagged the stage 2 win and a commanding 36-minute lead in the overall standings.

“I had some cramping issues late in the day, but otherwise we had a very good day,” said Kraft. “He was stronger in the climbs, while I led in the descents. We did not know each other before this race, but we are working together very well. We don’t need to talk a lot, just look at each other and we know what is going on.”

It was a repeat in the women’s division, with Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) taking their second stage win in a filed that includes just three teams.

Next up is stage 3’s Rio de Contas Cross Country, where riders will contest 5 laps of a 7km circuit that starts and finishes on the rough, cobblestone streets of this quaint town’s center square.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 6:32:24 2 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:02:57 3 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:25:26 4 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:30:40 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:33:54 6 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:45:06 7 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:45:15 8 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:50:05 9 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 1:28:37 10 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 1:33:48 11 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 12 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 1:42:42 13 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 1:49:36 14 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 1:50:13 15 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 2:07:36 16 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 2:12:57 17 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 2:20:24 18 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 2:24:46 19 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 3:08:45 20 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 3:13:27 21 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 3:20:41 22 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 3:21:12 23 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 3:24:13 24 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 3:25:48 25 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 3:30:27 26 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 3:43:48 27 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 3:48:15 28 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 3:50:36 29 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 4:04:57 30 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 4:07:06 31 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 4:14:40 32 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 4:17:30 33 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 4:37:50 34 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 4:50:07 35 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 4:53:48 36 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 4:59:12 37 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 5:05:41 38 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 5:09:45 39 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 5:16:48 40 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 5:19:40 41 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 5:20:03 42 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 5:32:27 43 Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte) 5:37:03 44 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 5:39:06 45 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 5:56:07 46 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 6:01:05 47 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 6:46:05

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 8:02:55 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:32:27 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 1:13:37 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 1:39:32 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 1:57:02 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 2:20:53 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 3:22:59 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 3:31:27

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 7:22:40 2 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:29:41 3 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 1:00:14 4 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 1:08:04 5 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 2:26:31 6 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 2:29:01 7 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 2:34:21 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 3:01:09 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 3:05:48 10 Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota) 3:42:20 11 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 3:47:08 12 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 3:45:30 13 Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam) 4:04:02 14 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 4:09:51 15 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 4:56:22 16 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 5:21:03 17 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 5:35:26

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 9:48:46 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:49:18 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 2:17:09

Elite men General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 7:03:35 2 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:02:37 3 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:25:56 4 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:30:08 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:34:26 6 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:43:50 7 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:49:07 8 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:49:20 9 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 1:35:29 10 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 1:36:29 11 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 1:38:18 12 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 1:52:57 13 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 1:54:46 14 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 2:01:31 15 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 2:14:49 16 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 2:21:12 17 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 2:27:15 18 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 2:28:52 19 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 3:14:58 20 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 3:26:17 21 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 3:26:45 22 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 3:31:59 23 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 3:33:54 24 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 3:34:18 25 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 3:44:29 26 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 3:59:38 27 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 4:02:51 28 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 4:07:23 29 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 4:14:09 30 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 4:18:40 31 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 4:28:06 32 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 4:32:44 33 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 4:49:51 34 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 5:03:14 35 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 5:07:02 36 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 5:15:25 37 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 5:17:52 38 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 5:18:17 39 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 5:29:06 40 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 5:37:03 41 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 5:48:31 42 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 5:50:43 43 Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte) 5:52:23 44 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 5:57:57 45 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 6:07:49 46 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 6:18:14 47 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 7:10:41

Mixed General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 8:38:59 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:35:46 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 1:14:28 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 1:52:03 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 2:05:34 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 2:28:01 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 3:38:50 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 3:40:01

Masters General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 7:56:35 2 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:30:13 3 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 1:10:31 4 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 1:16:52 5 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 2:31:18 6 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 2:36:37 7 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 2:44:08 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 3:11:34 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 3:16:32 10 Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota) 3:51:46 11 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 3:57:42 12 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 3:58:11 13 Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam) 4:13:11 14 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 4:22:44 15 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 5:11:17 16 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 5:37:42 17 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 5:49:30