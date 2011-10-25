Trending

Pinto and Lopez stamp authority in Rio de Contas

Kraft and Ferraz lead mixed race

Image 1 of 10

Thick mud was too difficult to ride over with many choosing to dismount, rather than risk getting bogged.

Thick mud was too difficult to ride over with many choosing to dismount, rather than risk getting bogged.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 10

One racer takes a pause that refreshes.

One racer takes a pause that refreshes.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 10

The start of stage 2 of the Brasil Ride

The start of stage 2 of the Brasil Ride
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 10

On the descent into national rainforest.

On the descent into national rainforest.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 10

Water crossings were a common occurence for the competitors in the second stage of the Brasil Ride.

Water crossings were a common occurence for the competitors in the second stage of the Brasil Ride.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 10

The course for stage two was littered with small, punchy climbs.

The course for stage two was littered with small, punchy climbs.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 7 of 10

Riders enter the national park.

Riders enter the national park.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 8 of 10

It took a while before the peloton would split up on the tarmac roads.

It took a while before the peloton would split up on the tarmac roads.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 9 of 10

Hynek and Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) settled for second.

Hynek and Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) settled for second.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 10 of 10

The stage two winner shows how it's done on one of the more technical stretches of the Brasil Ride.

The stage two winner shows how it's done on one of the more technical stretches of the Brasil Ride.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Stage 2 of the 2011 Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race delivered on its promise of punishment, doling out pain to all ends of the peloton. Of the 100 teams that started the 145km with 3372 meters of climbing stage from Mucuge to Rio de Contas, only 72 finished. Reasons for the rash of early exits ranged from broken bikes to broken bodies to both.

With the heat, some exceptionally rough, rocky terrain, and a ton of saddle time, it was perhaps not surprising. Save for the top open division racers, everyone here logged at least 8 hours on the bike Monday, and many pushed right up against the 12-hour time limit.

Among the survivors was the Iberian duo of Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso), who crossed the finish line in 6:32:24, just a shade less than three minutes ahead of 2010 Brasil Ride champs Robert Novatny and Kristian Hynek (Future Cycling-Sweep), who slotted second. Those two teams are also top two in the overall, separated by a similar margin.

“We were with them until the last climb, but then it came apart,” said Hynek of the day’s end game. “But there is still five days to go, so the race is not lost yet.”

Mechanicals befell two of Sunday’s top teams. Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC) had to deal with Vokrouhlik’s broken derailleur, which meant the Czech rider pedaled nearly 100km with what amounted to a single speed. Stage 1 winners Steffen Thum and Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racing) were derailed by Gegenheimer’s ongoing chainsuck drama that forced him to use the big ring most of the day.

Among the long list of full-on stage 2 casualties was the husband and wife duo of Brian and Jenny Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team-Breezer- SRAM) who after snagging the stage 1 prologue win, were forced to drop out Monday when Brian Smith came down with a nasty case of food poisoning.

That opened the door for Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes), who snagged the stage 2 win and a commanding 36-minute lead in the overall standings.

“I had some cramping issues late in the day, but otherwise we had a very good day,” said Kraft. “He was stronger in the climbs, while I led in the descents. We did not know each other before this race, but we are working together very well. We don’t need to talk a lot, just look at each other and we know what is going on.”

It was a repeat in the women’s division, with Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) taking their second stage win in a filed that includes just three teams.

Next up is stage 3’s Rio de Contas Cross Country, where riders will contest 5 laps of a 7km circuit that starts and finishes on the rough, cobblestone streets of this quaint town’s center square.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)6:32:24
2Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:02:57
3Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:25:26
4Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:30:40
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:33:54
6Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:45:06
7Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:45:15
8Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:50:05
9Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)1:28:37
10Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)1:33:48
11Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )
12Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)1:42:42
13Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)1:49:36
14Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)1:50:13
15Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)2:07:36
16Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)2:12:57
17Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)2:20:24
18Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)2:24:46
19Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)3:08:45
20Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)3:13:27
21Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)3:20:41
22Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)3:21:12
23Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)3:24:13
24Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)3:25:48
25Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)3:30:27
26Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)3:43:48
27Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)3:48:15
28Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)3:50:36
29Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)4:04:57
30Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)4:07:06
31Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)4:14:40
32Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)4:17:30
33Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)4:37:50
34Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)4:50:07
35Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)4:53:48
36Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)4:59:12
37Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)5:05:41
38Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)5:09:45
39Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)5:16:48
40Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)5:19:40
41Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)5:20:03
42Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)5:32:27
43Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte)5:37:03
44Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)5:39:06
45Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)5:56:07
46Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)6:01:05
47Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)6:46:05

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)8:02:55
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:32:27
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)1:13:37
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)1:39:32
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)1:57:02
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)2:20:53
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)3:22:59
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)3:31:27

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)7:22:40
2Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:29:41
3Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)1:00:14
4Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)1:08:04
5Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)2:26:31
6Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)2:29:01
7Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)2:34:21
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )3:01:09
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)3:05:48
10Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota)3:42:20
11Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)3:47:08
12Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)3:45:30
13Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam)4:04:02
14Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)4:09:51
15Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)4:56:22
16Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)5:21:03
17Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)5:35:26

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)9:48:46
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:49:18
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)2:17:09

Elite men General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)7:03:35
2Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:02:37
3Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:25:56
4Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:30:08
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:34:26
6Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:43:50
7Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:49:07
8Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:49:20
9Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)1:35:29
10Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)1:36:29
11Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )1:38:18
12Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)1:52:57
13Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)1:54:46
14Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)2:01:31
15Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)2:14:49
16Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)2:21:12
17Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)2:27:15
18Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)2:28:52
19Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)3:14:58
20Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)3:26:17
21Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)3:26:45
22Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)3:31:59
23Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)3:33:54
24Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)3:34:18
25Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)3:44:29
26Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)3:59:38
27Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)4:02:51
28Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)4:07:23
29Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)4:14:09
30Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)4:18:40
31Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)4:28:06
32Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)4:32:44
33Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)4:49:51
34Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)5:03:14
35Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)5:07:02
36Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)5:15:25
37Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)5:17:52
38Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)5:18:17
39Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)5:29:06
40Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)5:37:03
41Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)5:48:31
42Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)5:50:43
43Getulio Filho & Cleidimar Vagne (Bike Horizonte)5:52:23
44Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)5:57:57
45Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)6:07:49
46Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)6:18:14
47Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)7:10:41

Mixed General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)8:38:59
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:35:46
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)1:14:28
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)1:52:03
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)2:05:34
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)2:28:01
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)3:38:50
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)3:40:01

Masters General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)7:56:35
2Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:30:13
3Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)1:10:31
4Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)1:16:52
5Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)2:31:18
6Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)2:36:37
7Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)2:44:08
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )3:11:34
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)3:16:32
10Marcos Soares & Nilo Junior (Movimec Soca Bota)3:51:46
11Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)3:57:42
12Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)3:58:11
13Jason Sumner & Luiz Escudero (Velo News / Bike Fam)4:13:11
14Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)4:22:44
15Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)5:11:17
16Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)5:37:42
17Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)5:49:30

Elite women General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)10:32:56
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:52:05
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)2:27:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews