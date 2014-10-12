Trending

Ronse victory for de Boer

Wyman and Verscheuren round out podium

Sophie de Boer pushing her bike

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Dutch rider Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) won the first round of the Bpost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series in Ronse, Belgium. The win at the GP Mario De Clercq is the first victory for the 23-year-old who turned professional back in 2008.

At the finish line on top of the Hotondberg, de Boer had a bonus of seven seconds on Helen Wyman (Kona). Thanks to the 15 bonus seconds gained at the intermediate sprint Wyman is the first leader of the series. Belgian rider Jolien Verscheuren (Decock Woningbouw Vandekerckhove) was a surprising name in third place.

“I’m extremely happy for myself and the team. I suffered a lot. The running sections were extremely hard and Helen kept putting me under pressure. Still I was confident I could hold on to my lead,” De Boer told Sport.be after her win.

Disaster struck early on when several riders crashed in the first left-hand corner of the race. Among the casualties were Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF), Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Loes Sels. In front, Wyman didn’t wait and the British champion sped away with only Verscheuren and Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) able to keep up.

Bad luck struck Wyman on the slopes of the steep Hotondberg when a chain problem cost her the front position. Harris was the first to pass her compatriot with De Boer and Verscheuren being the first chasers at short distance.

Further back Wyman and Van Loy were coming closer on the mostly dry but extremely demanding course.

With three laps to go, Harris seemed to be heading for the win but another mechanical took out the race leader. A delighted De Boer profited and grabbed her first big win just ahead of Wyman.

Verscheuren claimed third place at 20 seconds back, just like the 24-year-old Belgian did at the final Superprestige round in Middelkerke last season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:47:14
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:00:07
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:00:16
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:20
5Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:01:17
6Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:43
7Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:02:05
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:18
9Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:34
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:02:36
11Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:41
12Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:42
13Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:45
14Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:04:14
15Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:46
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:05:53
17Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:05:54
18Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:06:09
19Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:06:13
20Hannah Payton (GBr)
21Christine Vardaros (USA)
22Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
23Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
24Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
25Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
26Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
27Anja Geldhof (Bel)
28Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
29Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
30Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
31Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
32Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
33Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
34Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team

