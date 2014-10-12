Image 1 of 24 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Zdenek Stybar (OPQS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 A close sprint between Kevin Pauwels and Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan) leads a chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel took the first lap out hot but faded to second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 Wout van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 The podium in Ronse: Mathieu van der Poel, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 American Jonathan Page (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 The big hill was a decisive factor in Ronse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 The view the rest of the field had of Sven Nys after lap 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Sven Nys wins in Lille (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 24 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) was too good for the rest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) rides to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) take the win in the opening roude of the Bpost bank trofee (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) wins the Bpost bank trofee - Ronse 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) wins the Bpost bank trofee - Ronse 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 The men's podium in the Bpost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross race in Ronse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Veteran Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) won the opening round of the Bpost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series in Ronse, Belgium. The Belgian champion is the first leader of the series with a massive lead of one minute over Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus).

One and a half laps, that’s the short distance Sven Nys rode witht his rivals in the GP Mario De Clercq. After grabbing the 15 bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint the Belgian champion took off for a long solo ride at the Hotondberg. Mathieu van der Poel proved to be best of the rest, finishing at 50 seconds from Nys, just ahead of Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games).

“Ever since Cross Vegas I’ve been enjoying good form. This was a reference ride on a Swiss-like course. I’d prefer more mud but I had a super day. I’m proud of myself for this victory. I wanted to win the intermediate sprint but afterwards I noticed the others were gasping for air. I was unsure if I could win, certainly in this style but the one minute bonus is a big advantage for the upcoming rounds,” Nys told Sporza after his splendid victory.

Youngster Mathieu van der Poel displayed his good form straight from the start. The Dutchman quickly created a gap and showed off by gaining air time at the pit area. Nevertheless he shifted back and was overtaken by Sven Nys and world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) by the end of the opening lap.

“I briefly hit the red zone and when Nys passed me in a running section I struggled. I expected to receive a big blow but managed to recover,” Van der Poel told Sporza.

Stybar never expected to be battling with Nys for the victory during his short cyclo-cross intermezzo and the Czech too looked back. “I was surprised to be in front and was overdoing it a bit. I was unable to recover for two, three laps. Especially on the running sections, which were killing me, but it was fun,” Stybar told Sporza.

In the meantime Nys cruised around on the technical course which featured multiple long steep sections on the Hotondberg. Knowing that Van der Poel and Stybar will not be riding all rounds of the Bpost Bank Trophy Nys’ biggest rivals were Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) who featured in the first chase group with Van der Poel.

Lap after lap Nys extended his lead over the first chasers. Halfway through the race the four chasers were half a minute behind Nys and that gap continued to grow. Stybar was accompanied by Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) at 45 seconds from the leader.

In the closing laps Vantornout attacked for second place but he was brought back by the Dutch riders in the group. When Van der Poel tried his luck three laps from the finish the Sunweb-riders were unable to react.

Despite a minor crash Van der Poel managed to hold off Vantornout for second place. Pauwels and Van der Haar made it a close finish for fourth place. The photo finish showed that the Belgian rider’s front wheel was less than an inch ahead of Van der Haar. Meeusen got rid of Stybar in the closing laps and claimed sixth place at 1:40 from Nys. The world champion was also overtaken by Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) in the final lap and finished in eighth place.

