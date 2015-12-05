Trending

Wolsink tops Junior field in Essen

De Clercq second, followed by Vandebosch

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:42:48
2Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:00:20
3Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:00:52
4Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:20
5Jofre Cullell Estape (Bel)0:01:32
6Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Ned)0:01:45
7Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW0:01:53
8Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
9Mario Poldervaart (Ned)0:01:57
10Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)0:02:17
11Antonie Van Noppen (Ned)0:02:26
12Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
13Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:33
14David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
15Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem0:03:11
16Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:53
17Robbe Konings (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:24
18Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:04:54
19Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:05:06
20Arne Vermeersch (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team0:06:09
21Martijn Meeuws (Ned)0:06:21
22Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke-1
23Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
24Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
25Kyle Peeters (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling-2
26Bas Van Dinther (Ned)

