Wolsink tops Junior field in Essen
De Clercq second, followed by Vandebosch
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:42:48
|2
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:00:52
|4
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Bel)
|0:01:32
|6
|Simon Lepoittevin Dubost (Ned)
|0:01:45
|7
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|0:01:53
|8
|Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|9
|Mario Poldervaart (Ned)
|0:01:57
|10
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:02:17
|11
|Antonie Van Noppen (Ned)
|0:02:26
|12
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|13
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:33
|14
|David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|15
|Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
|0:03:11
|16
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:53
|17
|Robbe Konings (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:24
|18
|Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:04:54
|19
|Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:05:06
|20
|Arne Vermeersch (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|21
|Martijn Meeuws (Ned)
|0:06:21
|22
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|-1
|23
|Seppe Broeckx (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|24
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|25
|Kyle Peeters (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|-2
|26
|Bas Van Dinther (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy