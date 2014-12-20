Trending

Van Der Stegen claims junior race in Essen

Rombouts and Loockx round out podium

Dutch mountain biker Roel Van Der Stegen won the junior men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee in Essen on Saturday. He finished the cyclo-cross race ahead of Belgian duo Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team) and Lander Loockx (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek). American rider Brannan Fix was fourth on the day.

"Two laps from the end, I was able to make the decisive gap," Van der Stegen told Sport.be. "It was a heavy circuit, but I liked it. Especially on the course's straightaways, I could make a difference."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:37:42
2Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:00:17
3Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:00:24
4Brannan Fix (USA)0:00:29
5Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:40
6Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:00:46
7Alex Colman (Be) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:54
8Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:01:04
9Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)0:01:10
10Cooper Willsey (USA)0:01:12
11Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:34
12Mart Muskens (Ned)0:01:39
13Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 1850:01:47
14Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:01:49
15Robbert Wagenmakers (Ned)0:01:53
16Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:59
17Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)0:02:02
18Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)0:02:03
19Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:02:16
20Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
21Per Wiggers (Ned)
22Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:02:23
23Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)0:02:27
24Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:02:29
25Mario Poldervaart (Ger)0:02:38
26Dorian De Maeght (Ned) WK Noord West Brabant0:02:42
27Raphael Schröder (Bel)
28Thomas Bartelen (Ned) WV Breda0:03:04
29Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:21
30Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:03:37
31Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:03:45
32Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW0:04:06
33Lars Akkermans (Ned)0:04:08
34Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:28
35David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:04:32
36Michael Owens (USA)0:04:39
37Bas Sitters (Ned)0:06:25
38Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:06:34
39Bert Verschueren (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team0:06:39
40Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:07:26
41Gontzal Garcia (Spa)0:07:38
42Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
43Jarno Zuidweg (Ned)

