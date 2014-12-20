Dutch mountain biker Roel Van Der Stegen won the junior men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee in Essen on Saturday. He finished the cyclo-cross race ahead of Belgian duo Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team) and Lander Loockx (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek). American rider Brannan Fix was fourth on the day.

"Two laps from the end, I was able to make the decisive gap," Van der Stegen told Sport.be. "It was a heavy circuit, but I liked it. Especially on the course's straightaways, I could make a difference."

Full Results