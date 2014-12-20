Van Der Stegen claims junior race in Essen
Rombouts and Loockx round out podium
Dutch mountain biker Roel Van Der Stegen won the junior men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee in Essen on Saturday. He finished the cyclo-cross race ahead of Belgian duo Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team) and Lander Loockx (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek). American rider Brannan Fix was fourth on the day.
"Two laps from the end, I was able to make the decisive gap," Van der Stegen told Sport.be. "It was a heavy circuit, but I liked it. Especially on the course's straightaways, I could make a difference."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:37:42
|2
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:00:24
|4
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:00:29
|5
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:40
|6
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:00:46
|7
|Alex Colman (Be) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:01:04
|9
|Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)
|0:01:10
|10
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:01:12
|11
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|12
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:01:39
|13
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|0:01:47
|14
|Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:01:49
|15
|Robbert Wagenmakers (Ned)
|0:01:53
|16
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|17
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
|0:02:02
|18
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)
|0:02:03
|19
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:02:16
|20
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|21
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|22
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:02:23
|23
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|0:02:27
|24
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:02:29
|25
|Mario Poldervaart (Ger)
|0:02:38
|26
|Dorian De Maeght (Ned) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:02:42
|27
|Raphael Schröder (Bel)
|28
|Thomas Bartelen (Ned) WV Breda
|0:03:04
|29
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:21
|30
|Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:03:37
|31
|Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:03:45
|32
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW
|0:04:06
|33
|Lars Akkermans (Ned)
|0:04:08
|34
|Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:28
|35
|David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:04:32
|36
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:04:39
|37
|Bas Sitters (Ned)
|0:06:25
|38
|Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|39
|Bert Verschueren (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|40
|Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:07:26
|41
|Gontzal Garcia (Spa)
|0:07:38
|42
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
|43
|Jarno Zuidweg (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy