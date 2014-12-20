Trending

De Boer wins in Essen

Cant and Van Loy forced to settle for second and third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team) proved to be the strongest in the elite women's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee series event held in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Dutchwoman took the win ahead of Belgium champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team). 

De Boer is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series standings in the elite women's category. "I found that this track suited me here," De Boer told Sport.be. "This ranking was a goal for the season."

Cant has won 16 races this season and was on a winning streak of five races until Rabo Liv’s Sabrina Stultiens broke it at Zilvermeercross the previous weekend. In Essen, however, Cant had a mechanical and was forced into the pits, and then lost time in the race. "It was a long time until the next pit and when I got there I had a backlog of about 20 seconds. So I'm pretty disappointed," Cant told Sport.be.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:40:07
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:32
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
4Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:18
5Loes Sels (Be) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:32
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:40
7Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:52
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:02:19
9Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:02:30
10Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:02:34
11Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:02:43
12Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:03:11
13Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:03:27
14Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:39
15Elena Valentini (Ita)
16Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:04:32
17Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:42
18Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:04:59
19Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:05:17
20Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor)0:05:34
21Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:05:57
22Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:06:50
23Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:07:06
24Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)0:07:27
25Laura Krans (Ned)0:07:50
26Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
27Sarah Lomas (GBr)
28Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
29Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
30Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
31Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
32Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa)
33Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team

