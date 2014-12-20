De Boer wins in Essen
Cant and Van Loy forced to settle for second and third
Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team) proved to be the strongest in the elite women's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee series event held in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Dutchwoman took the win ahead of Belgium champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).
De Boer is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series standings in the elite women's category. "I found that this track suited me here," De Boer told Sport.be. "This ranking was a goal for the season."
Cant has won 16 races this season and was on a winning streak of five races until Rabo Liv’s Sabrina Stultiens broke it at Zilvermeercross the previous weekend. In Essen, however, Cant had a mechanical and was forced into the pits, and then lost time in the race. "It was a long time until the next pit and when I got there I had a backlog of about 20 seconds. So I'm pretty disappointed," Cant told Sport.be.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:40:07
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:32
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Loes Sels (Be) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:01:52
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:02:30
|10
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:02:34
|11
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:02:43
|12
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:03:27
|14
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:39
|15
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|16
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:04:32
|17
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:04:42
|18
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|19
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|0:05:17
|20
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor)
|0:05:34
|21
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|0:05:57
|22
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|23
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:07:06
|24
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
|0:07:27
|25
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|0:07:50
|26
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)
|27
|Sarah Lomas (GBr)
|28
|Anja Nobus (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom
|29
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|30
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
|31
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|32
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa)
|33
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
