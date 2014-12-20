Sophie De Boer (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team) proved to be the strongest in the elite women's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee series event held in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Dutchwoman took the win ahead of Belgium champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).

De Boer is leading the Bpost Bank Trofee series standings in the elite women's category. "I found that this track suited me here," De Boer told Sport.be. "This ranking was a goal for the season."

Cant has won 16 races this season and was on a winning streak of five races until Rabo Liv’s Sabrina Stultiens broke it at Zilvermeercross the previous weekend. In Essen, however, Cant had a mechanical and was forced into the pits, and then lost time in the race. "It was a long time until the next pit and when I got there I had a backlog of about 20 seconds. So I'm pretty disappointed," Cant told Sport.be.

