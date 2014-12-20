Van Aert wins elite men's race in Essen
Meeusen and Peeters on the podium
Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) again showed his top form by winning the elite men's race solo at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The young talent beat hometown favourite Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) and his teammate Rob Peeters.
Meeusen was pleased with his second-place performance in front of his fans at home. "The first three laps, Wout and Rob set a really hard pace," Meeusen told Sport.be. "Van Aert won with a serious lead, but when you see how far the field is apart, I should be quite pleased.
"I am very happy that I can finally stand on the podium. I've lived here three kilometers on the trail. There were many supporters there."
Van Aert moved into the lead of the Bpost Bank Trofee series after his winning performance. He now tops the elite men's standings by 1:50 minutes ahead of Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), who placed 13th on the day, and an additional six seconds to third placed Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). "I'm going to obviously try to defend that lead," he told Sport.be.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:59:59
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:02:08
|8
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|13
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:02:46
|14
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|15
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|0:03:24
|16
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|17
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|18
|Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|19
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:05:01
|20
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|21
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|22
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)
|0:05:42
|23
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|24
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:06:23
|25
|Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|26
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|27
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|28
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
|29
|Robert Marion (USA)
