Van Aert wins elite men's race in Essen

Meeusen and Peeters on the podium

Wout van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

Wout van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) again showed his top form by winning the elite men's race solo at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The young talent beat hometown favourite Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) and his teammate Rob Peeters.

Meeusen was pleased with his second-place performance in front of his fans at home. "The first three laps, Wout and Rob set a really hard pace," Meeusen told Sport.be. "Van Aert won with a serious lead, but when you see how far the field is apart, I should be quite pleased.

"I am very happy that I can finally stand on the podium. I've lived here three kilometers on the trail. There were many supporters there."

Van Aert moved into the lead of the Bpost Bank Trofee series after his winning performance. He now tops the elite men's standings by 1:50 minutes ahead of Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), who placed 13th on the day, and an additional six seconds to third placed Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games). "I'm going to obviously try to defend that lead," he told Sport.be.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:59:59
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:01
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:34
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:45
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:57
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:01
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:02:08
8Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:17
9Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:21
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:26
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:28
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
13Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:02:46
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:55
15Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team0:03:24
16Kevin Cant (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:04:34
17Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team0:04:42
18Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:04:54
19Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:05:01
20Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:16
21Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:24
22Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)0:05:42
23Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:06:13
24Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:06:23
25Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
26Severin Saegesser (Swi)
27Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
28Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
29Robert Marion (USA)

