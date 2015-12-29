Cant wins Bpost bank trofee - Azencross Loenhout
Belgian extends lead in overall series
Elite Women: Loenhout -
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the Azencross in Loenhout, Belgium, the sixth round of the BPost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series, on Tuesday afternoon.
Cant beat Pavla Havlikova (MRM-Avalon) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) in the sprint. Cant extended her lead in the time-based BPo-series to 1:46 over Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) who finished fourth just behind the top-3 in Loenhout. “I wanted to say goodbye to the Belgian tricolore jersey in style. From Baal [New Year’s Day] on I have to ride in the European jersey,” Cant said in the post-race flash interview on Sporza.
Cant, Havlikova and Van Loy were the strongest riders on a fast course which was in stark contrast to last year’s mud-fest. After the first of six laps there were still 10 riders in the front group. However, during the second lap Van Loy set a pace that only Cant was able to follow. At the intermediate sprint Cant narrowly beat Van Loy and Havlikova for the 15 bonus seconds.
Halfway through the second lap four riders gapped the rest of the field with the group containing Cant, Van Loy and Havlikova and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team). That was still too crowded for Cant who accelerated away. Behind her Wyman crashed hard on slippery cobbles when turning into the home straight. She needed some time to recover but went on to finish eighth at 48 seconds. Compatriot Hannah Payton crashed on the rollers and abandoned. Also a sick Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) abandoned the race after the second lap.
“Sometimes I should have more guts and stay in the wheels a bit longer. The chasers were teammates but I’m riding for my podium spot too. It was good to ride together and I took profit from that,” Van Loy told Sporza.
Cant took back the initiative during the penultimate lap, putting Van Loy in trouble in the technical passage but the Belgian veteran managed to come back. In the background White crashed on the rollers but the American rider managed to continue her race. When hitting the final lap the three leaders had a bonus of 10 seconds on Sels and Verschueren. Brand and Kaptheijns were battling for sixth place. The positions in front often changed with Cant and Van Loy making small mistakes. The three were awaiting the sprint in which Havlikova and Van Loy started first.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:43:30
|2
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:00:30
|7
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|0:01:00
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:01:11
|11
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jab
|0:01:17
|12
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:01:18
|13
|Emma White (USA)
|0:01:23
|14
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|15
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Sui)
|0:01:43
|16
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:01:46
|17
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:02:17
|18
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:02:21
|19
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:02:26
|20
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|0:02:27
|21
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:02:30
|22
|Ceylin Alvarado (Ned)
|0:02:36
|23
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:02:45
|24
|Nadja Heigl (Pol)
|0:02:51
|25
|Maëva Calvez (Fra)
|0:02:57
|26
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|27
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:02:59
|28
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|0:03:00
|29
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:03:11
|30
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|31
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:03:50
|32
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:04:05
|33
|Veerle Goossens (Bel)
|0:04:10
|34
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|0:04:18
|35
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:04:19
|36
|Katrien Thijs (Be) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:04:43
|37
|Nathalie Redmond (USA)
|38
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|39
|Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
|40
|Kristin Endres (Ger)
|0:05:02
|41
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners
|0:05:27
|42
|Birgit Massage (Bel)
|0:05:40
|43
|Joyce Heyns (Ned)
|0:05:54
|44
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|0:06:22
|45
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
|0:06:29
|46
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren
|0:06:37
|47
|Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
|-1 Lap
|48
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|49
|Nicolle Van Opijnen-Leuten (Ned)
|50
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|51
|Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
|52
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|53
|Lara Van Wunsel (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|54
|Tatiana Vanparys (Bel)
|55
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|56
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|57
|Ruta Brakovska (Pol)
|58
|Dagnija Auzane (Pol)
|-3 Laps
|DNF
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sabine Hey Ned)
|DNF
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|DNF
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
