Cant wins Bpost bank trofee - Azencross Loenhout

Belgian extends lead in overall series

Sanne Cant soloed to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the Azencross in Loenhout, Belgium, the sixth round of the BPost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series, on Tuesday afternoon.

Cant beat Pavla Havlikova (MRM-Avalon) and Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) in the sprint. Cant extended her lead in the time-based BPo-series to 1:46 over Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) who finished fourth just behind the top-3 in Loenhout. “I wanted to say goodbye to the Belgian tricolore jersey in style. From Baal [New Year’s Day] on I have to ride in the European jersey,” Cant said in the post-race flash interview on Sporza.

Cant, Havlikova and Van Loy were the strongest riders on a fast course which was in stark contrast to last year’s mud-fest. After the first of six laps there were still 10 riders in the front group. However, during the second lap Van Loy set a pace that only Cant was able to follow. At the intermediate sprint Cant narrowly beat Van Loy and Havlikova for the 15 bonus seconds.

Halfway through the second lap four riders gapped the rest of the field with the group containing Cant, Van Loy and Havlikova and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team). That was still too crowded for Cant who accelerated away. Behind her Wyman crashed hard on slippery cobbles when turning into the home straight. She needed some time to recover but went on to finish eighth at 48 seconds. Compatriot Hannah Payton crashed on the rollers and abandoned. Also a sick Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) abandoned the race after the second lap.

“Sometimes I should have more guts and stay in the wheels a bit longer. The chasers were teammates but I’m riding for my podium spot too. It was good to ride together and I took profit from that,” Van Loy told Sporza.

Cant took back the initiative during the penultimate lap, putting Van Loy in trouble in the technical passage but the Belgian veteran managed to come back. In the background White crashed on the rollers but the American rider managed to continue her race. When hitting the final lap the three leaders had a bonus of 10 seconds on Sels and Verschueren. Brand and Kaptheijns were battling for sixth place. The positions in front often changed with Cant and Van Loy making small mistakes. The three were awaiting the sprint in which Havlikova and Van Loy started first.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:43:30
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:01
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:05
5Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:21
6Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:00:30
7Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:48
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:01:00
10Amanda Miller (USA)0:01:11
11Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jab0:01:17
12Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:01:18
13Emma White (USA)0:01:23
14Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:01:39
15Lise-Marie Henzelin (Sui)0:01:43
16Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:01:46
17Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:02:17
18Elle Anderson (USA)0:02:21
19Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:02:26
20Anna Schappert (Can)0:02:27
21Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:02:30
22Ceylin Alvarado (Ned)0:02:36
23Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen0:02:45
24Nadja Heigl (Pol)0:02:51
25Maëva Calvez (Fra)0:02:57
26Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
27Crystal Anthony (USA)0:02:59
28Floor Weerink (Ned)0:03:00
29Hannah Arensman (USA)0:03:11
30Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:03:31
31Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:03:50
32Allison Arensman (USA)0:04:05
33Veerle Goossens (Bel)0:04:10
34Emily Wadsworth (GBr)0:04:18
35Elena Valentini (Ita)0:04:19
36Katrien Thijs (Be) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:43
37Nathalie Redmond (USA)
38Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
39Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
40Kristin Endres (Ger)0:05:02
41Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners0:05:27
42Birgit Massage (Bel)0:05:40
43Joyce Heyns (Ned)0:05:54
44Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS0:06:22
45Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)0:06:29
46Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren0:06:37
47Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team-1 Lap
48Kristien Nelen (Bel)
49Nicolle Van Opijnen-Leuten (Ned)
50Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
51Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
52Caren Commissaris (Bel)
53Lara Van Wunsel (Bel)-2 Laps
54Tatiana Vanparys (Bel)
55Sara Beeckmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
56Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
57Ruta Brakovska (Pol)
58Dagnija Auzane (Pol)-3 Laps
DNFNikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
DNFSabine Hey Ned)
DNFGeerte Hoeke (Ned)
DNFHannah Payton (GBr)

