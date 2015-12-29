Trending

Meeusen wins tactical Azencross in Loenhout

Merlier and Van Aert finish second and third

Image 1 of 43

Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Tim Merlier (Bel), Tom Meeusen (Bel) and Wout van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Tom Meeusen has time for some high fives as he wins Azencross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Lars Boom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Dieter Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Laurens Sweeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Riders go up the flyover in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Lars Boom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Dieter Sweeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Joeri Adams

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Joeri Adams

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Lars Boom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Jan Denuwelaere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Rob Peeters

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Sven Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Dieter Sweeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Sven Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Tom Meeusen wins Azencross in Loenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Kevin Pauwels (Bel) and Lars van der Haar (Ned)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

The podium sprint by Tim Merlier (Bel), Wout van Aert (Bel) and Laurens Sweeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Tim Merlier (Bel), Tom Meeusen (Bel) and Wout van Aert (Bel)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Radomir Simunek

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Quentin Jauregui

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Philipp Walsleben

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Lars Boom

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Laurens Sweeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pre-race favourite Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) won a tactical edition of the Azencross in Loenhout on Tuesday afternoon, the sixth round of the BPost Bank Trophy.

Meeusen attacked halfway through the race and completed a long solo ride on the fast course. The Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace duo Tim Merlier and Wout Van Aert managed to claim the two other podium spots in the sprint at 18 seconds from the winner. It’s the third win of the season for the 27-year-old Belgian rider but the first victory in one of the major cyclo-cross series.

“2015 has been a difficult year for me. It’s nice to conclude it in this way. My rivals sincerely congratulated me here at the finish with being back at my level. I’m pleased to be back at my level too,” Meeusen said in the post-race flash interview with Sporza. “The win came partly due to my technical skills and due to the timing of my attack but I won a round in the series anyway, I’m happy,” Meeusen added.

The winning move from Meeusen came after a first half of racing in which world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) unsuccessfully tried to create a selection. Van der Poel didn’t start well but Wout Van Aert got away much worse. The 21-year-old Belgian rider was caught up in a crash during the opening lap and also broke one of his wheels, twice needing to switch bikes.

Meanwhile, Lars Boom (Astana) enjoyed a much better start to his race than in Zolder, briefly featuring in the top 10 of the pack during the second of nine laps. At the intermediate sprint Laurens Sweeck (ERA Real Estate-Murprotec) took 15 bonus seconds for the classification, ahead of Merlier and Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink).

At the end of this lap Van der Poel blasted away from a large front group with Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (ERA Real Estate-Murprotec) glued on his wheel. Surprisingly enough, the duo didn’t manage to hold onto their lead of 10 seconds. It was Van Aert who was leading the chase with Radomir Simunek (ERA Real Estate-Murprotec) trying to protect the attack from teammate Taramarcaz.

After four laps of racing 13 riders were back together on the finishing straight, recovering from two fast laps. Suddenly Meeusen accelerated away from the group and nobody reacted straight away. “Tom attacked on a moment where I wasn’t keen to take the initiative again. He played it well,” Van Aert told Sporza.

In pursuit of Meeusen it was Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) who worked in the group but he was quickly forced to switch bikes due to a mechanical. Also Van Aert and European champion Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) switched bikes after mechanical problems.

The gap grew to about 10 seconds on the fast-but-technical part of the course. On the long finishing straight the chasing group of 14 riders hesitated again and suddenly Meeusen was 17 seconds ahead. In the following laps the scenario repeated itself and when hitting the final lap Meeusen was 34 seconds ahead of the ‘peloton’ where the big guns kept quiet.

“I knew that once I had a bonus of 15 seconds it would be hard to get me back. I’m not losing time on the technical sections. If the chasers go faster than me on the long straight sections they pay the price in the technical sections. It’s a vicious circle but it helped that the chase was slacked up,” Meeusen said.

In the final lap Meeusen was able to show off an air-trick and high-five his way to the finish line. After his less-important wins in Meulebeke and Ardooie he was delighted to claim the win in Loenhout. In the large group that fought for the two remaining podium spots, Radomir Simunek tried to lead out teammate Laurens Sweeck. Also Gianni Vermeersch, Wout Van Aert and fast teammate Merlier were fighting for positions. Kevin Pauwels, Van der Haar, Van der Poel and Sven Nys were riding at the back of the group.

In the time-based classification no major gaps would be created. Sweeck entered the home straight with a small gap but he smashed his handlebars when Merlier and Van Aert passed him just before the finish line.

“Just before hitting the final lap Wout rode by and told me he would lead out the sprint for me. I thought ‘oh no, just let me do my thing’ but it’s great we managed second and third place,” Merlier told Sporza.

In the time-based classification of the Bpost Bank Trophy, leader Van Aert now enjoys a bonus of 4:10 on Kevin Pauwels and 7:57 on Nys. On New Year’s Day the penultimate round of the series will be held in Baal at the much more selective course of the GP Sven Nys.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:55:53
2Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:18
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
5Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec0:00:19
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
7Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:20
9Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec0:00:21
10Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:00:22
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:23
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:24
13Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
14Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:25
15David Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon0:00:37
16Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:01
17Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
18Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:01:02
19Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:16
20Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:20
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
22Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:30
23Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:39
24Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:23
25Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:36
26Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:03:16
27Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:31
28Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:33
29Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:03:59
30Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon0:04:02
31Lars Boom (Ned) Astana0:04:07
32Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:04:10
33Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:11
34Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:04:23
35Severin Saegesser (Sui)0:04:27
36Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)0:04:38
37Travis Livermon (USA)0:05:14
38Quentin Jauregui (Fra)0:05:26
39Martin Eriksson (Swe)-1 Lap
40Garry Millburn (Aus)
41Jeremy Martin (Can)
42Fabian Obrist (Sui)-2 Laps
43Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
44Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
45Mark Mcconnell (Can)
46Yannick Mayer (Ger)
47Christophe Cavazzana (Fra)-3 Laps
48Angus Edmond (Aus)
49Gilles Tresserre (Fra)-4 Laps
50Shinya Ikemoto Chn)
51Shintaro Nakama (Chn)
52Mario Matijevic (Bel)-5 Laps
DNFFlorent Ligney (Fra)
DNFKevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNSLorenzo Samparisi (Ita)

