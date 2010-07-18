Trending

Kersten and Cantwell fly to 1-2

Barrows maintains series lead with 8th place finish

Nearly 100 of the best criterium riders in the country lined up for the 6th stop of the USA CRITS Series, the Wells Fargo Twilight Criterium. Ben Kersten of Fly V Australia picked up the win, while Clayton Barrows of AXA Equitable holds onto his overall lead with a solid 8th place finish.

The race was animated from the very beginning, with several primes urging the riders to keep the pace high in the 90 minute race. Three breaks were able to get away, but none would stick to the end. The first break probably had the best chance, with five motivated riders in Daniel Ramsey (Williams Racing), Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita), Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), and Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1).

This break was reeled in but three riders launched off the front including Amaran, Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), and Ryan Parnes (Yahoo!). A nine-man chase group was able to catch on to the end of the breakaway but was ultimately brought back with about 30 minutes left in racing. A third break was established a few moments later, however, the 11-man group was caught within 10 laps to go.

The sprint had the major players lined up, with Fly V Australia taking most of the responsiblity of controlling the field and line up their fast men, Jonathan Cantwell and Ben Kersten. With 2 laps to go, Jamis-Sutter Home took over the front, but it was Fly V Australia who took the top two spots. Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounded out the top 3.

Isaac Howe keeps the Maxxis Best Young Rider Jersey (as well as his 2nd place overall standing), while UnitedHealthcare's Hilton Clarke still wears the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader Jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)2:50:36
2Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
3Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
4Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
5Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
6Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
7Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
8Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
9Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
10Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
11Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
12Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
13Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
14Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
15Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
16Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
17Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:04
18Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
19Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
20Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
21Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
22Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen)
23Derek Dixon (Lombardi Sports)
24Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
25Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
26Ian Holt (US Armed Forces)
27Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
28Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
29Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
30Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
31Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
32Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
33Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:10
34Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Breman Cycling)
35Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
36Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
38Jonathan Parrish (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
39Bradley Gehrig
40David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
41Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
42Alex Rock (Barbacoa - Mi Duole)
43Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-FOUNDATION)
44Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
46Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
47Braden Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
48Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
49Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
50Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
51Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
52Joshua Tack
53Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
54Gabe Varela

 

