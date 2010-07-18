Kersten and Cantwell fly to 1-2
Barrows maintains series lead with 8th place finish
Nearly 100 of the best criterium riders in the country lined up for the 6th stop of the USA CRITS Series, the Wells Fargo Twilight Criterium. Ben Kersten of Fly V Australia picked up the win, while Clayton Barrows of AXA Equitable holds onto his overall lead with a solid 8th place finish.
The race was animated from the very beginning, with several primes urging the riders to keep the pace high in the 90 minute race. Three breaks were able to get away, but none would stick to the end. The first break probably had the best chance, with five motivated riders in Daniel Ramsey (Williams Racing), Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita), Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), and Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1).
This break was reeled in but three riders launched off the front including Amaran, Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), and Ryan Parnes (Yahoo!). A nine-man chase group was able to catch on to the end of the breakaway but was ultimately brought back with about 30 minutes left in racing. A third break was established a few moments later, however, the 11-man group was caught within 10 laps to go.
The sprint had the major players lined up, with Fly V Australia taking most of the responsiblity of controlling the field and line up their fast men, Jonathan Cantwell and Ben Kersten. With 2 laps to go, Jamis-Sutter Home took over the front, but it was Fly V Australia who took the top two spots. Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounded out the top 3.
Isaac Howe keeps the Maxxis Best Young Rider Jersey (as well as his 2nd place overall standing), while UnitedHealthcare's Hilton Clarke still wears the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader Jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|2:50:36
|2
|Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|4
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|6
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|7
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|8
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|9
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|11
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|12
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|13
|Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|14
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|15
|Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|16
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|17
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|18
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|19
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|20
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|21
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|22
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen)
|23
|Derek Dixon (Lombardi Sports)
|24
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|25
|Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
|26
|Ian Holt (US Armed Forces)
|27
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|28
|Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavita)
|29
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|30
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|31
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|32
|Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
|33
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:10
|34
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Breman Cycling)
|35
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|36
|Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|37
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|38
|Jonathan Parrish (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|39
|Bradley Gehrig
|40
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|41
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|42
|Alex Rock (Barbacoa - Mi Duole)
|43
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-FOUNDATION)
|44
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|45
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|46
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
|47
|Braden Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
|48
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|49
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|50
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA;Benefiting LIVES)
|51
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|52
|Joshua Tack
|53
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|54
|Gabe Varela
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy