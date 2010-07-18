Nearly 100 of the best criterium riders in the country lined up for the 6th stop of the USA CRITS Series, the Wells Fargo Twilight Criterium. Ben Kersten of Fly V Australia picked up the win, while Clayton Barrows of AXA Equitable holds onto his overall lead with a solid 8th place finish.

The race was animated from the very beginning, with several primes urging the riders to keep the pace high in the 90 minute race. Three breaks were able to get away, but none would stick to the end. The first break probably had the best chance, with five motivated riders in Daniel Ramsey (Williams Racing), Alexi Martinez (Adageo Energy), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita), Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), and Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1).

This break was reeled in but three riders launched off the front including Amaran, Andres Diaz (Team Exergy), and Ryan Parnes (Yahoo!). A nine-man chase group was able to catch on to the end of the breakaway but was ultimately brought back with about 30 minutes left in racing. A third break was established a few moments later, however, the 11-man group was caught within 10 laps to go.

The sprint had the major players lined up, with Fly V Australia taking most of the responsiblity of controlling the field and line up their fast men, Jonathan Cantwell and Ben Kersten. With 2 laps to go, Jamis-Sutter Home took over the front, but it was Fly V Australia who took the top two spots. Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) rounded out the top 3.

Isaac Howe keeps the Maxxis Best Young Rider Jersey (as well as his 2nd place overall standing), while UnitedHealthcare's Hilton Clarke still wears the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader Jersey.

Full Results