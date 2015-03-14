Trending

D'Hoore wins Boels Rentals Ronde van Drenthe

Wiggle Honda rider takes bunch sprint

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 24

Jolien D'hoore test her legs on the cobbles

Jolien D'hoore test her legs on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
Image 3 of 24

A happy Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda)

A happy Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 24

Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans)

Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 24

Eyerusalem Kelili (SC-Michela-Fanini-Rox)

Eyerusalem Kelili (SC-Michela-Fanini-Rox)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 24

Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur)

Willeke Knol (Liv-Plantur)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 24

The peloton tackles the cobbles.

The peloton tackles the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 24

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Ellen Van Dijk.

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Ellen Van Dijk.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 24

Iris Slappendel (Bigla) on the attack

Iris Slappendel (Bigla) on the attack
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 24

The Wiggle-Honda team was evidently happy to have won the race

The Wiggle-Honda team was evidently happy to have won the race
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 24

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans)

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 24

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Bigla Pro Cycling)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Bigla Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 24

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Ellen Van Dijk.

Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Ellen Van Dijk.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 24

Anna van Der Breggen leading in the cobblestones.

Anna van Der Breggen leading in the cobblestones.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 24

Koster Anousla (Rabo Women)

Koster Anousla (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 24

Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 24

Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 24

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 24

Brian Cookson was on hand for the first women's World Cup of the year.

Brian Cookson was on hand for the first women's World Cup of the year.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 24

Climbing the Van Berg.

Climbing the Van Berg.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 24

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 24

Susanna Zorzi (Lotto Soudal)

Susanna Zorzi (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore celebrated her 25th birthday in style with victory at the Ronde van Drenthe. The Wiggle-Honda rider jumped from the wheel of her teammate Chloe Hosking to take the win from Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans).

The Ronde van Drenthe is a tough 138-kilometre race, with three major sections of cobbles and three climbs of the VAMberg, one of the stranger hills in the Netherlands - which gets bigger every few years because it’s man-made out of landfill. It’s always unpredictable, and has been won from solo attack, small group, bunch sprint and everything in between.

It looked like it would be another year for the escape artists, as the cobbles in the middle of the race whittled the bunch down and a large crash took out riders including last week’s Strade Bianche winner, Megan Guarnier. 2014 victor Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) signalled her intentions, cresting the final two climbs of the VAM at the front and was leading with only the current World ITT Champion, Velocio-SRAM’s Lisa Brennauer for company following the final ascent, before being caught by a select group of 15 with 28 kilometres to go.

When top Dutch sprinter Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) punctured and had to wait for a wheel on the narrow lanes, it looked as though the winner would come out of this group, dominated by the big teams: four Wiggle Honda riders (Elisa Longo Borghini, Audrey Cordon, Hosking and D'hoore) three each from Boels Dolmans (Armistead, Ellen van Dijk and recent Le Samyn winner Chantal Blaak) and from Velocio-SRAM (Brennauer, Barbara Guarischi and Cyclingnews diarist Tiffany Cromwell) two Rabo-Liv (Roxane Knetemann and Lucinda Brand), and four solo riders, 2009 winner Emma Johansson (ORICA-AIS), Italian Road champion Elena Cecchini (Lotto-Soudal), 2011 World Cup series winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) and Liv-Plantur’s Pieters.

Longo Borghini, Blaak, Cromwell and Knetemann escaped, and had gained 25 seconds lead at 10km to go, and it seemed as though the script was set – four Classics riders known for their love of attacks and clever racing, with enough team-mates behind to destroy any chase attempts.

But this is bike racing, and it was so clear that something else was going on. Poker playing among the four leaders, with Longo Borghini clearly working for a team-mate behind, meant that not only were they caught by the chasers shortly into the final 7.9km lap, but they were also brought back by the second group, with Alé Cipollini working furiously on the front, and Hitec powering to bring Wild back for a bunch sprint.

While it looked like the game-playing had lost the big teams the race, it turned out for one team, at least, it was all part of the plan. Hosking used all her power to kick early, with team-mate D'hoore right on her wheel, ready to take over and make the win look easy, with Pieters second, and Van Dijk third.

For D'hoore, the win couldn’t have come on a better day, an extra celebration for her 25th birthday. She credits the step up she took last year, which saw her win stages of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour and the BeNe Ladies Tour, and two Track World Cup golds in the omnium, to finally finishing her university degree and being able to focus full-time on cycling. Already 2015 is looking good, winning the first round of the Lotto Cycling Cup, Omloop van het Hageland, and now the first World Cup, while Wiggle Honda are dominating Drenthe, after Giorgia Bronzini won the opening race here, Drentse 8.

After the final Drenthe race, Novilon Eurocup tomorrow, the World Cup will move to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on 29th March, before finishing the Classics portion of the season with the Ronde van Vlaanderen on 5th April, and Flèche Wallonne on 29th.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) WHT3:33:34
2Amy Pieters (Ned) TLP
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) DLT
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) RBW
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) WHT
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) VEL
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) DLT0:00:03
8Emma Johansson (Swe) OGE
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) ALE
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) VEL
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) HPU
12Romy Kasper (Ger) DLT
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) BCT
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) LBL
15Kim De Baat (Ned) LWZ
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) OGE0:00:10
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) ISG0:00:15
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) PHV
19Anouska Koster (Ned) RBW
20Roxane Knetemann (Ned) RBW
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) TLP
22Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) RBW
23Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) PHV
24Audrey Cordon (Fra) WHT
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) WHT
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) DLT
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) HPU
28Susanna Zorzi (Ita) LBL
29Veronica Cornolti (Ita) SEF
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) VEL
31Kendall Ryan (USA) USA
32Simona Frapporti (Ita) ALE
33Iris Slappendel (Ned) BCT
34Larisa Pankova (Rus) ASA
35Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) WHT
36Valentina Scandolara (Ita) OGE
37Shara Gillow (Aus) RBW
38Julia Soek (Ned) TLP
39Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC0:01:05
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) HPU0:01:07
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) ALE0:01:25
42Coryn Rivera (USA) USA0:01:43
43Roxane Fournier (Fra) FUT0:01:47
44Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) NED
45Willeke Knol (Ned) TLP0:02:47
46Evy Kuijpers (Ned) LWZ0:05:14
47Alexis Ryan (USA) USA
48Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC
49Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) ASA
50Marijn De Vries (Ned) PHV
51Céline Van Severen (Bel) LWZ
52Kaat Hannes (Bel) VLL
53Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) RBW
54Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) ISG
55Olena Demydova (Ukr) ASA
56Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC
57Arianna Fidanza (Ita) ALE
58Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) ASA
59Riejanne Markus (Ned) PHV
60Christine Majerus (Lux) DLT
61Lieselot Decroix (Bel) LBL
62Melanie Woering (Ned) TRY
63Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) ALE
64Alena Amialiusik (Blr) VEL
65Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) ALE
66Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) SEF
67Amanda Spratt (Aus) OGE
68Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) LBL
69Heather Fischer (USA) USA
70Tayler Wiles (USA) VEL
71Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) OGE
DNFMegan Guarnier (USA) DLT
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) WHT
DNFClaudia Häusler (Ger) TLP
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) TLP
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) PHV
DNFJip Van Den Bos (Ned) PHV
DNFLizzie Williams (Aus) OGE
DNFShelley Olds (USA) BCT
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) BCT
DNFAshleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) BCT
DNFMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) HPU
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) HPU
DNFJulie Leth (Den) HPU
DNFLiisi Rist (Est) ISG
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) ISG
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) ISG
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) ASA
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) BTC
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC
DNFAnna Potokina (Rus) SEF
DNFElena Franchi (Ita) SEF
DNFSari Saarelainen (Fin) SEF
DNFMichela Pavin (Ita) SEF
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) VLL
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel) VLL
DNFKelly Van Den Steen (Bel) VLL
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) VLL
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) LWZ
DNFMariel Borgerink (Ned) LWZ
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) LWZ
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) MIC
DNFNina Gulino (Ita) MIC
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) MIC
DNFAlessandra Lari (Ita) MIC
DNFEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) MIC
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) LBL
DNFCarlee Taylor (Aus) LBL
DNFLaura Jorgensen (USA) USA
DNFAmy Charity (USA) USA
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) FUT
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FUT
DNFSéverine Eraud (Fra) FUT
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned) TRY
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) TRY
DNFCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) TRY
DNFAmy Hill (GBr) TRY
DNFCorine Van Der Zijden (Ned) NED
DNFMarjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) NED
DNFNicky Zijlaard (Ned) NED
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned) NED
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) NED

