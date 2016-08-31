Trending

Boels Dolmans win team time trial at Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Canyon-SRAM and Rabo Liv on the podium

Image 1 of 26

Boels Dolmans on their way to winning the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016

Boels Dolmans on their way to winning the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 26

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) keeps the combination classification jersey

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) keeps the combination classification jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 26

Jeanne Korevaar (Rabo Liv)

Jeanne Korevaar (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 26

The Orica-AIS squad

The Orica-AIS squad
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 26

Canyon-SRAM push the pace with 3km to go

Canyon-SRAM push the pace with 3km to go
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 26

The Boels Dolmans team wind things up for the finale

The Boels Dolmans team wind things up for the finale
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 26

A happy Boels Dolmans team on the podium as TTT winners

A happy Boels Dolmans team on the podium as TTT winners
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 26

The classification jerseys for the race

The classification jerseys for the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 26

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) in the points jersey

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 26

Minke Van Dongen (Regioteam Zuid-Holland) holds onto Province Limburg jersey

Minke Van Dongen (Regioteam Zuid-Holland) holds onto Province Limburg jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 26

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) also holds the young rider classification

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) also holds the young rider classification
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 26

Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Zannata) leads the sprint classification

Winanda Spoor (Lensworld-Zannata) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 26

The Liv-Plantur teeam

The Liv-Plantur teeam
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 26

The Parkhotel Valkenburg squad

The Parkhotel Valkenburg squad
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 26

Tayler Wiles leads the Orica-AIS team

Tayler Wiles leads the Orica-AIS team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 26

The Lotto Soudal team talk TTT tactics

The Lotto Soudal team talk TTT tactics
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 26

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 26

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 26

Regioteam Zuid-Holland were the first team to start the TTT

Regioteam Zuid-Holland were the first team to start the TTT
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 26

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 26

Wiggle-High5 on course

Wiggle-High5 on course
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 26

Rabo Liv on their way to third place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016

Rabo Liv on their way to third place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 26

Trixi Worrack leading CANYON//SRAM Racing at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016

Trixi Worrack leading CANYON//SRAM Racing at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 26

CANYON//SRAM Racing on their way to second place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016

CANYON//SRAM Racing on their way to second place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 26

CANYON//SRAM Racing on their way to second place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016

CANYON//SRAM Racing on their way to second place at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 26

Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam leads the Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam leads the Boels Rental Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:30:58
2Canyon Sram Racing0:00:33
3RaboLiv Womencyclingteam0:01:05
4Wiggle High50:01:16
5Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:01:24
6Orica - AIS0:01:45
7Team Liv-Plantur0:01:46
8Hitec Products0:02:26
9Lensworld-Zannata-Etixx0:02:59
10Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:11
11GRC Jan van Arckel0:03:30
12Swaboladies NL0:04:11
13Norway0:05:03
14Restore Cycling0:05:15
15Regio Rijnmond0:05:52

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:07:23
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:10
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:45
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:51
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:17
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:21
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:23
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:28
17Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:01:34
18Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
19Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
20Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:36
21Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:42
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:50
26Solovei Ganna (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:51
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:57
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:58
29Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
30Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
31Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:03
33Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:12
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
35Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:02:28
36Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:36
37Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:44
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:45
40Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:03:09
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:03:11
42Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
43Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:03:17
45Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
46Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:22
47Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:29
48Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:48
49Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
50Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:54
51Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
52Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:57
54Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:04:08
55Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:13
56Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan van Arckel
57Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan van Arckel
58Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:04:29
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High50:04:34
60Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:42
61Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:04:43
62Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:04:54
63Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
64Minke Van Dongen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:04:56
65Tessa Dijksman (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:05:02
66Suzanne Andersen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:05:21
67Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:05:33
68Hannah Helamb (Swe) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
69Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:05:46
70Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:58
71Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
72Paulien Koster (Ned) Regioteam Noord
73Loes Adegeest (Ned) Regioteam Noord
74Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
75Marie Flataas (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:06:16
76Monica Holler (Swe) Regional Team Scandinavia0:06:17
77Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:06:29
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS0:06:31
79Demi Vollering (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:06:35
80Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
81Minke Bakker (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:07:06
82Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:07:37
83Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:25
84Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:09:09
85Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata0:10:09
86Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:56
87Gina Hofland (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:11:54
88Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:13:00

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:07:23
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:21
3Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:36
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:58
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:11
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:03:17
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:22
8Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:29
9Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:48
10Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
11Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:57
12Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:13
13Tessa Dijksman (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:05:02
14Suzanne Andersen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia0:05:21
15Hannah Helamb (Swe) Regioteam Zuid-Holland0:05:33
16Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:58
17Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
18Paulien Koster (Ned) Regioteam Noord
19Loes Adegeest (Ned) Regioteam Noord
20Demi Vollering (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:06:35
21Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
22Minke Bakker (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:07:06
23Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:09:09
24Gina Hofland (Ned) Regio Rijnmond0:11:54
25Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:13:00

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam22
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam18
4Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata15
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur12
6Minke Van Dongen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland12
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing10
9Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
10Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS8
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
14Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products5
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing4
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata3
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur2
20Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9:22:41
2Canyon Sram Racing0:01:41
3RaboLiv Womencyclingteam0:03:25
4Wiggle High50:03:58
5Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:04:16
6Team Liv-Plantur0:05:20
7Orica - AIS0:05:23
8Hitec Products0:07:32
9Lensworld-Zannata-Etixx0:09:07
10Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:14
11GRC Jan van Arckel0:11:01
12Netherlands0:13:45
13Norway0:16:08
14Regioteam Noord0:17:22
15Regio Rijnmond0:19:44

