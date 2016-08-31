Boels Dolmans win team time trial at Boels Rental Ladies Tour
Canyon-SRAM and Rabo Liv on the podium
Stage 2: Gennep - Gennep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:30:58
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:00:33
|3
|RaboLiv Womencyclingteam
|0:01:05
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:16
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:01:24
|6
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:45
|7
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:46
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:02:26
|9
|Lensworld-Zannata-Etixx
|0:02:59
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:11
|11
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:03:30
|12
|Swaboladies NL
|0:04:11
|13
|Norway
|0:05:03
|14
|Restore Cycling
|0:05:15
|15
|Regio Rijnmond
|0:05:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:07:23
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:10
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:45
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:51
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:28
|17
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:01:34
|18
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|19
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|20
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:36
|21
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:42
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:50
|26
|Solovei Ganna (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:51
|27
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:57
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:58
|29
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|30
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|31
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:03
|33
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:12
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|35
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:02:28
|36
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:36
|37
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:44
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:45
|40
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:03:09
|41
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:03:11
|42
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|43
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:03:17
|45
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|46
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:22
|47
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:29
|48
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:48
|49
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|50
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:54
|51
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|52
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:57
|54
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:04:08
|55
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:13
|56
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|57
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|58
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:04:29
|59
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:04:34
|60
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:42
|61
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:04:43
|62
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:04:54
|63
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|64
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:04:56
|65
|Tessa Dijksman (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:05:02
|66
|Suzanne Andersen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:05:21
|67
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:05:33
|68
|Hannah Helamb (Swe) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|69
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:05:46
|70
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:58
|71
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|72
|Paulien Koster (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|73
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|74
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|75
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:06:16
|76
|Monica Holler (Swe) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:06:17
|77
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:06:29
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:06:31
|79
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:06:35
|80
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|81
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:07:06
|82
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:07:37
|83
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:25
|84
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:09:09
|85
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:10:09
|86
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:56
|87
|Gina Hofland (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:11:54
|88
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:07:23
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:58
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:03:17
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:22
|8
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:29
|9
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:48
|10
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|11
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:57
|12
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:13
|13
|Tessa Dijksman (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:05:02
|14
|Suzanne Andersen (Nor) Regional Team Scandinavia
|0:05:21
|15
|Hannah Helamb (Swe) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|0:05:33
|16
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:58
|17
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|18
|Paulien Koster (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|19
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|20
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:06:35
|21
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|22
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:07:06
|23
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:09:09
|24
|Gina Hofland (Ned) Regio Rijnmond
|0:11:54
|25
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|4
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|15
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|6
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid-Holland
|12
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|9
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|10
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|14
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|5
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|3
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|20
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9:22:41
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:01:41
|3
|RaboLiv Womencyclingteam
|0:03:25
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:03:58
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:04:16
|6
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:20
|7
|Orica - AIS
|0:05:23
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:07:32
|9
|Lensworld-Zannata-Etixx
|0:09:07
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:14
|11
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:11:01
|12
|Netherlands
|0:13:45
|13
|Norway
|0:16:08
|14
|Regioteam Noord
|0:17:22
|15
|Regio Rijnmond
|0:19:44
