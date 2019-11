Image 1 of 7 Rudi van Houts (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 7 Elite men's podium in Granichen BMC Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 7 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 7 Jose Hermida is still recovering from a crash in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 7 Adelheid Morath (Haibike) wins the women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 7 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 7 of 7 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)

Lukas Flueckiger raced to victory at the fourth round of the BMC Racing Cup in Gränichen. Flueckiger won ahead of two-time Olympic champion Julien Absalon and Thomas Litscher. In the women's race, Esther Suess had bad luck, missing her fourth straight win in the series due to a technical problem that handicapped her in the last lap. German Adelheid Morath took the win, Suess was second, and Jolanda Neff was third.

Men

In front of a large crowd of spectators at Gränichens's gravel plant, Lukas Flueckiger managed to confirm that he is still in great shape after a couple of demanding races in recent weeks. After 36.4 kilometers, the rider from Leimiswil won the race just a second ahead of his BMC teammate Julien Absalon and thus celebrated his first victory of the season.

On the technically demanding 4.55-kilometer course, Flueckiger took command right from the very first lap onwards. In the second lap, he already had a lead of 15 seconds on a chase group. He was riding well after racing the GP Aargau road race on Thursday.

Using clever tactics, Absalon let his teammate pull away from the field. But when Absalon noticed that Fabian Giger was slowing down a bit in the chase group, he attacked immediately and caught up with Flueckiger in the third of eight laps.

They both worked together and increased their lead to one minute.

"Julien had noticed that in some sections I was a little stronger than him. I am familiar with the race course and that, of course, is an advantage. So we agreed to work together until the final lap, also to save some energy. Then, in the final lap, we both fought for the victory," said Flueckiger.

"For me this victory affirms that I have been able to keep the form that I had at the World Cup races."

Absalon was raving about a "tactically perfect race" and hopes for a similar cooperation at the World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy next Saturday. "Then perhaps with a reverse result," said the Frenchman, laughing.

In the chasing group Matthias Stirnemann surprised his home crowd by fighting for a place on the podium. The U23 rider defied Giant pro racer Fabian Giger. They both benefited from Mathias Flueckiger's misfortune. Lukas' younger brother was in third position when a mechanical problem forced him to drop back.

Due to some injuries, Thomas Litscher was not able to keep up with the field in the beginning, but in the fifth lap charged up to the chasing group - and the Multivan Merida rider came out on top. 1:00 minute back in third.

"On the final climb, I was able to counter attack Fabian," said Litscher.

BMC rider Stirnemann defended fifth place and showed himself deeply moved on the podium. "The audience was a huge motivation for me, I am overwhelmed. During the week, I have already noticed that things are getting better and, of course, I know this race track by heart," said Stirnemann.

Women





"The race was not long enough to come back again. During the first five laps, I did a perfect race. This certainty I can take with me to the World Cup and to the European Championships in Bern," said a somewhat disappointed Süss.

Morath said, "I was really lucky today. In the beginning, I felt a little tired, but in each lap, things were getting better. Now I can take on my next tasks with a good basic feeling." Morath, ninth at the World Cup opener in Albstadt, had worked her way to the front from sixth place in the first lap.

Neff had fallen back to fifth place during the race, but was able to fight her way back to third position, after she had caught up to Corina Gantenbein and to Kathrin Stirnemann, who had been in second position for some time.

Neff said, "It was hard, because this year we are not yet used to the heat. It took me a while to find my rhythm. Sure, it would have been nice to win, but the other girls were stronger today." Neff had also suffered from some bruises sustained from a crash during a recent stay in the USA.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:43:48 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:00 4 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:15 5 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:31 6 Rudy Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:50 7 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) goldwurst-power/ Stöckli 0:02:37 8 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX-Active Bianchi Team 0:02:37 9 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:38 10 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Team 0:02:38 11 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:49 12 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:26 13 Julian Schelb (Swi) Lexware-Rothaus Team 0:03:35 14 Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL-Specialized 0:04:03 15 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:04:08 16 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) National Team Netherlands 0:04:13 17 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:04:13 18 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:43 19 Martin Gluth (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team 0:05:25 20 Jürg Graf (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:43 21 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:09 22 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:06:29 23 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen 0:06:48 24 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team 0:06:52 25 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Free Mountain Racing Team 0:07:20 26 Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:08:20 27 Stefan Peter (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:08:21 28 Kerry Werner (USA) USA National MTB Team 0:09:00 29 Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:09:08 30 Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) Lar 0:09:25 31 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:09:36 32 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:09:44 33 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Caloi 0:10:14 34 Luca Damiani (Ita) KTM Stihl Torrevilla 0:10:40 35 Sepp Kuss (Swi) USA National MTB Team 0:10:47 36 Mike Schuler (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:11:26 37 Michael Crosbie (Aus) 0:11:42 38 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland 0:11:52 39 Russell Finsterwald (USA) USA National MTB Team 0:12:05 40 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Crazy Velo Shop 0:12:05 41 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:12:30 42 Mariusz Kowal (Pol) Kocarz Polanica 0:13:04 43 Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:14:07 44 Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:14:27 -2laps Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil -2laps Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL -2laps Patrick Tresch (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader -2laps Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -2laps Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam -2laps Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work -2laps Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach -2laps Bryan Allemann (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work -2laps Zach Valdes (Swi) USA National MTB Team -3laps Pascal Schmutz (Swi) goldwurst-power / Stöckli -3laps Cristobal Silva (Chi) Lapierre Chile -3laps Casey Williams (USA) USA National MTB Team -3laps Payson Mcelveen (USA) USA National MTB Team -4laps Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach -4laps Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch -4laps Ben Comfort (Aus) Australian U23 Development Team -5laps Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) RC Gränichen DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team DNF Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing DNF Emilien Barben (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work DNF Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team DNF Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team DNF Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team DNF Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team DNF Hans Burkhard (Lie) KBike Koba

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 1:30:46 2 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:00:22 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:15 4 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:03:06 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:23 6 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Falu CK 0:03:54 7 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:04:11 8 Nina Wrobel (Ger) FujiBikes Rockets 0:07:35 9 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team BikePark.ch Adrisport 0:08:41 10 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:09:00 11 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:09:17 12 Janina Wüst (Swi) Schmid-Velosport 0:10:05 13 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:10:54 14 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Gjøvik & Raufoss SK 0:11:07 15 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:11:42 16 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:13:22 -1lap Florence Darbellay (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL -1lap Marine Groccia (Swi) Alouettes.ch/Race C.C.Moutier -1lap Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team -2laps Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -2laps Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Cube Nutswerk Team -2laps Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team -2laps Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team -3laps Tanja Starkermann (Swi) BH-Biketeam -3laps Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team DNF Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team DNF Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team DNF Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Vader (Ned) National Team Holland 1:10:07 2 Andrin Beeli (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:00:14 3 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:00:34 4 Lars Hubacher (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:01:06 5 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:01:06 6 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur 0:01:08 7 Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:01:17 8 Mike Hermann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:02:38 9 Johannes Bläsi (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus-Team 0:02:39 10 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka 0:02:50 11 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:03:06 12 Fabain Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:03:09 13 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:03:24 14 Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned) Cube Nutswerk Team 0:03:32 15 Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) National Team Holland 0:03:35 16 Niklas Sell (Ger) Biker Crew Münstertal 0:04:13 17 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:04:27 18 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle Merida 0:04:44 19 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Sortimo Fahrzeugeinrichtung / VC Steinmaur 0:05:13 20 Léo L'homme (Swi) Team BikePark.ch Adrisport 0:05:16 21 Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn 0:05:19 22 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:05:26 23 Raphael Krähemann (Swi) VC Meilen/Team Atzmännig-M.F. Hügler Wetzikon 0:05:46 24 Gordian Banzer (Lie) kbike.ch 0:06:28 25 Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:06:48 26 Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch 0:07:59 27 Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:08:17 28 Remo Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:08:43 29 Roger Aeberli (Swi) velo-reichmuth/ rrc amt 0:09:07 30 Bruno Silva (Por) biketeam.gr 0:09:32 31 Lars Stillhart (Swi) kbike.ch / RV Buchs 0:09:54 32 Jean Villermaulaz (Swi) Dupasquier Sports Stöckli 0:10:53 33 Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte TAMARO 0:10:54 34 Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur 0:12:35 35 Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta cycling club 0:12:56 36 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Dom-cycle 0:13:51 -2laps Caryl Simonet (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club / Team Giant Neuchâtel -3laps Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team DNF Wiebe Scholten (Ned) National Team Holland DNF Sandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer RV Altenrhein DNF Ricardo Lourenço (Por) Zetacyclingclub DNF Diego Schneuwly (Swi) Zeta

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen / Team Fiat Rotwild 1:04:49 2 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:01:29 3 Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:02:33 4 Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:04:16 5 Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:10 6 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:05:38 7 Marlo Koevoet (Ned) MPL-Specialized 0:06:28 8 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:06:53 9 Veronika Brüchle (Swi) Stevens- Schubert racing Team 0:08:18 10 Charlene Berard (Swi) 0:14:47 -1lap Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/VC Meilen -1lap Milena Waldis (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team DNF Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team