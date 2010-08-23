Image 1 of 6 Team Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta leads the chase. (Image credit: Adam Tranter) Image 2 of 6 Simon Richardson leads Dean Downing in the decisive breakaway. (Image credit: Adam Tranter) Image 3 of 6 Dave Clarke (leading) and Kristian House were strong throughout. (Image credit: Adam Tranter) Image 4 of 6 Dean Downing takes an emphatic victory. (Image credit: Adam Tranter) Image 5 of 6 Podium (l-r): Dean Windsor, Dean Downing and Simon Richardson. (Image credit: Adam Tranter) Image 6 of 6 Dean Downing sprays the champagne. (Image credit: Adam Tranter)

UK circuit race specialist Dean Downing took an emphatic victory in front of a packed Blackpool crowd for the final race of the 2010 Nocturne Series, the Blackpool Nocturne.

Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport Specialized) spent much of the time off the front of the race, with Downing seemingly the only rider able to go with Richardson's huge attack in the early stages.

It was a decisive breakaway, and one that even managed to lap some notable contenders over the tight course. Downing's sprint was too much for Richardson's endurance style, and it was always going to be likely that the punchy Yorkshire rider was going to be too powerful for Richardson.

"It's taken me four years to win one of these," laughed Downing after the finish. He and Richardson worked well, but were kept on their toes throughout the race by an impressive Dave Clarke.

Despite Clarke's best chasing efforts, he was outnumbered by a Rapha Condor Sharp squad looking for another podium position. Kristian House and Dean Windsor kept Clarke company, but it was Windsor who peeled off through the Red Bull chicane to take third.

Brief results