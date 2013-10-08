Trending

Janse van Rensburg claims first win of 2013 in Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke

South African out-kicks Leukemans, Van Avermaet

Reinardt Janse van Rensberg (Argos-Shimano)

Reinardt Janse van Rensberg (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg won Binche-Chimay-Binche today. The 187.6km long race in the Walloon region of Hainaut marked the first victory of the South-African rider since he graduated to the WorldTour with Argos-Shimano this year. “This course suited me. I believed I could win and I am really happy I succeeded.”

Janse van Rensburg beat Vacansoleil-DCM’s Björn Leukemans and Greg van Avermaet of BMC.

In 2013, Janse van Rensburg was the 4th of most succesful riders on the year’s victory ranking after André Greipel with 19, Peter Sagan with 16 and Mark Cavendish with 15 wins. The South African won 14 races with the Ronde van Zeeland Seaports, a UCI 1.1 race, as his biggest victory. He also won the national time trial title in South Africa.

Janse van Rensburg moved to Argos-Shimano for two seasons after that succesful period with the then-continental MTN-Qhubeka team.

“This was my first victory as a professional,” Janse van Rensburg said after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche. “I won a lot last year but this is my breakthrough victory. It’s a little bit late in the season but I am really happy it came in the end.”

The race around the city of Binche started with a five-man breakaway with Bertjan Lindeman of Vacansoleil-DCM, Katusha’s Maxim Belkov, Cofidis’ Nico Sijmens, Thomas Degand of Accent Jobs-Wanty and local rider Tom Dernies of Wallonie Bruxelles. They gained a substantial gap but were reeled in at 40 kilometers from the line. In the remaining three local laps with a difficult cobbled section in the last kilomter lots of attacks followed but none of the groups gathered a lead of over 30 seconds.

In the last 16km long lap Greg van Avermaet attacked at 2km from the line. He gained a few meters on the cobbles but soon found Björn Leukemans and Janse van Rensburg on his wheel. The fast South African, who is an excellent time triallist and sprinter, overtook the Belgian duo to cross the line solo.

“It was a very hectic final with so many attacks. It meant I had to be lucky if it came down to a sprint. I have felt pretty good since I finished the Vuelta and decided to go early. It was a bit of a gamble. The legs really hurt in the last 150 meters. When I started here today I really felt I could win the race. I arrived here this morning and felt it was possible. I am really, really happy with this victory,” Janse van Rensburg concluded.

Full Results
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano4:10:24
2Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:08
19Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:00:12
22Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:14
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
26Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
27Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
38Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
40Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:00:25
42Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
43Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
44Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
46Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:00:37
47Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:40
48Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
52Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
55Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
56Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:52
58Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
59Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:58
60Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:00
61Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:06
62Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
65Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
67Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:12
69Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:16
70Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:18
71Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:26
72Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:41
73Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:01:50
74Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
76Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:02
77Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon0:02:04
78Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
79Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:15
80Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
81Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
82Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
83Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
84Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:29
86Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
87Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:47
88Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:52
89Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:21
90Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon0:05:15
91Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
92Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
93Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
95Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
96William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
97Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
98Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
99Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
100Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
102Maksim Razumov (Rus) Katusha0:05:29
103Antoine Pirlot (Bel) Verandas Willems
104Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:36
107Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:05:48
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
109Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:02
110Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRobert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFJonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFFlorent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFJonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAlexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMaxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFQuentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMartynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNSGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSMartial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders

Latest on Cyclingnews