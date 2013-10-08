Janse van Rensburg claims first win of 2013 in Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke
South African out-kicks Leukemans, Van Avermaet
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg won Binche-Chimay-Binche today. The 187.6km long race in the Walloon region of Hainaut marked the first victory of the South-African rider since he graduated to the WorldTour with Argos-Shimano this year. “This course suited me. I believed I could win and I am really happy I succeeded.”
Janse van Rensburg beat Vacansoleil-DCM’s Björn Leukemans and Greg van Avermaet of BMC.
In 2013, Janse van Rensburg was the 4th of most succesful riders on the year’s victory ranking after André Greipel with 19, Peter Sagan with 16 and Mark Cavendish with 15 wins. The South African won 14 races with the Ronde van Zeeland Seaports, a UCI 1.1 race, as his biggest victory. He also won the national time trial title in South Africa.
Janse van Rensburg moved to Argos-Shimano for two seasons after that succesful period with the then-continental MTN-Qhubeka team.
“This was my first victory as a professional,” Janse van Rensburg said after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche. “I won a lot last year but this is my breakthrough victory. It’s a little bit late in the season but I am really happy it came in the end.”
The race around the city of Binche started with a five-man breakaway with Bertjan Lindeman of Vacansoleil-DCM, Katusha’s Maxim Belkov, Cofidis’ Nico Sijmens, Thomas Degand of Accent Jobs-Wanty and local rider Tom Dernies of Wallonie Bruxelles. They gained a substantial gap but were reeled in at 40 kilometers from the line. In the remaining three local laps with a difficult cobbled section in the last kilomter lots of attacks followed but none of the groups gathered a lead of over 30 seconds.
In the last 16km long lap Greg van Avermaet attacked at 2km from the line. He gained a few meters on the cobbles but soon found Björn Leukemans and Janse van Rensburg on his wheel. The fast South African, who is an excellent time triallist and sprinter, overtook the Belgian duo to cross the line solo.
“It was a very hectic final with so many attacks. It meant I had to be lucky if it came down to a sprint. I have felt pretty good since I finished the Vuelta and decided to go early. It was a bit of a gamble. The legs really hurt in the last 150 meters. When I started here today I really felt I could win the race. I arrived here this morning and felt it was possible. I am really, really happy with this victory,” Janse van Rensburg concluded.
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:10:24
|2
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|19
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|22
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:14
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|26
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|38
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:00:25
|42
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|43
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|44
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|46
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:00:37
|47
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:40
|48
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|55
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|56
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:52
|58
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|59
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:58
|60
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|61
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|62
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|65
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|67
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|69
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:16
|70
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:18
|71
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:26
|72
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:41
|73
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:50
|74
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|76
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:02
|77
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:02:04
|78
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|79
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:15
|80
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|81
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|82
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|84
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:29
|86
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:47
|88
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:52
|89
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:21
|90
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:05:15
|91
|Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|92
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|93
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|98
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|99
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|100
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|102
|Maksim Razumov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:29
|103
|Antoine Pirlot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|104
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|106
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:36
|107
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:05:48
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|109
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:02
|110
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNS
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Martial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders
