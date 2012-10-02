Blythe wins Binche-Tournai-Binche
Petit, Degenkolb complete podium
One day after his 23rd birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) was able to celebrate with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche, the Briton's second win of the 2012 season. Following strong pace-making from his BMC teammates which splintered the field in the finale, Blythe attacked from the lead group moments after passing inside the flamme rouge and was able to hold off their chase efforts to notch the win. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) finished second, credited with the same time as Blythe, followed by John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in third.
"Quinzi (teammate Manuel Quinziato) did his last effort on the little climb before the cobblestone section and kept it in one line and then Michi (teammate Michael Schär) just went full gas across the cobblestones," said Blythe. "I attacked with about 700 metres to go, which was a bit risky, but I gave everything to hold it to the line.
"It's a bit late, but I've finally got some good form now," continued Blythe. "It's nice to win at the end of the season like this."
A 17-man break entered the finishing circuits with a 20-second lead, but the escape was neutralised with 15km remaining. The BMC squad then took control of the peloton heading into the finale with Blythe capping off their efforts with a victory.
Binche-Tournai-Binche marked the return to competition of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), who had not raced since fracturing his hip during the time trial stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in early June.
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4:16:50
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|4
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|19
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|20
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:06
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|25
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Rutger Roelants (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|0:00:23
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:37
|34
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|35
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|36
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:10
|38
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:13
|39
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:14
|41
|Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:01:19
|44
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Endura Racing
|0:01:28
|46
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:53
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:54
|48
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|49
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|52
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:14
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Team NetApp
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Colba - Superano Ham
|56
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Idemasport - Biowanze
|60
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Bofrost-Steria
|62
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|63
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|64
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Team Europcar
|65
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|66
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|69
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|70
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Bofrost-Steria
|71
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|72
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team Europcar
|0:02:31
|75
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|77
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) FDJ-Big Mat
|79
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|83
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|85
|Sander Armee (Bel) Endura Racing
|86
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|87
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|88
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|89
|Paul Voss (Ger) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|93
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|96
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|97
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Michael Morkov (Den) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Team NetApp
|100
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|101
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Saur - Sojasun
|102
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|103
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|104
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|105
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:30
