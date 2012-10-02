Trending

Blythe wins Binche-Tournai-Binche

Petit, Degenkolb complete podium

Image 1 of 40

The BMC team celebrate Adam Blythe's Binche-Tournai-Binche win

The BMC team celebrate Adam Blythe's Binche-Tournai-Binche win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 40

Rain punishes the riders as they head out for the Binche-Tournai-Binche

Rain punishes the riders as they head out for the Binche-Tournai-Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 40

One day after his birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrated with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche.

One day after his birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrated with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 40

start

start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 40

Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano)

Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 40

Michael Morkov at sign in

Michael Morkov at sign in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 40

Andy Schleck in his first race back after fracturing his hip in June

Andy Schleck in his first race back after fracturing his hip in June
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 40

Johnny Hoogerland leads the chase

Johnny Hoogerland leads the chase
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 40

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 40

Michael Schar (BMC)

Michael Schar (BMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 40

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R)

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) has a lead coming to the line

Adam Blythe (BMC) has a lead coming to the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins on the cobbles in Binche

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins on the cobbles in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) has plenty of time to celebrate

Adam Blythe (BMC) has plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC)

Adam Blythe (BMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) beats Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Argos) to the line

Adam Blythe (BMC) beats Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Argos) to the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint in Binche

Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 40

Blythe is congratulated by Lars Boom

Blythe is congratulated by Lars Boom
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 40

Third in Binche, John Degenkolb steps onto the podium

Third in Binche, John Degenkolb steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) puts on his podium cap

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) puts on his podium cap
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 40

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 40

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche

Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 40

Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrates his win

Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 40

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 40

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 40

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche

Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 40

The top three at Binche - Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Adam Blythe (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

The top three at Binche - Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Adam Blythe (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 40

Matthew Busche and Andy Schleck at the start

Matthew Busche and Andy Schleck at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 40

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) returned to racing at Binche-Tournai-Binche after several months away from competition to recover from injury.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) returned to racing at Binche-Tournai-Binche after several months away from competition to recover from injury.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 40

The 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche podium (L-R): Adrien Petit (Cofidis), 2nd; Adam Blythe (BMC), 1st; and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), 3rd

The 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche podium (L-R): Adrien Petit (Cofidis), 2nd; Adam Blythe (BMC), 1st; and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)

One day after his 23rd birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) was able to celebrate with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche, the Briton's second win of the 2012 season. Following strong pace-making from his BMC teammates which splintered the field in the finale, Blythe attacked from the lead group moments after passing inside the flamme rouge and was able to hold off their chase efforts to notch the win. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) finished second, credited with the same time as Blythe, followed by John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in third.

"Quinzi (teammate Manuel Quinziato) did his last effort on the little climb before the cobblestone section and kept it in one line and then Michi (teammate Michael Schär) just went full gas across the cobblestones," said Blythe. "I attacked with about 700 metres to go, which was a bit risky, but I gave everything to hold it to the line.

"It's a bit late, but I've finally got some good form now," continued Blythe. "It's nice to win at the end of the season like this."

A 17-man break entered the finishing circuits with a 20-second lead, but the escape was neutralised with 15km remaining. The BMC squad then took control of the peloton heading into the finale with Blythe capping off their efforts with a victory.

Binche-Tournai-Binche marked the return to competition of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), who had not raced since fracturing his hip during the time trial stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in early June.

Full Results
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team4:16:50
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
4Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
5Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
18Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
19Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
20Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:06
24Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:07
25Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
26Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Rutger Roelants (Bel) Bofrost-Steria0:00:23
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:37
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
35Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
36Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:10
38Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:13
39Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
40Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:14
41Julien Duval (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
42Wesley Kreder (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Andy Cappelle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:01:19
44Tom Goovaerts (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Endura Racing0:01:28
46Jack Anderson (Aus) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:53
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:54
48Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
49Jimmy Casper (Fra) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
51Jesse Sergent (NZl) Veranda Rideau - Super U
52Romain Matheou (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
53Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:14
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Team NetApp
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Colba - Superano Ham
56Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) Idemasport - Biowanze
60Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
61Christian Meier (Can) Bofrost-Steria
62Niels Vandyck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
63Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
64Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Team Europcar
65Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
66Luke Roberts (Aus) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Romain Zingle (Bel) Veranda Rideau - Super U
69Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
70Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Bofrost-Steria
71Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
72Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Diego Caccia (Ita) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team Europcar0:02:31
75Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
77Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) FDJ-Big Mat
79Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Anthony Geslin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
82Julien Berard (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
83Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
85Sander Armee (Bel) Endura Racing
86Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
87Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
88Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Paul Voss (Ger) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
91Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
93Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Saur - Sojasun
94Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Christophe Laborie (Fra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Rick Flens (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
97Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Michael Morkov (Den) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Team NetApp
100Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
101Leopold Konig (Cze) Saur - Sojasun
102Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
103Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
104Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:30

Latest on Cyclingnews