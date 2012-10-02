Image 1 of 40 The BMC team celebrate Adam Blythe's Binche-Tournai-Binche win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 40 Rain punishes the riders as they head out for the Binche-Tournai-Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 40 One day after his birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrated with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 40 start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 40 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 40 Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 40 Michael Morkov at sign in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 40 Andy Schleck in his first race back after fracturing his hip in June (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 40 Johnny Hoogerland leads the chase (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 40 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 40 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 40 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) has a lead coming to the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins on the cobbles in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) has plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) beats Adrien Petit (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Argos) to the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) wins the sprint in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 40 Blythe is congratulated by Lars Boom (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 40 Third in Binche, John Degenkolb steps onto the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 40 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) puts on his podium cap (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 40 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 40 Adrien Petit (Cofidis) took second in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 40 Adam Blythe (BMC) celebrates his win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 40 Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 40 Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 40 Blythe and Degenkolb on the podium in Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 40 The top three at Binche - Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Adam Blythe (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 40 Matthew Busche and Andy Schleck at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 40 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) returned to racing at Binche-Tournai-Binche after several months away from competition to recover from injury. (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 40 The 2012 Binche-Tournai-Binche podium (L-R): Adrien Petit (Cofidis), 2nd; Adam Blythe (BMC), 1st; and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), 3rd (Image credit: AFP)

One day after his 23rd birthday, Adam Blythe (BMC) was able to celebrate with a victory at Binche-Tournai-Binche, the Briton's second win of the 2012 season. Following strong pace-making from his BMC teammates which splintered the field in the finale, Blythe attacked from the lead group moments after passing inside the flamme rouge and was able to hold off their chase efforts to notch the win. Adrien Petit (Cofidis) finished second, credited with the same time as Blythe, followed by John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in third.

"Quinzi (teammate Manuel Quinziato) did his last effort on the little climb before the cobblestone section and kept it in one line and then Michi (teammate Michael Schär) just went full gas across the cobblestones," said Blythe. "I attacked with about 700 metres to go, which was a bit risky, but I gave everything to hold it to the line.

"It's a bit late, but I've finally got some good form now," continued Blythe. "It's nice to win at the end of the season like this."

A 17-man break entered the finishing circuits with a 20-second lead, but the escape was neutralised with 15km remaining. The BMC squad then took control of the peloton heading into the finale with Blythe capping off their efforts with a victory.

Binche-Tournai-Binche marked the return to competition of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), who had not raced since fracturing his hip during the time trial stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in early June.