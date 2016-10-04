Trending

Démare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Frenchman tops Stybar, Roelandts

Image 1 of 8

Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche

Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 8

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet finsihed fourth in Binche-Chimay-Binche

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet finsihed fourth in Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 8

Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche

Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 8

2016 Binche-Chimay-Binche podium: Stybar, Demare and Roelandts

2016 Binche-Chimay-Binche podium: Stybar, Demare and Roelandts
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 8

Teammates congratulate Arnaud Demare after he won 2016 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Teammates congratulate Arnaud Demare after he won 2016 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 8

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 8

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche ahead of Zdenek Stybar.

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche ahead of Zdenek Stybar.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 8

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche ahead of Zdenek Stybar.

Arnaud Demare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche ahead of Zdenek Stybar.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Arnaud Demare made an important statement of intent ahead of the World Championships with a well-timed and executed victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche.

After Nacer Bouhanni took victory at the Tour de Vendee on Sunday, Demare made his own case for leadership of the French team in Doha next month, outsprinting Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) as a cobbled climb shattered the bunch in the final kilometre.

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finished third, several seconds back, alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), after a quartet emerged on the climb under the impetus of the Olympic champion. Stybar was the only one able to respond when Demare made a long-range bid for victory but, with a slight downhill run to the line, he was never able to get on terms.

"It was a strange sprint – I knew we had a corner before the finish and decided to launch my sprint going into the corner," said Demare. "The team worked really well and I knew I was in good shape."

Having been named alongside Bouhanni in the French Worlds team, with tensions long having existed between the pair, Demare picked a good time to collect his first victory since June's Route du Sud.

"We're both in good form, both have good legs at the moment. We'll see what happens, but I think we'll work well together," said Demare diplomatically.

The 29th edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche, the Belgian race first held in 1911, featured a relatively benign out-and-back route to and from Chimay, with the racing coming to the boil on the four laps of a 16km finishing circuit.

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) and Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM) formed a two-up breakaway and stayed away until the start of the final lap, where the attacks began to kick off in earnest in the bunch.

A seven-man move, made up of Jens Debuscherre (Lotto Soudal), Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jempy Drucker (BMC), Oliver Naesen (IAM), Preben Van Hecke (Topsprot Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Huub Duijn (Roompot), looked dangerous with a small gap for a while, but a lack of commitment saw it come to nought.

With six kilometres to go Cofidis' Kenneth Van Bilsen went for an optimistic solo effort but he was soon caught, and the bunch would enter the final kilometre all together.

Van Avermaet, keen not to let it come down to a mass sprint, took command on the cobbles and drove the pace, and by the top a quartet had formed, with Demare, Stybar, and Roelandts in attendance. The Olympic champion's legs were still reeling from the climb, and only Stybar could react when Demare pinged off from range.

With a slight downhill ahead of the line, Stybar was never able to get back on terms and Demare punched the air in what will be a big boost to the confidence.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:32:28
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
13Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
16Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
21Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
22Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
23Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
25John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
31Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:16
34Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
35Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:18
36Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
37Gordon De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
38Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
42Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
44Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:23
45Niels De Rooze (Bel) VER0:00:25
46Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
48Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Sam Lennertz (Bel) VER
53Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VER
54Christophe Masson (Fra) VER
55Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
59Axel Flet (Fra) VER0:00:36
60Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:41
65Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
67Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
69Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
71Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
75Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:52
76Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
79Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
81Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:03
86Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
89Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
90Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
91Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
92Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
94Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
95Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
96Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
97Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
98Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:02:08
99Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
100Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:21
101Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:46
102Camille Guerin (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:11
103Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:04:44
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:05:37
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
106Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Julien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
108Alexis Caresmel (Fra) VER
109Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
110Iltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia0:07:06
111Hugo De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef0:07:09
112Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:33
113Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:07:53
114Matthias Legley (Bel) VER0:07:57
115Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:07:59
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
117Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:56
118Thomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:10:20
119Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFFabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMarlon Gaillard (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCharlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMartin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFMarvin Tasset (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFDylan Bodchon (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAlexandre Toubeau (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFVictor Van Bost (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFArnaud Voss (Bel) VER
DNFCarmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFNicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPietro Di Genova (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia

Latest on Cyclingnews