Démare wins Binche-Chimay-Binche
Frenchman tops Stybar, Roelandts
Arnaud Demare made an important statement of intent ahead of the World Championships with a well-timed and executed victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche.
After Nacer Bouhanni took victory at the Tour de Vendee on Sunday, Demare made his own case for leadership of the French team in Doha next month, outsprinting Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) as a cobbled climb shattered the bunch in the final kilometre.
Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finished third, several seconds back, alongside Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), after a quartet emerged on the climb under the impetus of the Olympic champion. Stybar was the only one able to respond when Demare made a long-range bid for victory but, with a slight downhill run to the line, he was never able to get on terms.
"It was a strange sprint – I knew we had a corner before the finish and decided to launch my sprint going into the corner," said Demare. "The team worked really well and I knew I was in good shape."
Having been named alongside Bouhanni in the French Worlds team, with tensions long having existed between the pair, Demare picked a good time to collect his first victory since June's Route du Sud.
"We're both in good form, both have good legs at the moment. We'll see what happens, but I think we'll work well together," said Demare diplomatically.
The 29th edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche, the Belgian race first held in 1911, featured a relatively benign out-and-back route to and from Chimay, with the racing coming to the boil on the four laps of a 16km finishing circuit.
Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) and Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM) formed a two-up breakaway and stayed away until the start of the final lap, where the attacks began to kick off in earnest in the bunch.
A seven-man move, made up of Jens Debuscherre (Lotto Soudal), Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep), Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jempy Drucker (BMC), Oliver Naesen (IAM), Preben Van Hecke (Topsprot Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Huub Duijn (Roompot), looked dangerous with a small gap for a while, but a lack of commitment saw it come to nought.
With six kilometres to go Cofidis' Kenneth Van Bilsen went for an optimistic solo effort but he was soon caught, and the bunch would enter the final kilometre all together.
Van Avermaet, keen not to let it come down to a mass sprint, took command on the cobbles and drove the pace, and by the top a quartet had formed, with Demare, Stybar, and Roelandts in attendance. The Olympic champion's legs were still reeling from the climb, and only Stybar could react when Demare pinged off from range.
With a slight downhill ahead of the line, Stybar was never able to get back on terms and Demare punched the air in what will be a big boost to the confidence.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:32:28
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|13
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|21
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|22
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|23
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|31
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:16
|34
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|35
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:18
|36
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|38
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|42
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|45
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) VER
|0:00:25
|46
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|48
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) VER
|53
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VER
|54
|Christophe Masson (Fra) VER
|55
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|59
|Axel Flet (Fra) VER
|0:00:36
|60
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|62
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:41
|65
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|67
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|69
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|71
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|75
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|76
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|81
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:03
|86
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|89
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|90
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|91
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|92
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|94
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|95
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|96
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|97
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|98
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|99
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|100
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:21
|101
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:46
|102
|Camille Guerin (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:11
|103
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:04:44
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:37
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|108
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) VER
|109
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:07:06
|111
|Hugo De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|0:07:09
|112
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:33
|113
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:07:53
|114
|Matthias Legley (Bel) VER
|0:07:57
|115
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:07:59
|116
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:03
|117
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:56
|118
|Thomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:10:20
|119
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) Color Code - Arden'beef
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Dylan Bodchon (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Alexandre Toubeau (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Victor Van Bost (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Arnaud Voss (Bel) VER
|DNF
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Nicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Pietro Di Genova (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
