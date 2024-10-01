Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche
Biniam Girmay second, Milan Fretin third, as Jasper Philipsen forced to settle for fourth in chaotic sprint into in Binche
Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dsnty) produced a perfectly-timed late sprint to chase down Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and take victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche, only coming around his compatriot in the final 50 metres.
Philipsen found himself with no lead-out riders left in the last 100 metres after a chaotic run for home, prompting him to launch early away from Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as the bunch hit the cobbled finishing rise.
It looked as if Philipsen was going to make it until De Lie came with a stunning top speed to easily pass him before the line, with the Alpecin rider eventually falling to fourth on the day off the podium behind Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis).
This is De Lie's seventh win of the season and makes him the first rider from Wallonia, the French-speaking part of Belgium, to win Binche-Chimay-Binche since Frank Vandenbrouke in 1996, whom this race is also a memorial for.
More to follow...
Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory at Binche-Chimay-BincheBiniam Girmay second, Milan Fretin third, as Jasper Philipsen forced to settle for fourth in chaotic sprint into in Binche
