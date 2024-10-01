Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche

Image 1 of 6 Arnaud de Lie of Belgium celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 37th Binche Chimay Binche Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud de Lie wins Binche-Chimay-Binche 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Yves Lampaert competes during Binche-Chimay-Binche 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Laurenz Rex competes in the breakaway during Binche-Chimay-Binche 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Biniam Girmay, Arnaud de Lie and Jasper Philipsen sprint at finish line during the 37th Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Getty Images) Biniam Girmay, Arnaud de Lie, Milan Fretin and Jasper Philipsen sprint at finish line during the 37th Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dsnty) produced a perfectly-timed late sprint to chase down Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and take victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche, only coming around his compatriot in the final 50 metres.

Philipsen found himself with no lead-out riders left in the last 100 metres after a chaotic run for home, prompting him to launch early away from Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as the bunch hit the cobbled finishing rise.

It looked as if Philipsen was going to make it until De Lie came with a stunning top speed to easily pass him before the line, with the Alpecin rider eventually falling to fourth on the day off the podium behind Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis).

This is De Lie's seventh win of the season and makes him the first rider from Wallonia, the French-speaking part of Belgium, to win Binche-Chimay-Binche since Frank Vandenbrouke in 1996, whom this race is also a memorial for.

Results

