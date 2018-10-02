Van Poppel wins Binche-Chimay-Binche
Lampaert is second, Naesen third
Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche, attacking on the short, cobbled climb in the finale of the Belgian one-day race to win solo.
The Dutchman was well set up by his teammates, who took full responsibility in chasing down a dangerous break that formed on the second of the four laps of a 16.2 finishing circuit in Binche. Zdenek Stybar had gone solo from that group on the final lap, and they clawed their way back to the Quick-Step Floors rider with one kilometre to go, just as the climb up Rue de Pepinière began.
It seemed LottoNL might be bringing star sprinter Dylan Groenewegen back into the equation, but he effectively led Van Poppel out on the incline. Such was the intensity of Van Poppel’s acceleration, he turned right over the top of the climb with a sufficient advantage to see him through the final few hundred metres.
Yves Lampaert, who had seemingly given Quick-Step the tactical upper hand by joining Stybar in that late break, finished second from a vastly reduced and fragmented peloton, with AG2R La Mondiale’s Oliver Naesen third.
“This is really nice and funny that I win my first and my last race of the season," Van Poppel said. "The shape is still good and I wanted to ride. It is nice to end the year this way. The team did a great job and everything fell into place. It is never easy, but this time everything worked out well. That’s the difference with some other races this season. We were able to play two cards at the end, with Dylan and me. Dylan gave me the chance to go for it, and I’m glad I could finish it this way.”
With this the last in the Napoleon Games Cup series of small Belgian one-day races, Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) rode an aggressive race to take the overall title. With leader Sean De Bie (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan) abandoning early, and second-placed Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) absent, Dupont made it into breaks and scored points at the intermediate sprints, which, along with his eighth-place finish, catapulted him to the top of the standings.
It was non-stop action on a wet and windy day in Southern Belgium for the 31st edition of the race, now referred to as the Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke. The 194.7km route plotted a fairly flat course south to Chimay before returning for the four local laps.
An early break of six riders - Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Dries De Bondt, Stijn Steels (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan), Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Ide Schelling (SEG Racing Academy), Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) - went away but only lasted 65 kilometres.
Soon after the catch was made, another six-rider group went clear on a trio of short climbs. Peyskens was in there again, along with Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Clement Orceau (Direct Energie), Cedric Raymackers (Cibel-Cebon), Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon). De Bondt set off in lone pursuit but never made it across.
Soon after the return to Binche and the entry to the local laps, with 65km remaining, it was all back together again, triggering a chaotic period of constant attacking.
The key move went on the second lap, with 2016 champion Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) heading up the road, along with the Quick-Step duo of Stybar and Lampaert. Twenty riders initially made the cut but soon after crossing the finish line for the second time, it had been cut in two.
Those who made the cut were: Stybar, Démare, Dupont, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Ludwig De Winter (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). After initially policing moves in the group behind, Lampaert set off and made his way over with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) to make it 10.
With 25km to go Vandenbergh went solo and took the bell as the lone leader but was soon pegged back, at which point Stybar immediately launched his move. At that point the peloton, which was rapidly advancing under the stewardship of LottoNL-Jumbo, had caught the dropped breakaway riders and was just under a minute off the front of the race.
Stybar opened a lead of around 30 seconds as his breakaway companions drifted back, but he came up against a fully committed LottoNL-Jumbo train in what was essentially an uneven pursuit. Such was the Dutch squad’s forcing, they temporarily split the reduced peloton on the run-in to Binche.
Stybar gave it everything and started the cobbled climb in pole position but Groenewegen came bursting past, about to unleash Van Poppel for what turned out to be a commanding and stylish third victory of the season for the 25-year-old.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4:33:02
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:07
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|11
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo
|12
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|16
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|19
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:14
|21
|Jan Maas (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:00:16
|22
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|0:00:22
|23
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:00:30
|25
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:34
|28
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|29
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|31
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:48
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|33
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|34
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|39
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|41
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:19
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:25
|43
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:29
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|45
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:46
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|49
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|50
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:02
|53
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:11
|54
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:22
|55
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
|0:03:26
|56
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:04:08
|57
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|58
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|59
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|60
|Gil D'heygere (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|61
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|63
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:04:13
|64
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:04:16
|65
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:27
|66
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:30
|67
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|68
|Jérémy Frehen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|0:05:32
|69
|Andreas Andersson (Swe) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|70
|Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|71
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|72
|Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|73
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|74
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|75
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|76
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|78
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Félix Dopchie (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|83
|Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|85
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|88
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|Omer Goldsteiin (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|93
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|94
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|95
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|100
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|101
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|102
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:52
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:00
|104
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|105
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|0:06:02
|106
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:06:06
|107
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|0:06:08
|108
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:06:18
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|0:07:06
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Samuel Mobberley (NZl) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Balázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|DNF
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Clement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Jelle De Ville (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Sean Bero (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac - Natura4Ever
