Trending

Van Poppel wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Lampaert is second, Naesen third

Image 1 of 12

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel celebrates with teammates

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel celebrates with teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Danny van Poppel celebrates on the Binche-Chimay-Binche podium with Oliver Naesen

Danny van Poppel celebrates on the Binche-Chimay-Binche podium with Oliver Naesen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel celebrates with teammates

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel celebrates with teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Yves Lampaert (Quick - Step Floors), Danny van Poppel (Lotto Nl - Jumbo) and Oliver Naesen (Ag2R La Mondiale) on the Binche-Chimay-Binche podium

Yves Lampaert (Quick - Step Floors), Danny van Poppel (Lotto Nl - Jumbo) and Oliver Naesen (Ag2R La Mondiale) on the Binche-Chimay-Binche podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Davide Rebellin at the start of Binche-Chimay-Binche

Davide Rebellin at the start of Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel

Binche-Chimay-Binche winner Danny van Poppel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Scenery along the route of Binche-Chimay-Binche

Scenery along the route of Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Danny van Poppel wins 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the 2018 Binche-Chimay-Binche, attacking on the short, cobbled climb in the finale of the Belgian one-day race to win solo.

The Dutchman was well set up by his teammates, who took full responsibility in chasing down a dangerous break that formed on the second of the four laps of a 16.2 finishing circuit in Binche. Zdenek Stybar had gone solo from that group on the final lap, and they clawed their way back to the Quick-Step Floors rider with one kilometre to go, just as the climb up Rue de Pepinière began.

It seemed LottoNL might be bringing star sprinter Dylan Groenewegen back into the equation, but he effectively led Van Poppel out on the incline. Such was the intensity of Van Poppel’s acceleration, he turned right over the top of the climb with a sufficient advantage to see him through the final few hundred metres.

Yves Lampaert, who had seemingly given Quick-Step the tactical upper hand by joining Stybar in that late break, finished second from a vastly reduced and fragmented peloton, with AG2R La Mondiale’s Oliver Naesen third.

“This is really nice and funny that I win my first and my last race of the season," Van Poppel said. "The shape is still good and I wanted to ride. It is nice to end the year this way. The team did a great job and everything fell into place. It is never easy, but this time everything worked out well. That’s the difference with some other races this season. We were able to play two cards at the end, with Dylan and me. Dylan gave me the chance to go for it, and I’m glad I could finish it this way.”

With this the last in the Napoleon Games Cup series of small Belgian one-day races, Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) rode an aggressive race to take the overall title. With leader Sean De Bie (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan) abandoning early, and second-placed Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) absent, Dupont made it into breaks and scored points at the intermediate sprints, which, along with his eighth-place finish, catapulted him to the top of the standings.

It was non-stop action on a wet and windy day in Southern Belgium for the 31st edition of the race, now referred to as the Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke. The 194.7km route plotted a fairly flat course south to Chimay before returning for the four local laps.

An early break of six riders - Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Dries De Bondt, Stijn Steels (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan), Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Ide Schelling (SEG Racing Academy), Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) - went away but only lasted 65 kilometres.

Soon after the catch was made, another six-rider group went clear on a trio of short climbs. Peyskens was in there again, along with Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Clement Orceau (Direct Energie), Cedric Raymackers (Cibel-Cebon), Lennert Teugels (Cibel-Cebon). De Bondt set off in lone pursuit but never made it across.

Soon after the return to Binche and the entry to the local laps, with 65km remaining, it was all back together again, triggering a chaotic period of constant attacking.

The key move went on the second lap, with 2016 champion Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) heading up the road, along with the Quick-Step duo of Stybar and Lampaert. Twenty riders initially made the cut but soon after crossing the finish line for the second time, it had been cut in two.

Those who made the cut were: Stybar, Démare, Dupont, Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Ludwig De Winter (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). After initially policing moves in the group behind, Lampaert set off and made his way over with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) to make it 10.

With 25km to go Vandenbergh went solo and took the bell as the lone leader but was soon pegged back, at which point Stybar immediately launched his move. At that point the peloton, which was rapidly advancing under the stewardship of LottoNL-Jumbo, had caught the dropped breakaway riders and was just under a minute off the front of the race.

Stybar opened a lead of around 30 seconds as his breakaway companions drifted back, but he came up against a fully committed LottoNL-Jumbo train in what was essentially an uneven pursuit. Such was the Dutch squad’s forcing, they temporarily split the reduced peloton on the run-in to Binche.

Stybar gave it everything and started the cobbled climb in pole position but Groenewegen came bursting past, about to unleash Van Poppel for what turned out to be a commanding and stylish third victory of the season for the 25-year-old.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo4:33:02
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors0:00:03
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
4Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:07
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
11Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo
12Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
16Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:10
19Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:00:14
21Jan Maas (Ned) Seg Racing Academy0:00:16
22Laurenz Rex (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service0:00:22
23Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:00:30
25Julien Mortier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
26Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:34
28Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
29Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
31Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick - Step Floors0:00:48
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
33Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
34Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
36Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:01
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:08
39Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
41Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:19
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:25
43Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:29
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
45Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:46
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:52
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
49Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
50Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:02
53Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:11
54Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:22
55Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch0:03:26
56Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex0:04:08
57Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
58Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
59Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
60Gil D'heygere (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
61Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
63Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:04:13
64Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:04:16
65Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:27
66Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:30
67Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
68Jérémy Frehen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service0:05:32
69Andreas Andersson (Swe) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
70Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
71Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
72Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
73Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
74Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
75Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac - Natura4Ever
76Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
77Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
78Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
79Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
81August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
82Félix Dopchie (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
83Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
85Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
88Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
90Omer Goldsteiin (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
91Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
92Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
93Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
94Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
95Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Lars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
100Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
101Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
102Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:52
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:00
104Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team0:06:02
106Ide Schelling (Ned) Seg Racing Academy0:06:06
107Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service0:06:08
108Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:06:18
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors0:07:06
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFSamuel Mobberley (NZl) Team Differdange Losch
DNFBalázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Differdange Losch
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNFTiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
DNFHarm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFClement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFFlorentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFJelle De Ville (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGiorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) Seg Racing Academy
DNFJordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
DNFAlberto Dainese (Ita) Seg Racing Academy
DNFSean Bero (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFJerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFArne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFDaan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFFlorian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac - Natura4Ever

 

Latest on Cyclingnews