The fourth annual Beti Bike Bash drew 30 percent more participants than last year, that brought more than 300 women to the start line on Sunday, June 2 at Bear Creek Lake Park. The atmosphere was filled with positive energy, an elite women's field stacked with 32 talented women including 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Georgia Gould (Luna Chix), Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes), Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Chix), Heather Irmiger (Trek Factory Racing), and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers), and an unprecedented 65 junior under 14 girls competing in the Little Bellas junior race.

"This past weekend's Bash was truly exciting from all aspects. The growth we have seen over these four years really shows us that women love this event and we are excited to bring together all the elements that make this race unlike any other," said Amy Thomas, co-founder and event director of the Beti Bike Bash.

The elite women's field offered $3,500 to 15 top finishers, and a last minute $100 prime contribution from Epic Rides' Todd Sadow, created a mini World Cup experience in the foothills of Lakewood, Colorado. Many elite female riders opted to skip the Pro XCT round at the Bump and Grind in Alabama and race the Beti Bike Bash instead.

From the gun, teammates Gould and Stetson-Lee lead the charge stringing out the field. Stetson-Lee came through first after lap one, grinning knowing she had just won the first prime of her career. Gould and Huck were close behind. After battling through five laps on the four-mile course, Gould came in first, with Huck and Stetson-Lee in second and third respectively. Meanwhile, Freeman, Irmiger and Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics) were racing in the next pack close behind, with a sprint finish that ended in the fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The sold-out Little Bellas camp led by Sabra Davison, the sister of Lea Davison, added 33 junior girls to the already 32 register for the 14 & under category.

"We are most thrilled by the growth of junior participants in the Beti Bike Bash this year," said Sarah Rawley, event coordinator and co-founder of the Beti Bike Bash. "This is the future of the sport before our eyes. Having the Little Bellas race right after the elite field demonstrates the potential any one of these young girls has in the sport."

The new "Never Ever" category for 2013 brought 46 women to their very first race, ever! "This category was intended to encourage a few extra women to race who may not have entered otherwise," Thomas said. "We did not anticipate it would be so popular with so many entrants, so we had to break it up into age categories. This is perfect place to enter the world of racing for many women of all ages, and we will be happy to bring the Never Ever category back again in 2014."

