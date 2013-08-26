Trending

Schuermans wins in Beringen

Van Hoovels and Luyten round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Schuermans (Bel)1:29:23
2Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:00:06
3Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:00:57
4Hans Becking (Ned)0:01:30
5Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:01:58
6Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:02:43
7Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:03:00
8Robbert De Nijs (Ned)0:03:37
9Ruben Scheire (Bel)
10Didier Bats (Bel)0:04:27
11Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)0:05:07
12Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:05:31
13Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:06:21
14Robby De Bock (Bel)0:07:27
15Tim Wynants (Bel)0:07:37
16Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:07:40
17Rens De Bruijn (Ned)0:08:02
18Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)0:09:53
19Sander Elen (Bel)0:10:05
20Boris Cara (Bel)0:11:05
21Davy Huygens (Bel)0:11:46
22Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)0:12:10
23Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel)0:12:14
24Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:13:25
25Niels Beelen (Bel)0:00:50
26Arne Heirbaut (Bel)0:02:22
27Wout Erzeel (Bel)0:03:38
28Bjorn Leuckx (Bel)0:04:10
29Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel)0:04:11
30Wim Thijs (Bel)0:14:01
31Indy Pauwels (Bel)0:15:06

