Cant captures Belgian women's national title

Van Loy and Vanderbeken complete podium

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant0:43:15
2Ellen Van Loy0:01:00
3Joyce Vanderbeken0:03:21
4Githa Michiels0:03:58
5Karen Verhestraeten0:04:54
6Hilde Quintens0:05:14
7Nicole De Bie - Leyten0:05:20
8Liesbet De Vocht0:05:25
9Kristien Nelen0:05:38
10Cindy Bauwens0:05:46
11Nancy Bober0:05:49
12Katrien Thijs0:05:55
13Stephanie De Croock0:06:20
14Kim Van De Steene0:06:45
15Gertie Willems0:07:07
16Anja Geldhof0:10:04
17Nathalie Nijns
18Ilse Vandekinderen
19Valerie Boonen
20Nele Van Maldeghem
21Tine Verdeyen
22Katleen Fraeye
23Inge Joos
24Aurélie Vermeir
25Sandie Verriest
26Caitlyn La Haye
27Maaike Lanssens

