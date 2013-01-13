Cant captures Belgian women's national title
Van Loy and Vanderbeken complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant
|0:43:15
|2
|Ellen Van Loy
|0:01:00
|3
|Joyce Vanderbeken
|0:03:21
|4
|Githa Michiels
|0:03:58
|5
|Karen Verhestraeten
|0:04:54
|6
|Hilde Quintens
|0:05:14
|7
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten
|0:05:20
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht
|0:05:25
|9
|Kristien Nelen
|0:05:38
|10
|Cindy Bauwens
|0:05:46
|11
|Nancy Bober
|0:05:49
|12
|Katrien Thijs
|0:05:55
|13
|Stephanie De Croock
|0:06:20
|14
|Kim Van De Steene
|0:06:45
|15
|Gertie Willems
|0:07:07
|16
|Anja Geldhof
|0:10:04
|17
|Nathalie Nijns
|18
|Ilse Vandekinderen
|19
|Valerie Boonen
|20
|Nele Van Maldeghem
|21
|Tine Verdeyen
|22
|Katleen Fraeye
|23
|Inge Joos
|24
|Aurélie Vermeir
|25
|Sandie Verriest
|26
|Caitlyn La Haye
|27
|Maaike Lanssens
