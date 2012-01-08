Trending

Bosmans wins Belgian U23 'cross title

Vermeersch and Braet round out top three

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans0:48:39
2Gianni Vermeersch0:00:20
3Vinnie Braet0:00:37
4Tim Merlier0:00:49
5Michael Vanthourenhout0:01:05
6Stef Boden0:01:17
7Laurens Sweeck0:01:23
8Jens Vandekinderen0:01:26
9Sven Beelen0:01:49
10Xandro Meurisse0:01:55
11Joeri Hofman0:02:59
12Ritchie Denolf0:03:12
13Floris De Tier0:03:22
14Toon Aerts0:03:28
15Bart De Vocht0:03:30
16Daniel Peeters0:03:45
17Matthias Bossuyt0:03:52
18Mathieu Willemyns0:04:17
19Diether Sweeck0:04:44
20Raf Risbourg0:05:03
21Jeffrey Mellemans0:05:13
22Niels Koyen0:05:42
23Maxim Panis0:05:50
24Lorenzo Pepermans0:06:01
25Ingmar Uytdewilligen0:06:12
26Sean De Bie0:06:15
27Valentijn Van De Velde0:06:21
28Stijn Gielen0:06:38
29Tim De Schuyter0:06:50
30Jorn Claes0:07:05
31Jelle Cant0:07:31
32Michael Dhondt0:08:05
33Kevin Neirynck
34Sibe Smets
35Rutger La Haye
36Jellen Schiettecatte
37Jens Six
38Stijn Heyse
39Leander Bertels
40Joachim Janssens

