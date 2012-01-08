Bosmans wins Belgian U23 'cross title
Vermeersch and Braet round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans
|0:48:39
|2
|Gianni Vermeersch
|0:00:20
|3
|Vinnie Braet
|0:00:37
|4
|Tim Merlier
|0:00:49
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout
|0:01:05
|6
|Stef Boden
|0:01:17
|7
|Laurens Sweeck
|0:01:23
|8
|Jens Vandekinderen
|0:01:26
|9
|Sven Beelen
|0:01:49
|10
|Xandro Meurisse
|0:01:55
|11
|Joeri Hofman
|0:02:59
|12
|Ritchie Denolf
|0:03:12
|13
|Floris De Tier
|0:03:22
|14
|Toon Aerts
|0:03:28
|15
|Bart De Vocht
|0:03:30
|16
|Daniel Peeters
|0:03:45
|17
|Matthias Bossuyt
|0:03:52
|18
|Mathieu Willemyns
|0:04:17
|19
|Diether Sweeck
|0:04:44
|20
|Raf Risbourg
|0:05:03
|21
|Jeffrey Mellemans
|0:05:13
|22
|Niels Koyen
|0:05:42
|23
|Maxim Panis
|0:05:50
|24
|Lorenzo Pepermans
|0:06:01
|25
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen
|0:06:12
|26
|Sean De Bie
|0:06:15
|27
|Valentijn Van De Velde
|0:06:21
|28
|Stijn Gielen
|0:06:38
|29
|Tim De Schuyter
|0:06:50
|30
|Jorn Claes
|0:07:05
|31
|Jelle Cant
|0:07:31
|32
|Michael Dhondt
|0:08:05
|33
|Kevin Neirynck
|34
|Sibe Smets
|35
|Rutger La Haye
|36
|Jellen Schiettecatte
|37
|Jens Six
|38
|Stijn Heyse
|39
|Leander Bertels
|40
|Joachim Janssens
