Trending

Absalon wins in Stoumont

Nys, Van Houts round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea1:44:36
2Sven Nys (Bel)0:04:25
3Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:04:33
4Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:04:51
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team0:04:59
6Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:05:41
7Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:08:20
8Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
9Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:08:45
10Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:09:49

Latest on Cyclingnews