Absalon wins in Stoumont
Nys, Van Houts round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|1:44:36
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:04:25
|3
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|0:04:33
|4
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:04:51
|5
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
|0:04:59
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:05:41
|7
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:08:20
|8
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
|9
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:08:45
|10
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:09:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy