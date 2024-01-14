Eli Iserbyt wins Belgian men's cyclocross title

Eli Iserbyt dominated the thick mud to win his first elite men's Belgian cyclocross national title.

Iserbyt was part of the four-rider group that formed after two laps and then he charged clear alone after four laps to distance his rivals.

Former under 23 world champion Joran Wyseure showed his potential by finishing second at 24 seconds, with Michael Vanthourenhout third at 36 seconds.

Iserbyt was emotional after pulling on his first black, yellow and red jersey. He finished second in Antwerp four years ago but now the jersey was his.

“I don't really realize that it's happened yet,” Iserbyt said.

“I have to thank Michael Vanthourenhout. We both have not had an easy time recently but we found a lot of support from each other. I still have goals this season, but now it's time to enjoy this.”

In the absence of Wout Van Aert, who is at a Visma-Lease a Bike training camp in preparation for his road season and the Spring Classics, the Belgian title was wide open.

Heavy rain turned the Meulebeke course into a mud bath, with organisers forced to clean up sections of the route before the men’s race. It was going to be a race for hard riders.

After the tension of the wait for the start, Iserbyt was the fastest out of the blocks, with Niels Vandeputte and Laurens Sweeck following him. Nys and Vanthourenhout suffered poor starts but managed to fight their way across to the front group during the first lap.

The attacks began soon after with Nys and former Under 23 world champion Joran Wyseure going clear. After a second attack they were soon joined by Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout, as the mud and especially the deep sand section made a natural selection.

The four gradually extended their lead on lap three despite several attacks and it was up to 20 seconds after lap 4. The mud meant the gap was significantly bigger than the clock suggested. Indeed, a tactical race soon developed up front and in the chase.

During lap 5 Iserbyt made his first significant attack, leading onto the long stairs and then surging away on the descent. He got a gap and kept going. Nys was the first to chase him, with Wyseure and then Vanthourenhout chasing but the title was disappearing ahead of them.

Iserbyt was able to again ride through the sand, as the others were forced to run. He appeared to be a little stronger.

Bike changes were vital every lap, with the riders taking a clean bike on the run due to the deep mud. Iserbyt’s lead after the pits was up to ten seconds and he checked the gap as he exited the second sand pit.

As Iserbyt started the sixth lap, his lead was up to 15 on Nys, with Vanthourenhout at 20 seconds. In a lap Iserbyt had blown open the race.

Iserbyt’s technique in the mud was exemplary. He put the power down when needed to reach the summit of the rises and then floated over the mud and jumped off and on the saddle whenever needed.

Nys was not so deft and an error saw him fall black to fourth place, at the back of the chase group and so off the podium. His morale and head seemed to drop as he came to terms with the cost of his mistake. He would eventually finish sixth.

The bell rang out for the last lap after 53 minutes of racing. Iserbyt was 28 seconds ahead of Wyseure and Vanthourenhout. Nys was an ever-more distant 50 seconds back.

Iserbyt kept his nerve and turned the lap into a celebration. The black, yellow and red jersey was his.

Results powered by FirstCycling