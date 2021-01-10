Trending

Sanne Cant claims 12th straight Belgian cyclo-cross title

By

Kopecky and Franck round out the podium

Elite Women: Meulebeke

NEXT STAGE
Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) sailed through the course in Meulebeke to take her 12th consecutive cyclo-cross national title on Sunday. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) took the silver with a strong ride and Alicia Franck (Proximus-Alpha... completed the podium with the bronze.

more to come

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:48:39
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) 0:00:22
3Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:01:38
4Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:17
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:19
6Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:47
7Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:49
8Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:03:10
9Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:03:50
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:04:08
11Kim Van De Steene (Bel) 0:04:31
12Julie De Wilde (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:04:47
13Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:05:07
14Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:05:23
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:06:34
16Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:07:10
17Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:07:18
18Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:08:30
19Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel)
20Tine Rombouts (Bel)
21Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
DNFLise Van Wunsel (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews