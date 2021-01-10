Sanne Cant claims 12th straight Belgian cyclo-cross title
By Cyclingnews
Kopecky and Franck round out the podium
Elite Women: Meulebeke
Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) sailed through the course in Meulebeke to take her 12th consecutive cyclo-cross national title on Sunday. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) took the silver with a strong ride and Alicia Franck (Proximus-Alpha... completed the podium with the bronze.
more to come
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:48:39
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|0:00:22
|3
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:01:38
|4
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:17
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:19
|6
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:47
|7
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:49
|8
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:03:10
|9
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:03:50
|10
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:04:08
|11
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:04:31
|12
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:04:47
|13
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:05:07
|14
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:05:23
|15
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:06:34
|16
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:07:10
|17
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:07:18
|18
|Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:08:30
|19
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel)
|20
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|21
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|DNF
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Amandine Fouquenet takes French cyclo-cross crown for elite womenPerrine Clauzel second, Marion Norbert Riberolle third
-
Sanne Cant claims 12th straight Belgian cyclo-cross titleKopecky and Franck round out the podium
-
Tom Dumoulin set to take on Tour of FlandersCobbles added to Dutchman's programme at expense of Ardennes
-
Ventoso calls time on 17-year career38-year-old Spaniard waited until new year but found himself short of options
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.