Sweeck wins Belgian U23 title
Aerts second and Hermans third
Under 23 Men: Erpe-Mere - Erpe-Mere
Laurens Sweeck (Corendon-KwadrO Cycling) secure the under-23 national title at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Erpe-Mere. He took a commanding victory by more than a minute ahead of his nearest competitors, Toon Aerts and Quinten Hermans, both from the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:56:15
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|6
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|8
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|9
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|10
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|11
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:04:27
|12
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|14
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|15
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|16
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:08:27
|17
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|18
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:09:31
|19
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:09:50
|20
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|21
|Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:11:07
|22
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:11:45
|23
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|24
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|25
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|26
|Niels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|27
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|28
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|29
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|30
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
|31
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|32
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|33
|Jens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
|34
|Aaron Vandermeirsch (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|35
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|36
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185
|37
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|38
|Glenn Maes (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|39
|Mathias Moenaert (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|40
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
