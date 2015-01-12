Trending

Sweeck wins Belgian U23 title

Aerts second and Hermans third

Belgian U23 champion Laurens Sweeck (Crelan KDL) soloed to victory at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon-KwadrO Cycling) secure the under-23 national title at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Erpe-Mere. He took a commanding victory by more than a minute ahead of his nearest competitors, Toon Aerts and Quinten Hermans, both from the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:56:15
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:11
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:25
4Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:02
5Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:26
6Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:03:09
7Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:03:29
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:50
9Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:07
10Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team0:04:13
11Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:04:27
12Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:06:13
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:06:48
14Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:07:03
15Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:08:08
16Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:08:27
17Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:09:10
18Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:09:31
19Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:09:50
20Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:10:42
21Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:11:07
22Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:11:45
23Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
24Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
25Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
26Niels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
27Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
28Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
29Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
30Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
31Dario Tielen (Bel)
32Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
33Jens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
34Aaron Vandermeirsch (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
35Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
36Stijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185
37Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
38Glenn Maes (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
39Mathias Moenaert (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
40Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team

 

