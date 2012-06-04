Nys wins Antwerp round of Belgian Grand Prix
Terpstra speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1:46:17
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:00:34
|3
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:01:01
|4
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|0:01:37
|5
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:01:47
|6
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|0:03:08
|7
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:03:19
|8
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:03:25
|9
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|0:04:14
|10
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|0:04:15
|11
|Joris Massaer (Bel)
|0:04:16
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:05:16
|13
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)
|0:06:16
|14
|Rens De Bruin (Ned)
|0:06:39
|15
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:06:51
|16
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|0:07:33
|17
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:07:54
|18
|Sander Elen (Bel)
|0:10:05
|19
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:10:08
|20
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|21
|Robin Roelofs (Ned)
|22
|Bert Luca (Bel)
|23
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|24
|Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
|25
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|26
|Rien Terpstra (Ned)
|27
|Quentin Winandy (Bel)
|28
|Dylan Beeckman (Bel)
|29
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
|30
|Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
|31
|Glenn Heylen (Bel)
|32
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|33
|Niels Beelen (Bel)
|34
|Indy Pauwels (Bel)
|35
|Simon Mylle (Bel)
|36
|Wout Erzeel (Bel)
|37
|Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
|38
|Erik Hopman (Ned)
|39
|Koen Swinnen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|1:29:18
|2
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:02:17
|3
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:06:26
|4
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:09:48
|5
|Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
|6
|Marlies Beckers (Bel)
