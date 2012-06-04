Trending

Nys wins Antwerp round of Belgian Grand Prix

Terpstra speeds to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:46:17
2Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:00:34
3Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:01:01
4Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:01:37
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:01:47
6Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:03:08
7Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:03:19
8Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:03:25
9Fabrice Mels (Bel)0:04:14
10Davy Huygens (Bel)0:04:15
11Joris Massaer (Bel)0:04:16
12Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:05:16
13Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)0:06:16
14Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:06:39
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:06:51
16Geert Wellens (Bel)0:07:33
17David Simon (Ger)0:07:54
18Sander Elen (Bel)0:10:05
19Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:10:08
20Robby De Bock (Bel)
21Robin Roelofs (Ned)
22Bert Luca (Bel)
23Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
24Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
25Brice Scholtes (Bel)
26Rien Terpstra (Ned)
27Quentin Winandy (Bel)
28Dylan Beeckman (Bel)
29Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
30Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
31Glenn Heylen (Bel)
32Raf Risbourg (Bel)
33Niels Beelen (Bel)
34Indy Pauwels (Bel)
35Simon Mylle (Bel)
36Wout Erzeel (Bel)
37Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
38Erik Hopman (Ned)
39Koen Swinnen (Bel)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Terpstra (Ned)1:29:18
2Githa Michiels (Bel)0:02:17
3Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:06:26
4Nancy Bober (Bel)0:09:48
5Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
6Marlies Beckers (Bel)

