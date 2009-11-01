McConneloug takes commanding win in Beacon 'cross
Bruno Roy, Van Gilder fight onto podium
Mary McConneloug, once a regular on the MAC circuit, dominated the UCI Elite women's event as she simply rode away from the field Beacon Cross field on Saturday.
It was a stacked women's race, with defending MAC champion Laura Van Gilder and perennial front runner Dee Winfield of C3 Athletes Serving Athletes, 2008 MAC champion Mo Bruno Roy (MM Racing presented by Seven Cycles) and proven race winners Arley Kemmerer (Hub Racing), Jennifer Maxwell (ATAC Sportwear present by The Bike Rack) and Carolyn Popovic (guest riding for the promoting Beacon-Cape Atlantic club), among others.
"This is a fast and smooth race course, which I love," said McConneloug afterward. "But I knew I had to pin it from the start."
Pin it she did, winning by over a minute. Behind her, the race looked more like an Australian Pursuit, with Bruno Roy and Van Gilder time trialing to second and third place, respectively.
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:38:39
|2
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)
|0:01:06
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:01:28
|4
|Deidre Winfield (USA)
|0:02:10
|5
|Kristin Gavin (USA)
|0:02:28
|6
|Amanda Carey (USA)
|0:03:04
|7
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA)
|0:04:16
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:04:53
|9
|Lauri Webber (USA)
|0:05:12
|10
|Lenore Pipes (USA)
|0:05:28
|11
|Beth Mason (USA)
|0:05:36
|12
|Kristine Church (USA)
|0:06:02
|13
|Diane Grim (USA)
|0:06:57
|14
|Andrea Luebbe (USA)
|0:07:36
|15
|Jessica Singerman (USA)
|0:07:53
|16
|Lisa Most (USA)
|0:09:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy