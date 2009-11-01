Image 1 of 6 Laura Van Gilder racing to the final podium spot, third. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 2 of 6 Mary McConneloug rides to a win. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 3 of 6 Mary McConneloug runs with her bike. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 4 of 6 A message to racers. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 5 of 6 Maureen Bruno Roy rode strongly. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 6 of 6 Maureen Bruno Roy on her way to second place (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

Mary McConneloug, once a regular on the MAC circuit, dominated the UCI Elite women's event as she simply rode away from the field Beacon Cross field on Saturday.

It was a stacked women's race, with defending MAC champion Laura Van Gilder and perennial front runner Dee Winfield of C3 Athletes Serving Athletes, 2008 MAC champion Mo Bruno Roy (MM Racing presented by Seven Cycles) and proven race winners Arley Kemmerer (Hub Racing), Jennifer Maxwell (ATAC Sportwear present by The Bike Rack) and Carolyn Popovic (guest riding for the promoting Beacon-Cape Atlantic club), among others.

"This is a fast and smooth race course, which I love," said McConneloug afterward. "But I knew I had to pin it from the start."

Pin it she did, winning by over a minute. Behind her, the race looked more like an Australian Pursuit, with Bruno Roy and Van Gilder time trialing to second and third place, respectively.