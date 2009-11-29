Image 1 of 24 Mary McConneloug was quite at home in the new singletrack today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 24 A mightily pleased Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) sweeps the weekend races at Sterling. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 24 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) celebrates her victory in Sterling. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 24 Kelly Ciara (Northeast Bicycle Club-Cycle Loft-Devonshire Dental) heads down a steep hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 24 Anna Milkowski (Bikereg.com) choosing to run a hill rather than try to ride it. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 24 Mo Bruno-Roy (M& M Racing-Seven Cycles) heading into the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 24 Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) riding to a third place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 24 Rebecca Wellons (Stevens Cycles) in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 24 Amanda Carey (Kenda-Tomac-Hayes) having a good race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 24 Elite Womens start is won by Rebecca Wellons (Stevens Cycles). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 24 Anna Milkowski (Bikereg.com) finishing on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 24 Rebecca Wellons takes the hole shot in the elite women's race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 13 of 24 Andrea Smith rolled a tyre and had to get a new bike. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 14 of 24 Mary McConneloug wins the elite women's race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 15 of 24 Mary McConneloug enters the woods en route to her second win of the weekend. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 16 of 24 Maureen Bruno Roy follows Mary McConneloug. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 17 of 24 Mary Mcconneloug, right, leads Maureen Bruno Roy up the stairs. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 18 of 24 The elite women's podium (l-r): Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles), 2nd; Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes), 1st; Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club), 3rd. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 19 of 24 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes), left, celebrates her win. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 20 of 24 Runner-up Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) talks to the media. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 21 of 24 A Minuteman Road Club rider tackles a section of stairs. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 22 of 24 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 23 of 24 Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 24 of 24 An elite women's rider charges up the stairs. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) showed the elite women on Sunday's Baystate Cyclo-cross in Sterling, Massachusetts that she means business and has her eyes on a Verge series victory with her second straight win of the weekend.

Just as she did on Saturday, McConneloug was able to take advantage of a fast start, create space between her and the competition and use her combination of fantastic power and finesse that have given her much success on the mountain biking World Cup circuit.

Behind her, today's more technical course at the Chocksett Middle School suited series leader Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) better than Saturday's windy power course and she was able to make the selection riding in second position in front of a trio of Minuteman Road Club riders in Andrea Smith, Anna Barensfeld and Ann D'Ambrusio.

A rolled tubular well away from the pit followed by a second mechanical dropped Smith from contention, leaving Barensfeld and D'Ambrusio to work together and hold onto the final podium spot. On the finishing straight, though, there was no teamwork as the two sprinted for third place; Barensfeld narrowly got the best of D'Ambrusio for her first series podium.