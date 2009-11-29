Trending

McConneloug motors to win number two

Bruno Roy, Barensfeld step onto podium

Image 1 of 24

Mary McConneloug was quite at home in the new singletrack today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 24

A mightily pleased Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) sweeps the weekend races at Sterling.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 24

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) celebrates her victory in Sterling.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 24

Kelly Ciara (Northeast Bicycle Club-Cycle Loft-Devonshire Dental) heads down a steep hill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 24

Anna Milkowski (Bikereg.com) choosing to run a hill rather than try to ride it.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 24

Mo Bruno-Roy (M& M Racing-Seven Cycles) heading into the woods.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 24

Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) riding to a third place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 24

Rebecca Wellons (Stevens Cycles) in the woods.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 24

Amanda Carey (Kenda-Tomac-Hayes) having a good race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 24

Elite Womens start is won by Rebecca Wellons (Stevens Cycles).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 24

Anna Milkowski (Bikereg.com) finishing on the pavement.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 24

Rebecca Wellons takes the hole shot in the elite women's race.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 13 of 24

Andrea Smith rolled a tyre and had to get a new bike.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 14 of 24

Mary McConneloug wins the elite women's race.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 15 of 24

Mary McConneloug enters the woods en route to her second win of the weekend.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 16 of 24

Maureen Bruno Roy follows Mary McConneloug.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 17 of 24

Mary Mcconneloug, right, leads Maureen Bruno Roy up the stairs.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 18 of 24

The elite women's podium (l-r): Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles), 2nd; Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes), 1st; Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club), 3rd.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 19 of 24

Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes), left, celebrates her win.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 20 of 24

Runner-up Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) talks to the media.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 21 of 24

A Minuteman Road Club rider tackles a section of stairs.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 22 of 24

Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 23 of 24

Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda - Seven - NoTubes)

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 24 of 24

An elite women's rider charges up the stairs.

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) showed the elite women on Sunday's Baystate Cyclo-cross in Sterling, Massachusetts that she means business and has her eyes on a Verge series victory with her second straight win of the weekend.

Just as she did on Saturday, McConneloug was able to take advantage of a fast start, create space between her and the competition and use her combination of fantastic power and finesse that have given her much success on the mountain biking World Cup circuit.

Behind her, today's more technical course at the Chocksett Middle School suited series leader Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) better than Saturday's windy power course and she was able to make the selection riding in second position in front of a trio of Minuteman Road Club riders in Andrea Smith, Anna Barensfeld and Ann D'Ambrusio.

A rolled tubular well away from the pit followed by a second mechanical dropped Smith from contention, leaving Barensfeld and D'Ambrusio to work together and hold onto the final podium spot. On the finishing straight, though, there was no teamwork as the two sprinted for third place; Barensfeld narrowly got the best of D'Ambrusio for her first series podium.

Full results
1Mary Mcconneloug (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes0:36:38
2Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles0:00:29
3Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:00:56
4Ann d'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Road Club
5Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C0:01:18
6Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com0:02:23
7Anna Milkowski (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF0:02:39
8Rebecca Blatt (USA) US Army/ Central Wheel
9Perri Mertens (Aus) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
10Arielle Filiberti (USA)0:02:51
11Christina Tamilio (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:00
12Marilyn Ruseckas (USA) Seven Cycles0:03:15
13Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC0:03:22
14Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:30
15Natalia Gardiol (USA)0:03:41
16Frances Morrison (USA) Cycle-Smart/NCC
17Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing0:04:19
18Clara Kelly (USA)0:04:43
19Michelle Kersbergen (USA)0:05:18
20Anna Mcloon (USA)0:05:30
21Allison Snooks (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:38
22Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:46
23Beth Mason (USA) Verge Test Pilot0:06:12

